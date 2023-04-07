By Press Release
San Bernardino Valley Launches Strategic Vision and New Brand to Support Regional Water Supply Needs
San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District Launches Strategic Vision and New Brand to Support Regional Water Supply Needs
Today, the San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District (San Bernardino Valley) launches a new strategic vision and brand identity representing a renewed direction built off of a strategic plan that reinforces the organization’s values for those it serves and its priorities for the region.
Achieving a diverse, equitable, and resilient water supply in the upper Santa Ana River (Upper SAR) watershed is critical to San Bernardino Valley’s communities, businesses, economy, environment, and overall quality of life both for people today and future generations. San Bernardino Valley’s new vision supports its first ever strategic plan and rebranding effort, which is key to ensuring the organization is equipped to tackle priority issues like improved water quality, adequate and reliable water supply, and a comprehensive program to conserve, reuse, and recycle water to meet the region’s needs. With this also comes the responsibility to maintain the health of local ecosystems and to protect the quality of life for people and the shared environment.
A New Direction and Enhanced Vision Brings Benefits to the Entire Region
Since 1954, San Bernardino Valley has been a critical steward of the upper Santa Ana River, generally seen as the area from the San Bernardino Mountains to Prado Dam in Corona. San Bernardino Valley serves more than 244,000 households and over 6,000 businesses across more than 350 square miles. As a regional wholesale water agency and State Water Contractor, the organization’s solutions-oriented, collaborative, and adaptive vision will strengthen ongoing efforts to achieve long-term and comprehensive water security. With the help of partners and collaborators, San Bernardino Valley will deliver resilient, restorative, science based, cost-effective, and integrated solutions. Through this approach there are already several new regional projects underway that will deliver on the promises of San Bernardino Valley’s new vision, including:
- Regional Recycled Water System providing up to 2.9 billion gallons per year of drought-proof water supply
- Enhanced Recharge Stormwater Capture Project saving up to 26 billion gallons per year of local stormwater
- Upper Santa Ana River Habitat Conservation Program protecting 22 endangered or threatened species while providing environmental permits for over 100 water supply projects on behalf of 11 water agencies
- Watershed Connect Regional Funding Program securing over $400 million in financial resources to construct more than 20 local water and energy infrastructure projects
- Forecast Informed Reservoir Operations (FIRO) Viability Assessment for Seven Oaks Dam to provide a flexible water management approach using data from improved weather forecasting to increase local water supply and resilience to droughts and flood
- Headwaters Resilience Partnership program bringing together local and regional stakeholders to strategically invest in forest management and protection efforts to prevent catastrophic wildfire in our headwaters and impacts to water supplies
- Hydropower facilities generating 3,950 MW/hours of renewable energy annually while
increasing energy grid resilience for the region
- Sites Reservoir providing 4 billion gallons new imported water supply to our region
“San Bernardino Valley is excited to share with the region our new vision, building upon decades of success since 1954. With a focus on being a trusted partner and collaborator, solutions oriented, and adaptive, our new direction is driven by our first ever strategic plan, and signifies our continued commitment to the people that we serve,” said Heather Dyer, Chief Executive Officer/General Manager of San Bernardino Valley. “The importance of being able to provide a sustainable and reliable water supply to support the changing needs of the people, businesses, and environment remains at the forefront of our commitment to the region and the entire watershed.”
Long-term and Comprehensive Water Security
As California continues to face water supply challenges across the State as a result of climate change, a growing population, a global economy, and antiquated infrastructure, it’s critical that water agencies start implementing collaborative strategies to diversify water supply portfolios to create a more dependable and sustainable water supply; and achieve long-term and comprehensive water security. The path forward for San Bernardino Valley uniquely positions the organization to execute and deliver on the needs of the region today, tomorrow, and into the future as the State continues to tackle solutions to comprehensively address our ongoing water supply deficiencies.
“Even in the wake of recent storms that have provided some drought relief in various communities across the State, it remains critically important that we are able to provide long-term water security both statewide and locally to meet the needs of all uses,” said Senator Rosilice Ochoa Bogh, CA State Senate District 23. “San Bernardino Valley’s new strategic vision underscores the importance of how regional water suppliers can come together for the greater good – to better ensure our communities, businesses, and the environment have a reliable and sustainable long-term water supply that can continue to serve our growing population and economy.”
