By Press Release
Growing Inland Achievement CEO, Dr. Carlos Ayala, to Retire after bringing more than $20 Million to the region for education.
President and CEO of Growing Inland Achievement (GIA), Dr. Carlos Ayala, will retire in June 2023.
GIA serves both San Bernardino and Riverside Counties as a regional, cross-sector network of education, government, nonprofit and business partners in the Inland Empire; collectively, they work towards a shared vision of educational and economic success.
“It has been an honor to serve the students of the Inland Empire, says Dr. Ayala. “I have learned a great deal about the affordances and constraints our students, families, institutions and community-based organizations face when it comes to student success.”
Dr. Ayala, age 62, has more than 25 years of service in public education. During his tenure as CEO, Ayala is credited with working with the network’s partners to establish GIA as a 501(c) (3), tax-exempt organization, more than doubling the size of the organization and raising millions of dollars for Inland Empire education.
Under his guidance and working with the network members, GIA was accepted as one of only six organizations in the U.S. chosen by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to participate in its Intermediaries for Scale program, also known as Higher Endeavor, bringing $10 million of support to the region for postsecondary transformation reforms.
“I want to thank the GIA Board of Directors and employees for their commitment to the people and students of the Inland Empire,” Ayala said. “I also wish to thank the vast array of people who are committed to changing the economy of the Inland Empire through education. Their work is notable and I remain convinced that the path forward is at your doorstep—engage collectively.”
The Board of Directors for GIA will oversee the process of choosing Dr. Ayala’s successor.
“As its first CEO, Carlos established the organization, including a set of processes to help us move forward,” said Dr. Kim Wilcox, GIA Board Chair and Chancellor of UC Riverside. “I’m personally grateful for his efforts.”
“Dr. Ayala brought a deep knowledge of the education landscape, strong leadership, and a passion for positively impacting student lives to our organization,” said Ann Marie Sakrekoff, COO of Growing Inland Achievement. “He is leaving GIA in a great position to succeed in our next chapter. Under Dr. Ayala’s leadership, GIA has become nationally recognized.”
GIA’s shared vision is that by 2035, San Bernardino and Riverside Counties will be widely recognized for their educated workforce, thriving communities and vibrant economy that creates prosperity for all.
By Press Release
Jennifer O’Farrell, Chief External Affairs Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire, Wins 2023 Woman of Achievement Award for the Inland Empire Community Foundation
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire is proud to announce that its Chief External Affairs Officer, Jennifer O’Farrell, has been awarded the 2023 Woman of Achievement Award by the Inland Empire Community Foundation’s Women’s Giving Fund.
The Woman of Achievement Award is presented to a woman who has made significant contributions to the Inland Empire community through leadership, innovation, and dedication to creating sustainable impact in the diverse communities of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Jennifer O’Farrell was chosen for this award because of her exceptional leadership in the nonprofit sector, her unwavering commitment to helping children and families, and her tireless advocacy for upward social and economic mobility within the framework of mentoring.
As Chief External Affairs Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire, Jennifer has played a pivotal role in expanding the organization’s programs and services to reach more children in need. She has also been instrumental in forging strong partnerships with other community organizations, businesses, and government agencies to create a more supportive and inclusive environment for children and families.
Moreover, Mrs. O’Farrell has long been an advocate for community-driven social impact that empowers underserved and marginalized communities. Even prior to her work with the agency, Mrs. O’Farrell has successfully worked to empower women and girls with skills, knowledge and opportunities for success, thus mentorship was a natural progression in her passion and career.
Today, she continues to champion the cause of mentorship at a local, state, and national level as a proven solution to poverty, abuse, and human trafficking. As a result, she has played a significant role in the formation of milestone legislation such as AB 2669 designed to protect youth while expanding services and opportunities for mentorship.
Mrs. O’Farrell’s leadership has not gone unnoticed, and she has received numerous accolades and honors throughout her career. In addition to the Woman of Achievement Award, Jennifer has also been named 2018 Social Entrepreneur of the Year by Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) at California State University San Bernardino, and previously honored with the 2014 NAACP Community Service Freedom Award.
“We are incredibly proud of Jennifer and all that she has accomplished,” said Sloane Keane, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire. “She is a true champion for children and families, and her unwavering commitment to our mission has made a profound impact on the communities we serve. We congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to all that she will achieve in the future.”
The inaugural award was presented at the March 26th Women’s Giving Fund Spring Fling in Rancho Cucamonga, California.
For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire, visit www.iebigs.org.
By Press Release
San Bernardino Valley Launches Strategic Vision and New Brand to Support Regional Water Supply Needs
Today, the San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District (San Bernardino Valley) launches a new strategic vision and brand identity representing a renewed direction built off of a strategic plan that reinforces the organization’s values for those it serves and its priorities for the region.
