Superior Restoration of Lake Elsinore, CA named a 2020 All-Star Company by The Great Game of Business

‘Business On The Move’

The Great Game of Business, Inc. congratulates Superior Restoration for winning a coveted spot on the 2020 Great Game of Business All-Star Team. Superior Restoration is part of a growing community of Great Game companies who have reimagined capitalism as a transformational force for good. Each year, the Great Game community recognizes companies like Superior Restoration who have created a ‘Business of Businesspeople’ who ‘Think, Act and Feel like Owners’ by teaching everybody how business works, giving them a voice in saying how the company is run and providing them a stake in the financial outcome. They are using the power of business to transform their associate’s lives, and the communities which they serve, for the better. They are part of a movement that is trying to Change the Game by doing business differently. That IS capitalism at its best.

Superior Restoration primarily provides water and fire restoration services—though it has more recently added coronavirus disinfecting and sanitizing services. The company was founded as a mobile carpet cleaning service in 2010 by Skylar Lewis before he later pivoted to offering higher-margin restoration work.

“I have always been a skeptic when it comes to transparency with the company financials, but this has affected me personally and has motivated me to strive even harder and work together to improve the company. I really do feel like I’m part of the team and my abilities can be utilized to affect the bottom line and improve the company and me personally.” ~ Bobby Garcia, Project Manager

Even when he first started his business, Lewis dreamed of having his employees take over running the business. “I wanted them to have that ‘Own It’ attitude,” he says. To do that, he focused on building a culture that emphasized empowerment and autonomy. But he recognized that the team was missing something: transparency and literacy around the financials. “They were flying blind,” says Lewis.

After connecting with another restoration company in Chicago, Lewis learned about The Great Game of Business® (GGOB) and kick off playing The Game in the summer of 2019. Lewis says that his team immediately took to embracing the financials of the business. “There was almost zero friction in making the transition other than the typical learning curve around learning the numbers,” he says. “One of the first things GGOB helped us with was cutting costs, which really helped improve our profit margins.” Lewis says margins doubled from 4.8% to 10% within just a few months. Today, margins are closer to 15-16%—which has helped Lewis implement a gainsharing program for employees for the first time in company history.

To read more about Superior Restoration‘s story and how they navigated COVID-19 visit Greatgame.com/allstars2020

About the Great Game of Business All-Star Awards

The Champions of the 2020 All-Star Awards will be chosen from the All-Star Team and recognized by their peers at the 28th Annual Great Game of Business Conference on September 9th. Previous winners include New Belgium Brewing, 1-800-Got-Junk, Whole Foods, Destination Harley Davidson, and Kindermusik International. Information about the conference can be found at greatgame.com/conference2020.