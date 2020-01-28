Avison Young negotiates 47,808-sf industrial lease on behalf of Cali Wine & Vine in Temecula, CA

Temecula, CA, January 28, 2020 – Avison Young announced today that it has negotiated a seven-year, 47,808-square-foot (SF) industrial lease on behalf of Cali Wine & Vine at 43085 Business Park Drive in Temecula, CA. Cali Wine & Vine will use the space as its headquarters, wine-making, bottling, labeling, storage, and distribution services.

Cody Lerner, a Senior Vice President, and Stan Nowak, a Principal, who are both based in Avison Young’s Inland Empire office in Ontario, CA, represented Cali Vine & Wine. The landlord, Oltmans Investment Company LLC, was represented by Carey Pastor of Coldwell Banker Commercial.

With this new lease, Cali Vine & Wine is nearly doubling its current space by consolidating and relocating from two locations in Temecula and Lake Elsinore. Move-in is anticipated for August 2020 once tenant improvements have been made which include the addition of ceiling insulation; cooling towers for wine storage; as well as tanks and equipment associated with winemaking.

“Cali Wine & Vine has been experiencing impressive growth over the past few years and needed to expand its operations,” said Lerner. “This building creates an opportunity for them to consolidate into one building to maximize production and efficiencies.”

“We have been working with the Avison Young team on our facilities and space needs for about four years now,” said Mike Janko, President with Cali Vine & Wine. “Because we needed to build out such substantial improvements on our new space, we didn’t think we could support this move from a cost standpoint, however, Cody and Stan were able to structure a lease we thought was impossible. They negotiated a deal with several months of free rent loaded upfront which would allow us to consolidate and make the transition to our new space economically feasible.”

The new space is in a 140,436-SF industrial building within Rancho California Business Park and offers Cali Wine & Vine 24-foot clear height, dock, and grade level loading, a fenced yard, and office space. The property provides easy access to the 15 freeway via Rancho California Road and is just minutes from Old Town Temecula and City Hall.

