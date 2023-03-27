Global icon DIANA ROSS to perform at Agua Caliente June 10

For the first time, global icon and legendary entertainer, songwriter, producer, film, and television actress Diana Ross will grace the stage at The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa on Saturday, June 10 at 8:00 p.m.
A once-in-a-lifetime, must-go show, this highly anticipated new, personal appearance live concert tour is set to dazzle audiences across the nation with a lifetime of great songs. A national treasure with a magnificent legacy that has changed the course of music history and popular culture, Ross is an alchemist of an unprecedented career that has made her the most successful recording artist and entertainer of all time.
Tickets for Diana Ross’ The Music Legacy Tour 2023 go on sale to the public on Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. at www.aguacalientecasinos.com/entertainment.
Ross is “coming home” to perform her Greatest No. 1 hits with audiences and super fans throughout the United States. These rare events promise to be an unforgettable celebration of Ross’ legacy and the impact she has on her millions of fans worldwide.
After completing a record-breaking, world tour last year, Diana Ross’ performance in Glastonbury, UK drew both the largest assembled audience in the history of the festival and the biggest viewership in the history of the BBC broadcast with her completely sold-out arena tour.
The Music Legacy Tour 2023 will showcase iconic No. 1 chart toppers featuring hit-after-hit from Diana Ross’ solo career catalog and as the lead singer of The Supremes. Captivating fans with her soulful, heart-felt vocals and magnetic stage presence, Ross owns the room and touches her audiences. They can expect to be captivated by timeless hits such as “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “Upside Down,” “I’m Coming Out,” “Reach Out and Touch,” “Endless Love,” and many more.
This tour comes at a time when Diana Ross’ legacy is more influential and celebrated than ever. Throughout her storied career, Ross has crafted a vibrant mosaic of achievements, seamlessly blending her many talents to captivate audiences around the world. As a testament to her enduring impact on the music industry, Ross has been honored with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. She is also the first woman in history to receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for her solo career and as part of a group, among countless other accolades. Her music continues to inspire generations of artists and fans alike, making The Music Legacy Tour 2023 a must-see event for music lovers of all ages. Make memories and don’t miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary musical experience, “A Love Fest.”
Follow Diana Ross on social media for the latest updates and glimpses of the tour. Secure your tickets today and get ready to experience an evening of timeless music from the one-and-only, Diana Ross. Are you ready?
Show Information: Diana Ross
Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.
Location: The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.
Purchase tickets:
Prices: $95 – $225, based on seat location.
www.AguaCalienteCasinos.com; (800) 514-3849
Entertainment
Los Temerarios Announce New Dates For Their Successful Tour Through The United States And Coming to Toyota Arena on Saturday, September 16, 2023
After multiple sold out concerts in different cities of the country, the legendary group LOS TEMERARIOS added fourteen new dates and cities to their tour of the United States this 2023. The tour will be making a stop at Toyota Arena on Saturday, September 16th. Tickets on – sale now at Ticketmaster.com, Toyota-Arena.com and the Toyota Arena box office.
Los Temerarios faithful audience will be able to enjoy their great classics such as “Come Because I Need You”, “My Life Is You”, “I Will Be There”, “Your Last Song”, “You Are a Dream”, including other songs from their successful record productions.
It should be noted that the “2023 US Tour”, which began on February 3 and toured cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San José, Phoenix, Dallas and Houston, managed to sell out most of their concerts.
Here are the new confirmed dates:
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|15/septiembre/2023
|San Diego, California
|Pechanga Arena
|16/septiembre/2023
|Ontario
|Toyota Arena
|23/septiembre/2023
|Albuquerque
|KIVA Auditorium
|24/septiembre/2023
|Denver, Colorado
|BellCo Theatre
|7/octubre/2023
|Fort Myers, Florida
|Hertz Arena
|8/octubre/2023
|Miami, Florida
|Miami-Dade Arena
|13/octubre/2023
|New York
|UBS Arena
|14/octubre/2023
|Connecticut
|Bridgeport Arena
|20/octubre/2023
|Greenville
|Bon Secours Arena
|21/octubre/2023
|Raleigh
|Memorial Auditorium
|3/noviembre/2023
|Fresno
|Selland Arena
|4/noviembre/2023
|Anaheim, California
|Honda Center
|10/noviembre/2023
|San Antonio, Texas
|Tech Port Arena
|11/noviembre/2023
|McAllen, Texas
|Payne Arena
For more information on Tour dates please visit: www.lostemerarios.net
Also “La Colección” (limited edition) is now available for pre-order, a vinyl which contains six LPs that make up an important part of their career as one of the most respected and successful groups in the music industry. It includes 66 songs from their extensive musical repertoire and can be purchased in physical format at the concerts of their US tour. As of April 14, it will be available for sale in all digital stores through the official Los Temerarios website and on Amazon.
