Los Temerarios Announce New Dates For Their Successful Tour Through The United States And Coming to Toyota Arena on Saturday, September 16, 2023

After multiple sold out concerts in different cities of the country, the legendary group LOS TEMERARIOS added fourteen new dates and cities to their tour of the United States this 2023. The tour will be making a stop at Toyota Arena on Saturday, September 16th. Tickets on – sale now at Ticketmaster.com, Toyota-Arena.com and the Toyota Arena box office.

Los Temerarios faithful audience will be able to enjoy their great classics such as “Come Because I Need You”, “My Life Is You”, “I Will Be There”, “Your Last Song”, “You Are a Dream”, including other songs from their successful record productions.

It should be noted that the “2023 US Tour”, which began on February 3 and toured cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San José, Phoenix, Dallas and Houston, managed to sell out most of their concerts.

Here are the new confirmed dates:

DATE CITY VENUE 15/septiembre/2023 San Diego, California Pechanga Arena 16/septiembre/2023 Ontario Toyota Arena 23/septiembre/2023 Albuquerque KIVA Auditorium 24/septiembre/2023 Denver, Colorado BellCo Theatre 7/octubre/2023 Fort Myers, Florida Hertz Arena 8/octubre/2023 Miami, Florida Miami-Dade Arena 13/octubre/2023 New York UBS Arena 14/octubre/2023 Connecticut Bridgeport Arena 20/octubre/2023 Greenville Bon Secours Arena 21/octubre/2023 Raleigh Memorial Auditorium 3/noviembre/2023 Fresno Selland Arena 4/noviembre/2023 Anaheim, California Honda Center 10/noviembre/2023 San Antonio, Texas Tech Port Arena 11/noviembre/2023 McAllen, Texas Payne Arena

For more information on Tour dates please visit: www.lostemerarios.net

Also “La Colección” (limited edition) is now available for pre-order, a vinyl which contains six LPs that make up an important part of their career as one of the most respected and successful groups in the music industry. It includes 66 songs from their extensive musical repertoire and can be purchased in physical format at the concerts of their US tour. As of April 14, it will be available for sale in all digital stores through the official Los Temerarios website and on Amazon.

For more information on LOS TEMERARIOS:

Website: www.lostemerarios.net

Twitter: www.twitter.com/los_temerarios

Facebook: www.facebook.com/official.los.temerarios

Instagram: www.instagram.com/lostemerarios