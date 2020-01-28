Five Elementary Schools Will Be Recognized With Check Presentations At Nascar Xfinity Series Race For Their Participation In Lefty’s Reading Challenge

Fontana, Calif. (January 28, 2020) – More than 135,000 young race fans in nearly 200 elementary schools in San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles Counties recently completed Lefty’s Reading Challenge – a free literacy program through Auto Club Speedway.

Five elementary schools that had a 100% completion rate will receive $2,000 each for their school libraries from Auto Club Speedway Foundation which funds Lefty’s Reading Challenge.

The following five Lefty’s Reading Challenge elementary schools will be presented checks during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series 300 pre-race ceremony on February 29, 2020.

Allen Ave Elementary (Bonita USD)

J. Marion Roynon Elementary (Bonita USD)

Rio Vista Elementary (Palm Springs USD)

Hemlock Elementary (Fontana USD)

Hughbanks Elementary (Rialto USD)

Lefty’s Reading Challenge, part of Auto Club Speedway’s youth initiative, Lefty’s Kids Club, provides youth with a positive and enriching outlook on life inspiring achievement and education in an effort to build future race fans. Students read multiple books and reading assignments to win money for their libraries, school-wide pizza parties and free NASCAR race tickets. The 2019/2020 Lefty’s Reading Challenge was held on November 4-29, 2019.

Each student who participated in Lefty’s Reading Challenge and submitted their permission slip were awarded an official Certificate of Completion along with a voucher that can be redeemed for a ticket to NASCAR Practice Day on Friday, February 28, or NASCAR Qualifying Day and NASCAR Xfinity Series 300 race on Saturday, February 29. In addition, students received a membership card to Lefty’s Kids Club which gets them into the race for free.

Local community partners also rewarded students that complete 20 books or reading assignments within four weeks. Omnitrans offered a Youth Free Ride Coupon and Petersen Automotive Museum provided two complimentary Youth or Student Admissions for each paid Adult Admission. In addition, Big Al’s, Snowie, and King Taco support the reading program and Lefty’s Kids Club.

If a child was unable to participate in Lefty’s Reading Challenge this year, families can still bring children 12 years and under, and sign up for Lefty’s Kids Club on race day at Gates A, B, and D and receive free admission for Friday and Saturday of NASCAR race weekend with a paid adult ticket. Lefty’s Fun Zone offers family fun activities like bubble rollers, inflatable obstacle course, a coloring zone, and tire changing challenges. For more information, go to www.autoclubspeedway.com or www.leftykidsclub.com.