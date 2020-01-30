JPMorgan Chase & Co. Awards Chaffey College Foundation $100,000 for Manufacturing Career Training

Chaffey College students will receive training in advanced manufacturing thanks to a $100,000 grant from JPMorgan Chase & Co. to the Chaffey College Foundation.

JPMorgan Chase awarded the grant during a Chaffey College Governing Board meeting in Chino on Jan. 23.

“This generous grant provides us with the tools to transform the lives of many students and meet the increasing workforce needs of this region,” said Chaffey College Superintendent/President Henry Shannon. “We are very grateful to JPMorgan Chase for this incredible gift.”

The grant will support as many as 100 trainees through the college’s Industrial Technical Learning Center (InTech) career hub, which prepares students for successful careers in the field of advanced manufacturing by providing industrial electrical and technical training, along with soft skill instruction and workshops. InTech plans to recruit heavily among 18 to 24-year-olds and women for the trainee spots, but the InTech program is open to everyone.

Up to 30 students will be placed into paid internships, which are supported by the James Irvine Foundation and California Apprenticeship Initiative. The remaining 70 students will participate in on-site employer visits or job fairs with the goal of being placed into an internship or full-time employment.

“InTech trains its students for rewarding careers thanks to the generous donations of community partners such as JPMorgan Chase. We are proud to work with JPMorgan Chase to improve our workforce and the region’s economy,” said Sandra Sisco, Chaffey College economic development director.

Sarah Bowles, JPMorgan Chase & Co. vice president of global philanthropy for Southern California, said the company believes in helping to ensure the best opportunities remain accessible for residents of the Inland Empire.

“Our grant will help local students gain invaluable skills and training, and prepare them for successful advanced manufacturing careers right here at home,” she said.

U.S. manufacturing is facing an unprecedented talent shortage as the economy continues to grow and the aging workforce looks to retire. A 2018 study by The Manufacturing Institute showed that there will be an estimated 2.4 million jobs that will go unfilled by 2028 due to a lack of skilled workers available to take those positions.

For general information or to learn about qualifications to participate in one of InTech’s training programs, contact the InTech Center at (909) 652-8488.