Achieving a diverse, equitable, and resilient water supply in the upper Santa Ana River (Upper SAR) watershed is critical to San Bernardino Valley’s communities, businesses, economy, environment, and overall quality of life both for people today and future generations. San Bernardino Valley’s new vision supports its first ever strategic plan and rebranding effort, which is key to ensuring the organization is equipped to tackle priority issues like improved water quality, adequate and reliable water supply, and a comprehensive program to conserve, reuse, and recycle water to meet the region’s needs. With this also comes the responsibility to maintain the health of local ecosystems and to protect the quality of life for people and the shared environment.
A New Direction and Enhanced Vision Brings Benefits to the Entire Region
Since 1954, San Bernardino Valley has been a critical steward of the upper Santa Ana River, generally seen as the area from the San Bernardino Mountains to Prado Dam in Corona. San Bernardino Valley serves more than 244,000 households and over 6,000 businesses across more than 350 square miles. As a regional wholesale water agency and State Water Contractor, the organization’s solutions-oriented, collaborative, and adaptive vision will strengthen ongoing efforts to achieve long-term and comprehensive water security. With the help of partners and collaborators, San Bernardino Valley will deliver resilient, restorative, science based, cost-effective, and integrated solutions. Through this approach there are already several new regional projects underway that will deliver on the promises of San Bernardino Valley’s new vision, including:
- Regional Recycled Water System providing up to 2.9 billion gallons per year of drought-proof water supply
- Enhanced Recharge Stormwater Capture Project saving up to 26 billion gallons per year of local stormwater
- Upper Santa Ana River Habitat Conservation Program protecting 22 endangered or threatened species while providing environmental permits for over 100 water supply projects on behalf of 11 water agencies
- Watershed Connect Regional Funding Program securing over $400 million in financial resources to construct more than 20 local water and energy infrastructure projects
- Forecast Informed Reservoir Operations (FIRO) Viability Assessment for Seven Oaks Dam to provide a flexible water management approach using data from improved weather forecasting to increase local water supply and resilience to droughts and flood
- Headwaters Resilience Partnership program bringing together local and regional stakeholders to strategically invest in forest management and protection efforts to prevent catastrophic wildfire in our headwaters and impacts to water supplies
- Hydropower facilities generating 3,950 MW/hours of renewable energy annually while
increasing energy grid resilience for the region
- Sites Reservoir providing 4 billion gallons new imported water supply to our region
“San Bernardino Valley is excited to share with the region our new vision, building upon decades of success since 1954. With a focus on being a trusted partner and collaborator, solutions oriented, and adaptive, our new direction is driven by our first ever strategic plan, and signifies our continued commitment to the people that we serve,” said Heather Dyer, Chief Executive Officer/General Manager of San Bernardino Valley. “The importance of being able to provide a sustainable and reliable water supply to support the changing needs of the people, businesses, and environment remains at the forefront of our commitment to the region and the entire watershed.”
Long-term and Comprehensive Water Security
As California continues to face water supply challenges across the State as a result of climate change, a growing population, a global economy, and antiquated infrastructure, it’s critical that water agencies start implementing collaborative strategies to diversify water supply portfolios to create a more dependable and sustainable water supply; and achieve long-term and comprehensive water security. The path forward for San Bernardino Valley uniquely positions the organization to execute and deliver on the needs of the region today, tomorrow, and into the future as the State continues to tackle solutions to comprehensively address our ongoing water supply deficiencies.
“Even in the wake of recent storms that have provided some drought relief in various communities across the State, it remains critically important that we are able to provide long-term water security both statewide and locally to meet the needs of all uses,” said Senator Rosilice Ochoa Bogh, CA State Senate District 23. “San Bernardino Valley’s new strategic vision underscores the importance of how regional water suppliers can come together for the greater good – to better ensure our communities, businesses, and the environment have a reliable and sustainable long-term water supply that can continue to serve our growing population and economy.”
Aligned with regional and statewide water reliability efforts, San Bernardino Valley will continue to work with local retail water agencies and other stakeholders in Southern California leading efforts statewide to seek immediate change in public policy to make bold and necessary investments in the future of California’s water supply infrastructure system.
By Press Release
Newsom’s “Campaign for Democracy”, What about California?
Dear All,
Governor Newsom is launching a political action committee targeting red states — and channeling $10 million into the effort. (Thanks to those who contributed to his last campaign)
“The problem in our country right now: authoritarian leaders who are so hell-bent on gaining power and keeping it by whatever means necessary that they’re directly attacking our freedoms in state after state,” Newsom said.
Was he standing in front of a mirror?
Newson needs to focus on California, not other states. The business community continues to be crushed by outrageous laws written by BIG LABOR and we need some relief. That relief will not come from his sanctimonious whistle stop campaign.
Thanks and enjoy the week!
Tom
“Practice what you preach or change your speech.”
