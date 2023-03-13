Comedian Russell Peters to Take the Stage at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage May 27

Canadian stand-up comedian and global phenomenon Russell Peters is headed to The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa on Saturday, May 27 at 8:00 p.m. Best known for his gut-busting jokes and over-the-top sense of humor, tickets are now on sale to the general public at www.aguacalientecasinos.com/entertainment.

Peters was recently named as one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Comics of All Time. He started doing stand-up at the age of nineteen at open mics in his native Toronto and spent the next fifteen years honing his craft at clubs across Canada and the UK. In 2004, Peters gained critical and global recognition for his CTV “Comedy Now!” special and soon became the first comedian to sell-out Toronto’s Air Canada Centre in 2007. Peters went on to set attendance records at venues from Madison Square Garden to The Sydney Opera House to London’s O2 Arena – where he broke the UK attendance record for highest number of tickets sold for an individual comedy show. His subsequent tours were captured in his successful specials broadcast on Showtime and Comedy Central: “Outsourced” in 2006; “Red, White and Brown” in 2008; and “The Green Card Tour” in 2010. In 2013, Peters became the first comedian to create a Netflix Original Comedy Special. Peters’ most recent tour, “The Deported World Tour” was seen by over 400,000 fans in 40 cities across 20 countries and culminated in the stand-up special, “Russell Peters Deported” on Amazon Prime in January 2020.

Peters has been awarded Gemini, Peabody, Emmy, and Canadian Screen Awards for his hosting, producing, and acting talents. His last TV series, “The Indian Detective” set a Canadian viewership record for Bell Media /CTV in 2017 and was released globally on Netflix. Peters just launched his own Podcast, “Culturally Cancelled with Russell Peters” on iHeart Media / Cloud 10 and is currently developing a TV series based on his childhood in Canada in the 1980’s as well as executive producing the TV series “Late Bloomer” with YouTube sensation Jus Reign.

Show Information: Russell Peters

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.

Location: The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.

Purchase tickets:

Prices: $65 – $135, based on seat location.

www.AguaCalienteCasinos.com; (800) 514-3849