For more information on LOS TEMERARIOS:
Website: www.lostemerarios.net
Twitter: www.twitter.com/los_temerarios
Facebook: www.facebook.com/official.los.temerarios
Instagram: www.instagram.com/lostemerarios
Entertainment
Comedian Russell Peters to Take the Stage at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage May 27
Canadian stand-up comedian and global phenomenon Russell Peters is headed to The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa on Saturday, May 27 at 8:00 p.m. Best known for his gut-busting jokes and over-the-top sense of humor, tickets are now on sale to the general public at www.aguacalientecasinos.com/entertainment.
Peters was recently named as one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Comics of All Time. He started doing stand-up at the age of nineteen at open mics in his native Toronto and spent the next fifteen years honing his craft at clubs across Canada and the UK. In 2004, Peters gained critical and global recognition for his CTV “Comedy Now!” special and soon became the first comedian to sell-out Toronto’s Air Canada Centre in 2007. Peters went on to set attendance records at venues from Madison Square Garden to The Sydney Opera House to London’s O2 Arena – where he broke the UK attendance record for highest number of tickets sold for an individual comedy show. His subsequent tours were captured in his successful specials broadcast on Showtime and Comedy Central: “Outsourced” in 2006; “Red, White and Brown” in 2008; and “The Green Card Tour” in 2010. In 2013, Peters became the first comedian to create a Netflix Original Comedy Special. Peters’ most recent tour, “The Deported World Tour” was seen by over 400,000 fans in 40 cities across 20 countries and culminated in the stand-up special, “Russell Peters Deported” on Amazon Prime in January 2020.
Peters has been awarded Gemini, Peabody, Emmy, and Canadian Screen Awards for his hosting, producing, and acting talents. His last TV series, “The Indian Detective” set a Canadian viewership record for Bell Media /CTV in 2017 and was released globally on Netflix. Peters just launched his own Podcast, “Culturally Cancelled with Russell Peters” on iHeart Media / Cloud 10 and is currently developing a TV series based on his childhood in Canada in the 1980’s as well as executive producing the TV series “Late Bloomer” with YouTube sensation Jus Reign.
Show Information: Russell Peters
Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.
Location: The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.
Purchase tickets:
Prices: $65 – $135, based on seat location.
www.AguaCalienteCasinos.com; (800) 514-3849
By Press Release
New Partnership Announced; Stater Bros. Markets joins Entertainment Giant
Toyota Arena has announced a new partnership with Stater Bros. Markets effective July 1, 2022.
Guests of the arena will soon be able to experience the new branding of the North Patio, which will include live concerts featuring local bands and up-and-coming professional talent. “We are thrilled to welcome Stater Bros. Markets as a partner to Toyota Arena,” said Michael K. Krouse, President & CEO. “It’s a natural fit – this is our community’s grocery store of choice and the amazing Stater Bros. Charities provides non-profit organizations in our local region with support. We are on board to help as well.”
The marketing amenities this partnership will provide Stater Bros. will include a presence on several assets including the arena’s Interstate 10 marquee, overhead LED scoreboard, television monitors throughout the facility, website, and more. The relationship created through this agreement will also provide benefits for Toyota Arena guests, including new Stater Bros.-inspired food and beverage options.
The benefits to the community will go beyond lifestyle and entertainment, however. Stater Bros. and Toyota Arena recognize the important role they play in the overall development of the City of Ontario. The city’s vigorous commercial and residential growth, and its status as a destination location will result in economic growth, jobs, and a thriving community. The partnership will also open up new opportunities to support the giving efforts of the market’s non-profit charitable arm, Stater Bros. Charities.
“This really is an exciting day for the entire Stater Bros. team. As a company, we work hard to establish great business relationships, and with Toyota Arena, we’ve found an excellent partner,” said Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “I look forward to the new opportunities our partnership will bring and its benefits for the City of Ontario and the Inland Empire as a whole.”
