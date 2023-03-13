Entertainment
Comedian Russell Peters to Take the Stage at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage May 27
Canadian stand-up comedian and global phenomenon Russell Peters is headed to The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa on Saturday, May 27 at 8:00 p.m. Best known for his gut-busting jokes and over-the-top sense of humor, tickets are now on sale to the general public at www.aguacalientecasinos.com/entertainment.
Peters was recently named as one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Comics of All Time. He started doing stand-up at the age of nineteen at open mics in his native Toronto and spent the next fifteen years honing his craft at clubs across Canada and the UK. In 2004, Peters gained critical and global recognition for his CTV “Comedy Now!” special and soon became the first comedian to sell-out Toronto’s Air Canada Centre in 2007. Peters went on to set attendance records at venues from Madison Square Garden to The Sydney Opera House to London’s O2 Arena – where he broke the UK attendance record for highest number of tickets sold for an individual comedy show. His subsequent tours were captured in his successful specials broadcast on Showtime and Comedy Central: “Outsourced” in 2006; “Red, White and Brown” in 2008; and “The Green Card Tour” in 2010. In 2013, Peters became the first comedian to create a Netflix Original Comedy Special. Peters’ most recent tour, “The Deported World Tour” was seen by over 400,000 fans in 40 cities across 20 countries and culminated in the stand-up special, “Russell Peters Deported” on Amazon Prime in January 2020.
Peters has been awarded Gemini, Peabody, Emmy, and Canadian Screen Awards for his hosting, producing, and acting talents. His last TV series, “The Indian Detective” set a Canadian viewership record for Bell Media /CTV in 2017 and was released globally on Netflix. Peters just launched his own Podcast, “Culturally Cancelled with Russell Peters” on iHeart Media / Cloud 10 and is currently developing a TV series based on his childhood in Canada in the 1980’s as well as executive producing the TV series “Late Bloomer” with YouTube sensation Jus Reign.
Show Information: Russell Peters
Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.
Location: The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.
Purchase tickets:
Prices: $65 – $135, based on seat location.
www.AguaCalienteCasinos.com; (800) 514-3849
Additional shows and events coming to The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage:
The Beach Boys, Friday, March 17, 2023, 8 p.m. Buy Tickets
Maria Osmond, Saturday, March 18, 2023, 8 p.m. Buy Tickets
2023 Rancho Mirage Legends of Sports Speaker Series w/ Sugar Ray Leonard, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 8 p.m. Buy Tickets
Zeppelin USA, Friday, March 24, 2023, 8 p.m. Buy Tickets
Jay Leno, Saturday, March 25, 2023, 8 p.m. Buy Tickets
Australia’s Thunder From Down, Friday, March 31, 8 p.m. Buy Tickets
Kevin James, Saturday, April 1, 2023, 8 p.m. Buy Tickets
Michael Carbonaro Live!, Friday, April 7, 2023, 8 p.m. Buy Tickets
Smokey Robinson, Friday, April 8, 2023, 8 p.m. Buy Tickets
Jo Koy & Friends, April 14, 2023, at 8 p.m. SOLD OUT
Jo Koy & Friends, April 15, 2023, at 8 p.m. SOLD OUT
Jo Koy & Friends, April 16, 2023, at 8 p.m. SOLD OUT
Gabriel Iglesias, May 4, 2023, 8 p.m. SOLD OUT
Gabriel Iglesias, May 5, 2023, 8 p.m. SOLD OUT
Gabriel Iglesias, May 6, 2023, 8 p.m. SOLD OUT
The Fab Four, Saturday, May 13, 2023, 8 p.m. Buy Tickets
La Adictiva, Saturday, May 20, 2023, 8 p.m. Buy Tickets
Brit Floyd, Saturday, June 14, 2023, 8 p.m. Buy Tickets
Trey Kennedy: Grow Up, Friday, June 16, 2023, 8 p.m. Buy Tickets
LeAnn Rimes, Friday, July 1, 2023, 8 p.m. Buy Tickets
Midland, Friday, July 21, 2023, 8 p.m. Buy Tickets
See more artists and show dates below, and a full calendar of events at The Show can be found at https://aguacalientecasinos.com/
By Press Release
New Partnership Announced; Stater Bros. Markets joins Entertainment Giant
Toyota Arena has announced a new partnership with Stater Bros. Markets effective July 1, 2022.
