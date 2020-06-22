Avison Young announces sale of 3.96-acre industrial site in Chino, CA

Commercial Real Estate Transaction

Monday, June 22, 2020 — Avison Young, a commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Toronto, Canada has announced the sale of a 3.96-acre industrial site located at 3612 and 3638 Philadelphia Street in Chino, CA. The large land parcel includes two small buildings totaling 2,139 square feet (sf).

Avison Young Principal Alan Pekarcik and Senior Associate Chris Smith who are based out of the firm’s Orange County office along with Team Earnhart with Lee & Associates represented the Inland Empire-based buyer who will use the property for its growing construction business. Pekarcik and Smith also represented the seller, a Phoenix-based private investor.

“Our Avison Young team marketed this property at the beginning of the COVID crisis and we identified a buyer and closed on the transaction less than three months later,” said Smith. “There are very few land offerings in the Inland Empire that are ideal for small- to mid-sized users, therefore despite the crisis, we garnered a significant amount of interest.”

The property features a 975-sf building, a 1,164-sf building, a fully fenced yard and gated entry. It is well located less than one mile from the 60 freeway, is near the 10, 57 and 71 freeways, and is eight miles from Ontario International Airport.