“Gabriel Iglesias: Beyond The Fluffy World Tour – Go Big Or Go Home” Comes To The Show At Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage For Three Night Residency – May 2, 3 & 5

TICKETS ON SALE THIS SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1, AT 8 A.M.

Rancho Mirage, Calif. (January 30, 2020) – One of America’s most successful stand-up comedians, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, will bring his Gabriel Iglesias: Beyond The Fluffy World Tour – Go Big or Go Home show to The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage for a three-night residency on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 7:00 p.m.; and Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Saturday, February 1, at 8:00 a.m. This series of performances marks Iglesias’ 20th performance at The Show—the most shows ever performed by an act at the venue.

Iglesias said, “There is still no greater thrill for me than to perform standup live, I’m so excited for this tour and to reconnect with all my fans, it’s going to be Fluffy-licious.”

Performing to sold-out concerts around the world, Iglesias is one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube with over 412,000,000 views and more than 15 million fans across social media. In 2018, Iglesias was included in The Hollywood Reporter‘s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and Lorne Michaels. The comedian has also had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles, and Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Iglesias is the star and executive producer of Mr. Iglesias, the multi-cam, Netflix original comedy series, which was picked up for an additional 12 episodes to be released in 2020. In addition to the series, Iglesias penned a deal with Netflix to release his next two stand-up comedy specials for the streaming service. The first, titled One Show Fits All, was filmed in front of a sold-out audience at the Toyota Center in Houston and debuted in January 2019. His third special for the streaming service will tape sometime in 2020. Both specials are follow-ups to his highly successful 2016 special, I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry, which was filmed during two sold-out shows in Chicago with more than 20,000 fans in attendance.

Iglesias’ prior television appearances include Comedy Central’s hit series Stand-Up Revolution, and the comedy special Gabriel Iglesias: Aloha Fluffy, an unprecedented two-night comedy special generating over 15 million viewers. The special was a follow-up to his previous DVD specials, Hot & Fluffy and I’m Not Fat…I’m Fluffy, which has sold millions of copies.

Known for including a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters, and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life, Iglesias’ unique and animated comedy style has made him popular among fans of all ages.

Show Information:

Dates: Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 8 p.m.

Location: The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.

Purchase tickets:

Prices: $75-$95, based on seat location.

www.AguaCalienteCasinos.com; (800) 514-3849

Gabriel Iglesias: Beyond The Fluffy World Tour – Go Big or Go Home

Additional shows and events coming to The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage: Jerry Seinfeld , Saturday, February 1, 2020, 8 p.m. (SOLD OUT)

, Saturday, February 1, 2020, 8 p.m. The Big Show , Sunday, February 2, 2020, 3 p.m. Tickets $10.00, buy here

, Sunday, February 2, 2020, 3 p.m. Tickets $10.00, buy here Valentine’s Super Love Jam , Thursday, February 13, 8 p.m. Tickets $45.00-$65.00, buy here

, Thursday, February 13, 8 p.m. Tickets $45.00-$65.00, buy here Keith Sweat | 112 | Next Make It Last Forever , Friday, February 14, 2020, 8 p.m. Tickets $85.00-$115.00, buy here

, Friday, February 14, 2020, 8 p.m. Tickets $85.00-$115.00, buy here Air Supply , Saturday, February 15, 2020, 8 p.m. Tickets $40.00-$60.00, buy here

, Saturday, February 15, 2020, 8 p.m. Tickets $40.00-$60.00, buy here Arrival: The Music of ABBA , Friday, February 21, 2020, 8 p.m. Tickets $15.00-$35.00, buy here

, Friday, February 21, 2020, 8 p.m. Tickets $15.00-$35.00, buy here Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating the music of Ray Charles , Saturday, February 22, 2020,

, Saturday, February 22, 2020, 8 p.m. Tickets $25.00-$45.00, buy here

Spring Xuan Ve , Friday, February 28, 2020, 9 p.m. Tickets $48.00-$88.00, buy here

, Friday, February 28, 2020, 9 p.m. Tickets $48.00-$88.00, buy here Michael Bolton , Saturday, February 29, 2020, 8 p.m. Tickets $55.00-$75.00, buy here