Guests of the arena will soon be able to experience the new branding of the North Patio, which will include live concerts featuring local bands and up-and-coming professional talent. “We are thrilled to welcome Stater Bros. Markets as a partner to Toyota Arena,” said Michael K. Krouse, President & CEO. “It’s a natural fit – this is our community’s grocery store of choice and the amazing Stater Bros. Charities provides non-profit organizations in our local region with support. We are on board to help as well.”
The marketing amenities this partnership will provide Stater Bros. will include a presence on several assets including the arena’s Interstate 10 marquee, overhead LED scoreboard, television monitors throughout the facility, website, and more. The relationship created through this agreement will also provide benefits for Toyota Arena guests, including new Stater Bros.-inspired food and beverage options.
The benefits to the community will go beyond lifestyle and entertainment, however. Stater Bros. and Toyota Arena recognize the important role they play in the overall development of the City of Ontario. The city’s vigorous commercial and residential growth, and its status as a destination location will result in economic growth, jobs, and a thriving community. The partnership will also open up new opportunities to support the giving efforts of the market’s non-profit charitable arm, Stater Bros. Charities.
“This really is an exciting day for the entire Stater Bros. team. As a company, we work hard to establish great business relationships, and with Toyota Arena, we’ve found an excellent partner,” said Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “I look forward to the new opportunities our partnership will bring and its benefits for the City of Ontario and the Inland Empire as a whole.”
Entertainment
Buzzbox Premium Cocktails Announced as the Exclusive Ready-to-Drink Offering at Acrisure Arena
The First-Ever RTD Cocktail in Tetra Pak® Box Invests in the Greater Palm Springs Community as Official Sponsor of Acrisure Arena and the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds
Recently, buzzbox Premium Cocktails, the first-ever ready-to-drink Cocktail in the eco-friendly Tetra Pak® Box, announced its founding partner sponsorship agreement with Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley. The agreement includes the rights for buzzbox Premium Cocktails to be the exclusive ready-to-drink beverage served in the arena with a branded bar featuring the buzzbox line-up of ten sustainable packaged ready-to-serve all natural ingredient cocktails. In addition to being home to the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the 32nd AHL team debuting in fall 2022 and the affiliate of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, Acrisure Arena will host more than 120 sports and live entertainment events annually.
“We’re honored to sponsor Acrisure Arena and have the opportunity for fans to enjoy our buzzbox premium cocktails in this new space,” said Rod Vandenbos, buzzbox Founder and CEO. “buzzbox was born in the Coachella Valley and our production facility remains here. As a purpose-built company, we are passionate about being active members of our local community and getting involved with Acrisure Arena is one way buzzbox can share in the excitement, not only around Firebirds hockey games, but also other upcoming community events.”
“Improving the way venues operate to become more sustainable is one of the core values of Oak View Group,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO, Oak View Group. “Sustainability is embedded in all our activities, so it’s great to partner with a company such as buzzbox, which has built its product with sustainable packaging in mind. It’s those small differences that will help us save this planet and continue to inspire positive change in our industry.”
“Our goal for Acrisure Arena is that it becomes a hub of activity for the entire Coachella Valley community while creating ways for local businesses, like buzzbox, to have a strong presence at the arena helps solidify this vision,” said John Bolton, SVP/GM Acrisure Arena. “We’re pleased to welcome buzzbox Premium Cocktails on board as an official founding sponsor of Acrisure Arena.”
“Harnessing the power of a respected national brand with their roots right here in the Coachella Valley aligns with the Firebirds mission to unite under one Valley, one Team, rising together”, said Steve Fraser, President Coachella Valley Firebirds and Acrisure Arena.
buzzbox’s own 65,000 square-foot state-of-the-art California production facility is also located in the heart of Coachella Valley. The Acrisure Arena is scheduled to open in December 2022 and in addition to hockey, the arena will host musical performances and events. For more information about the construction of Acrisure Arena, visit www.AcrisureArena.com.
