California natives Shawki Mahfouz, Peter Paul and Mira and George Ibrahim to open California’s first SoBol

SoBol set to open on February 5th, first 50 customers will get a free acai bowl, 100th customer will get a $100 SoBol gift card.

Franchise owners and California natives, Shawki Mahfouz, Peter Paul and Mira and George Ibrahim will open California’s first SoBol location on February 5th, at 3:30pm PST at the Crossroads Entertainment Center, located at 3090 Chino Ave. Ste. B, in Chino Hills.

SoBol, a cafe that specializes in acai bowls, green bowls, fruit smoothies and more, will celebrate its grand opening by offering the first 50 customers with a free acai bowl and a $100 SoBol gift card to the 100th customer.

Cousins Shawki Mahfouz and Peter Paul have partnered with brother and sister duo and Chino Hills natives , Mira and George Ibrahim to bring the health-forward concept to the Chino Hills market.

George and Mira have always been dedicated to leading a balanced and healthy lifestyle, and within the last two years began incorporating fresh smoothies into their daily routine. After discovering the fresh ingredients, delicious taste and nutritional value of the SoBol concept, they decided to share their passion for the brand with the local community.

Mahfouz, who grew up helping in his parents market, Levant International Food Company, attended and graduated from Cal Poly Pomona and has since operated a total of four gas stations for his family before transitioning to franchising with SoBol.

“More and more people nowadays are always looking for a healthy and satisfying alternative,” said Mahfouz. “We’re looking forward to celebrating the grand opening with the community, and know that SoBol will have so much to offer to residents in the area.”

“When I tasted SoBol for the first time, I was convinced that the brand could aid in my quest towards a healthier, yet more appetizing lifestyle,” said Paul, a health professional.

SoBol’s main offerings include smoothies and smoothie bowls, and the brand prides itself on using fresh ingredients that are delivered seven days a week from local farms. Their smoothies are blended fresh daily, without using ice, powders or syrups, and are allergy-friendly. SoBol’s products are created with fresh fruit and topped with a variety of all-natural nut butters, heart-healthy seeds and fruit, as well as SoBol’s exclusive homemade granola, made with all-natural ingredients including cashews and almonds.

ABOUT SOBOL:

Inspired by his family’s successful ice house, Jason Mazzarone created the Acai Café in 2012. Since then, SoBol has grown steadily. Jason took his culinary arts degree and background as a chef and teamed up with Jim Kalomiris who has more than 20 years experience in restaurant management, real estate and construction and developed SoBol into the franchised brand it is today. These co-founders found a niche in the quick casual market and are now poised to grow quickly through franchise development. While Acai bowls were first in demand by yoga enthusiasts and Southern California surfers for an energy boosting meal, our customers span all ages, demographics and lifestyles. Since 2014, when SoBol first opened their doors, Acai has grown in popularity as a heart-healthy, Vitamin C boosting antioxidant rich food creating a business opportunity for today and the future.