Aligned with regional and statewide water reliability efforts, San Bernardino Valley will continue to work with local retail water agencies and other stakeholders in Southern California leading efforts statewide to seek immediate change in public policy to make bold and necessary investments in the future of California’s water supply infrastructure system.
Newsom’s “Campaign for Democracy”, What about California?
Dear All,
Governor Newsom is launching a political action committee targeting red states — and channeling $10 million into the effort. (Thanks to those who contributed to his last campaign)
“The problem in our country right now: authoritarian leaders who are so hell-bent on gaining power and keeping it by whatever means necessary that they’re directly attacking our freedoms in state after state,” Newsom said.
Was he standing in front of a mirror?
Newson needs to focus on California, not other states. The business community continues to be crushed by outrageous laws written by BIG LABOR and we need some relief. That relief will not come from his sanctimonious whistle stop campaign.
Thanks and enjoy the week!
Tom
“Practice what you preach or change your speech.”
By Press Release
George Acosta vs. Blas Ezequiel Caro | Thompson Boxing Returns April 21st
Super featherweight rising prospect, George “El Yuyu” Acosta (14-1, 2 KO), of Whittier, Ca, will return to the ring against Blas Ezequiel Caro (9-5, 4 KOs) of Rosario, Argentina. The 8-round bout will serve as the main event on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card. In the 8-round featherweight co-main event, Rigoberto Hermosillo (12-4-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA, will square off against Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs), of Phoenix, AZ.
“New Blood” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, April 21, 2023. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT. Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, and $125 and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com. Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new mobile app downloadable on Apple and Google.
“Staying busy is a blessing and I’m happy to be returning to the ring for the second time this year,” said George Acosta, who is on a seven fight winning streak. “I have big plans to make a nice run this year and I know a win will keep me on track. I’m going to put on a great show for all my hometown fans who will be in attendance.”
“I always put on a good show and I will be more than ready for Acosta,” Caro stated from his training camp in Argentina. “I’ve seen Acosta fight and I see a lot of flaws in his style, he is not as strong as I am and I’ll be coming into this fight in great shape. I’m going to stop him if I get him hurt, that you can bet on.”
UNDERCARD BOUTS:
Lightweight Ruben Islas (6-1, 5 KOs) of Rialto, CA, will take on Francisco Duque (1-2), of Guadalupe, Mexico. (6-rounds)
Super featherweight Anthony Chavez (9-3-1, 3 KOs), of Redlands, CA, will look to take out battle tested veteran Dihul Olguin (15-30-5, 10 KOs), of of Guadalupe, Mexico. (6-rounds)
Opening the card will be a welterweight bout featuring Kevin Sagado (1-1) of Murrieta, CA, battling Steven Walker (Pro Debut), of Lancaster, CA. (4-rounds).
Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer.
This event is sponsored by HUSTLER Casino, Los Angeles’ only luxury casino; Thompson Building Materials, Transforming spaces into beautiful places; Omega Products International, The leading stucco manufacturer in the United States; Belgard, Paves the way; and Makita, Rule the outdoors.
“New Blood” will stream live for free on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and
YouTube pages.
By Press Release
CA Sports Hall of Fame
CALIFORNIA SPORTS HALL OF FAME EVENTS ANNOUNCED
2023 Inductee Gala and Golf Tournament schedule for June 25 and 26
The Greater Ontario Sports & Entertainment Authority is proud to announce the California Sports Hall of Fame is under new management and looking forward to the annual June 2023 events. The California Sports Hall of Fame was founded by Christian Okoye, former all-pro running back for the Kansas City Chiefs. This non-profit organizations primary mission is to capture and direct the passion children and young adults have for sports towards educational opportunities. “We have hosted and supported Christian’s efforts for years” said Michael K. Krouse, President & CEO of Ontario Convention Center and the Greater Ontario Sports & Entertainment Authority. “With our venues, regional assets, and relationships in the community we felt we could expand the depth and reach of these annual events to provide more funding towards the mission of the organization.”
Once a year, an induction ceremony is held to honor the accomplishments and contributions of the men and women who have excelled in their respective areas of sports and sports media in the state of California first, nationally and worldwide. The Inductee Gala will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the Ontario Convention Center. The Inductees include:
Terry Donahue │ Alexi Lalas │ Dave Stewart
Rick Lozano │ Kenny Easley Jr │ Norm Nixon
The following day many of the same attendees will join golfers at the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon golf course in Beaumont to enjoy the Golf Classic. The local community is welcomed to attend and support these events. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available on line through the official website at CASportsHallofFame.org