Entertainment
New All-American Restaurant Opens in Ontario
Offering Guests a Local Blend of America’s Best Food and Spirits in an Exciting and Social Atmosphere, Eureka! is Set to Open in Ontario on Monday, June 6, 2022
Making its delicious debut on Monday, June 6, 2022, Eureka! opens in Ontario, across the street from the Toyota Arena. With a commitment to being a scratch kitchen and providing exceptional hospitality, Eureka! creates a one-of-a-kind dining experience like no other restaurant: great food accompanied by a creative craft beverage program. Eureka! features an elevated collection of the best local craft beers, small-batch whiskeys, and classic yet modern cocktails at an approachable price point that is perfect for the local community to dine, drink, and socialize.
“We build our restaurants always keeping in mind our values; Energy, Discovery, and Community. We strive to create an energetic environment, where guests can discover their new favorite style of burger or unique small-batch whiskey, while supporting the local community through our beverage program featuring the best breweries, distilleries, and wineries in California and local events. As the epicenter of the Inland Empire, Ontario is the perfect destination for us, from the beer geeks, to the local professionals, convention attendees, concert goers and to the families looking for an all encompassing dining experience, look no further than Eureka!.” stated Founder Paul Frederick.
Whether guests are looking to enjoy a delicious dinner, grab a craft beer during “hoppy” hour, or listen to live music, Eureka! is the ideal restaurant for any occasion. Adding a contemporary charm to Ontario, Eureka! boasts its expansive restaurant seating 179 guests with a Californian modern design atmosphere nearing a 4,700+ square feet in total. The restaurant features a spacious interior with a mural tributing the California Jam festival by artist Nichole Blackburn, a modern lounge area, and a weatherized patio for guests that like to dine al fresco. The center-focus of the dining room is the indoor/outdoor bar top which carries the lively atmosphere throughout the entire restaurant.
Eureka! specializes in American classics with a modern twist with its diverse selection of appetizers, all natural, carrot-fed Angus beef burgers from Santa Carota, signature plates, innovative salads, and delectable desserts. Menu highlights include the Mac N’ Cheese Balls with a scratch made beer cheese sauce and Fresno chiles; Bone Marrow Burger featuring bone marrow shiitake butter, grilled onion, horseradish mustard aioli, and roasted Roma tomato; Fresno Fig Burger topped with fig marmalade, melted goat cheese, bacon, tomato, red onion, arugula, and spicy porter mustard; and Bourbon Barrel Cake finished with pecans, caramel, and paired with vanilla bean ice cream.
The beverage program at Eureka! revolves around the restaurant’s commitment to serving premium products that are highly sought after. Eureka! offers 17 craft beers on tap including the best local breweries: Kinds Brewing Co., Hamilton Family Brewery, Claremont Craft Ales, Ritual Brewing Co., and Ironbark Ciderworks, and many more. The signature cocktail program includes guests’ favorites: Wild Child with vodka, watermelon, mint, lemon, aloe, rosé and habanero salt, the Tipsy Pig Old Fashioned with bacon-infused Whiskey Pig 10 Yr. Rye, bitters, and barrel aged maple syrup, and the perfectly designed for the summer, The Headhunter King, a tiki cocktail featuring Jamaican rum, macadamia nut, lime, pineapple, orgeat, and falernum (limit 2 cocktails per guest). Additionally, there are 40+ small batch whiskeys and a special off-menu selection featuring various hard-to-get and strictly allocated whiskeys like Pappy Van Winkle and offerings from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection available to the most discerning whiskey drinkers.
Eureka! is adding craft to Ontario at 900 Via Piemonte, St 101, Ontario, CA 91764 underneath the Element Hotel. The restaurant’s hours are: Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30am with Monday – Friday “hoppy” hours from 3p.m. to 6p.m. Weekly events include half-off wine on Tuesdays, Steal the Glass on Wednesdays, live music on Thursdays, and $6 Bloody Marys and Mimosas on the weekends.
Eureka! is hiring for all positions and hosting a Hiring Fair on site from Monday, May 9 to Saturday, May 21, 2022 from Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit Eureka! Ontario’s website.