, Saturday, February 29, 2020, 8 p.m. Tickets $55.00-$75.00, buy here Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons , Saturday, March 14, 2020, 8 p.m. Tickets $95.00-125.00, buy here

, Saturday, March 14, 2020, 8 p.m. Tickets $95.00-125.00, buy here Thunder From Down Under , Saturday, March 21, 2020, 8 p.m. Tickets $15.00-$25.00, buy here

, Saturday, March 21, 2020, 8 p.m. Tickets $15.00-$25.00, buy here The Stylistics , Sunday, March 22, 2020, 7:00 p.m. Tickets $28.00-$68.00, buy here

, Sunday, March 22, 2020, 7:00 p.m. Tickets $28.00-$68.00, buy here Saturday Night Dance Fever , Saturday, March 28, 2020, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $60.00-$185.00, buy here

, Saturday, March 28, 2020, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $60.00-$185.00, buy here The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute , Saturday, April 11, 2020, 8 p.m. Tickets $25.00-$35.00, buy here

, Saturday, April 11, 2020, 8 p.m. Tickets $25.00-$35.00, buy here Joy Koy: Just Kidding World Tour , Saturday, April 18, 2020, 8 p.m. (SOLD OUT) , Sunday, April 19, 2020, 7:30 p.m. (SOLD OUT)

, Saturday, April 18, 2020, 8 p.m. , Sunday, April 19, 2020, 7:30 p.m. Michael Carbonaro , Friday, April 24, 2020, 8 p.m. Tickets $25.00-$175.00, buy here

, Friday, April 24, 2020, 8 p.m. Tickets $25.00-$175.00, buy here Flo Rida , Friday, May 15, 2020, 8 p.m. Tickets $55.00-$75.00, buy here

, Friday, May 15, 2020, 8 p.m. Tickets $55.00-$75.00, buy here Battle of the Badges , Saturday, June 6, 2020, 5 p.m. Tickets $25.00-$40.00, buy here

, Saturday, June 6, 2020, 5 p.m. Tickets $25.00-$40.00, buy here Hombres G Resurrección Tour , Saturday, June 13, 2020, 8:00 p.m. Tickets $65.00-$95.00, buy here

, Saturday, June 13, 2020, 8:00 p.m. Tickets $65.00-$95.00, buy here Enanitos Verdes 40th Anniversary Tour, Friday, July 10, 2020, 8:00 p.m. Tickets $65.00-$95.00, buy here ABOUT THE SHOW

The Show, Southern California’s premier concert theater located at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, is a stunning venue with 2,101 seats across four levels. With expansive views and no seat more than 125 feet from the stage, there’s not a bad seat in the house. For the ultimate in luxury, 12 boxes offer catering, private bars, and bottle service. Opened in 2009, The Show is celebrating 10 years of playing host to a lineup that reads like a hall of fame: Don Henley, Jerry Seinfeld, Snoop Dogg, Toni Braxton, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Steven Tyler, Sting, Steely Dan, Alan Jackson, Tony Bennett, Smokey Robinson, Martina McBride, Duran Duran, John Fogerty, ZZ Top, Goo Goo Dolls, and many more have all performed here. ABOUT AGUA CALIENTE CASINOS

The Agua Caliente Casinos, located in Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage, are the Coachella Valley’s foremost resort gaming destinations. Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage is a AAA Four-Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Recommended property, ranked top 10 for “Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas” in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2018 travel awards, and is also home to the Forbes Four-Star Sunstone Spa, ranked in the top spas in the U.S. and no. 1 in California by Spas of America’s Top 100 Spas 2018. Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage is also home to Southern California’s premier entertainment venue, The Show, which features a legendary lineup of performers. Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs offers the newest games, a variety of table action, and high-limit gaming, plus fine dining and shopping, all in a fabulous resort setting in historic downtown Palm Springs at the site of the area’s natural hot water springs. The Agua Caliente Casinos are owned and operated by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, which also owns the world-renowned Indian Canyons and Tahquitz Canyon hiking trails, and the Indian Canyons Golf Resort.