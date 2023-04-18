Morongo Earns Coveted AAA Four-Diamond Rating For 17th Year

The world-class Inland Empire resort continues to accumulate honors for its luxurious amenities and exquisite dining.
For the 17th year, American Automobile Association (AAA) has once again awarded the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa with AAA Four-Diamond honors for 2023 as an adored destination in the Inland Empire.
“Morongo is thrilled to be recognized once again by AAA with a Four-Diamond rating for an amazing 17th year as we continue to provide our guests with an exceptional experience that exceeds their expectations,” said Morongo’s Chief Operating Officer Richard St. Jean. “Earning another AAA Four-Diamond honors is a wonderful validation of our ongoing efforts to be the best, year after year.”
Unlike online review sites, the AAA Diamond ratings evaluate the largest number of hotels and restaurants of any rating system, using professionally trained inspectors and published guidelines to conduct annual unannounced hotel and restaurant evaluations.
When a hotel receives AAA’s Four Diamond rating, this indicates that the property is upscale in all areas. Accommodations are more refined and stylish, and there is an enhanced level of quality throughout. The hallmarks of AAA Four Diamond hotels include an extensive array of amenities, a high degree of hospitality and service, attention to detail, as well as high standards for cleanliness and safety.
Out of the tens of thousands of hotels that AAA evaluates annually, only a small percentage receive the Four Diamond Award, making it one of the most prestigious awards in the hospitality industry.
Morongo is also home to the Cielo Steakhouse, a critically-acclaimed dining venue set atop Morongo’s 27-story tower – the tallest building in Riverside County. Having received a AAA Four-Diamond rating for 12 consecutive years, Cielo offers its guests spectacular views of the surrounding mountains and gourmet meals from a menu that features classic steakhouse fare and delectable seafood specialties.
Recognized by OpenTable Diners’ Choice as one of the most romantic restaurants in the Palm Springs area, Cielo accolades also include earning a coveted Wine Spectator Restaurant Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator magazine for the past seven years. The award recognizes Cielo’s extensive wine lists and sommelier-crafted pairings.
By Press Release
Cardenas Markets Loteria Scratcher Sweepstakes Returns and it’s Bigger than Ever!
$1 Millionin Prizes Will Be Given Away
Cardenas Markets Loteria Scratcher Sweepstakes is back and it’s bigger than ever! This year, the company is giving away more than $1 million in prizes, which reflects a $150,000 increase from last year’s program!
The sweepstakes program will take place from April 19, 2023, through June 13, 2023, in all 64 Cardenas Markets locations.
“Every day we work hard to bring families and communities together through our fresh and authentic product offerings,” said Adam Salgado, Cardenas Markets Chief Marketing Officer. “Cardenas Markets Loteria is a very fun way to bring people of different generations together, and it’s so fitting that we bring this beloved cultural game back to our stores in an even bigger and better way,” Salgado added.
Through the purchase of participating sponsor products customers will receive one (1) Cardenas Markets Lotería Scratcher card with an instant win prize or a code for a Free Digital Scratcher*.
Digital scratchers can be accessed by visiting cardenasmarkets.com/loteria, and registering the unique code found on the scratcher for a chance to win prizes such as an Apple iPad, Apple AirPodsPro, a $200 Cardenas Gift Card, or home electronic items. Participants may even have the opportunity to play in the Cardenas Markets Lotería semi-final game for a chance to win free Groceries for a Year, $10,000 or the grand prize of $50,000. Sweepstakes participants have a 1 in 5 chance to win great instant-win prizes such as delicious food from Cardenas Markets Cocina and Panaderia.
To learn more about Cardenas Markets Loteria Scratcher Sweepstakes, and for more information regarding the official rules visit: https://cardenasmarkets.com/loteria.
By Press Release
CBRE Arranges Sale of 41-Unit Jackson Apartments in Rialto, California
CBRE has facilitated the sale of the Jackson Apartments, a 41-unit multifamily property in Rialto for $6.8 million. The property was purchased by a private investor who owns several multifamily buildings in the area.
CBRE’s Cray A. Carlson represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.
“The property generated significant interest from both local and national investors and was sold within a month to an all-cash buyer, which reflects the growing demand for multifamily housing in the San Bernardino region,” said Carlson. “The Inland Empire multifamily market remains one of the strongest in California, with most properties selling quickly due to high buyer demand and low inventory.”
Constructed in 1971, Jackson Apartments is conveniently located at 205-242 W. Jackson Street, on four separate parcels, near Interstates 215 and 210. The property features a range of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans and is within walking distance of numerous eateries, specialty retail shops, and public transportation stations.
By Press Release
SBA Disaster Assistance for San Bernardino County for the Presidential Declaration
Businesses
Property Damage: up to $2,000,000 to repair or replace real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other assets that were damaged or destroyed (available to businesses of any size and private, non-profit organizations).
Economic Injury: for businesses and private non-profit organizations suffering adverse financial impacts of the disaster (with or without property loss), up to $2,000,000 for working capital to help pay obligations until normal operations resume. Agricultural cooperatives can receive this loan. It is included in all in the fact sheet.
Individuals and Families
Homeowners: up to $200,000 to repair or replace real estate damage and up to $40,000 to replace personal property.
Renters: up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property.
Interest rates can be as low as 4.00 percent for businesses, 2.375 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 2.375 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call 7-1-1.
