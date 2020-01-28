Desert Medical Imaging, Open System Imaging, MD Imaging & Chico Breast Care Center Join Forces with HALO Diagnostics (HALO Dx)

HALO Dx Radiology/Tech Merger to Bring Expanded Services to Patients As a Top Diagnostic Imaging and Genomics Network in the United States

Menlo Park, CA – (January 27, 2020) – HALO Diagnostics (HALO Dx), a technology company headquartered in the Silicon Valley, has brought together top technology experts with leading radiologists to create a global center for innovation in medical diagnostics in the Coachella Valley. Desert Medical Imaging, the Coachella Valley’s leading independent imaging center, Open System Imaging, MD Imaging, and Chico Breast Care Center are now affiliated with the privately-held HALO Dx. Desert Medical Imaging (Indian Wells, Indio and Palm Springs) and Open System Imaging (Chico, El Centro, Palm Desert, Pasadena and Tustin), both companies with 20+ year histories, along with Chico Breast Care Center (Chico) and MD Imaging (Redding) comprise the 10 current California locations of HALO Dx. An additional 26 ProScan Imaging centers in the Midwest are now strategic partners with HALO Diagnostics. Including all 36 locations, HALO Dx will have 65 board certified radiologists with oversight for nearly 1 million patient encounters per year. With its strategic vision for unparalleled patient care and a rapid growth plan, HALO Dx will leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions to become one of the top radiogenomics networks in the United States and expects to expand to 100 imaging centers by the end of 2020.

“HALO Dx brings together pioneers in the fields of radiology and technology to marry the two to provide and develop an unparalleled level of services. It will be life-changing for patients and physicians. By leveraging technology, we will make an impact on a personal level for each patient and their family, as well as raise the standard for improved accuracy in diagnostics,” said HALO Dx Chief Executive Officer Michael Uhl. “We are changing the face of radiology from the ground up. The industry will be fundamentally different in 3-5 years as we lead the industry forward.”

“We are excited to build upon what we have established over the past two decades at Desert Medical Imaging to take radiology to the next level,” said John F. Feller, M.D., Founder and Medical Director of Desert Medical Imaging and now Chief Medical Officer of HALO Dx. “With the resources and combined expertise of Halo Dx, we will be developing new technology to improve health care,” said Dr. Feller. “What’s especially exciting for Coachella Valley residents is that any new services or products we develop will be available here, first, at our HALO Dx Innovation Center in the Coachella Valley before they are implemented at our other offices.”

Dr. Feller also said he believes this new venture will attract more physicians, software engineers and medical professionals to work in the Coachella Valley to be part of the medical solutions hub HALO Dx is creating.

HALO Dx Radiology/Tech Merger

Ribbon Cutting to be Held February 3, 2020

A ribbon-cutting event will be held Monday, February 3 at 12:30 p.m. and tours of the facility will be offered from 1:30 – 3 p.m. at the Indian Wells office of HALO Dx and Innovation Center located at 74785 Highway 111, Suite 101, to unveil the new logo sign, present the executive management team and the company vision to the public, medical community and city and civic officials.

HALO Dx Executive Management Team

Heading the HALO Dx executive management team, Michael Uhl, Chief Executive Officer, has more than 20 years of leadership experience in venture capital growth of the technology industry, operational turnarounds and mergers and acquisitions at Fortune 100 companies. He co-founded and led McKinsey & Company’s growth tech product development service lines.

John F. Feller, M.D., Founder and Medical Director of Desert Medical Imaging, now serves as Chief Medical Officer of HALO Dx. Dr. Feller also teaches as an Assistant Clinical Professor at Loma Linda University and is a speaker at national and international radiology conferences. Dr. Feller was instrumental in developing MRI-guided biopsies for prostate cancer diagnosis and performed the first outpatient laser focal therapy for prostate cancer in the world on May 24, 2010 with Chief Research Officer, Bernadette M. Greenwood. Desert Medical Imaging has developed a highly successful MRI and genomics based prostate cancer program focused on early detection and timely surveillance of prostate cancer and intervention with minimally invasive outpatient procedures when needed. Components of this program will be adopted at all HALO Dx locations.

Ken Bishop, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Open System Imaging, now serves as Chief Operating Officer for HALO Dx California operations. A pioneer in the MRI field, Bishop established early MRI protocols, installed the first clinical research MRI scanner in the United States and installed the first open system MRI scanner in the Coachella Valley.

Brian Axe, who was the 30th employee to join Google, brings more than 20 years of direct marketing experience in technology to his position as Chief Product Officer at HALO Diagnostics. A recipient of one of Google’s first Founders Awards, Axe worked with Google for nearly a decade during which time he developed the $20 billion Google AdSense business line. He also has held product development positions with Hewlett Packard and IBM and championed several venture-backed start-ups including HALO Tech Software with which he concurrently serves as Chief Executive Officer. HALO Tech Software is now a division of HALO Dx.

Aram Compeau also brings 20 years of technology experience to his position as Chief Technology Officer at HALO Dx. Previously he served as Vice President of Engineering for app services and research and development at VMware. He also has worked with large scale starts ups including a medical speech recognition transcription company.

HALO Dx Radiology/Tech Merger

HALO Diagnostics and Innovation Center Services

The mission of HALO Dx is to improve human health and wellbeing via local and easy access to advanced diagnostics. The inspiration for the HALO Dx vision was born out of personal experiences of two of the founders – Michael Uhl and Brian Axe, both of whose parents lacked access to advanced diagnostics in semi-rural areas which would have made a difference in the effectiveness of their medical treatment. They are now dedicating their lives to improving diagnostics worldwide.

State-of-the-art equipment and university-level services available at HALO Dx include:

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans

Computerized tomography (CT) scans

Positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET/CT) scans

Ultrasound scans

Early diagnosis of dementia and Alzheimer’s

Biopsies and aspiration

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC)

Coronary CT angiography

Facet injections

Genomics

Interventional radiology and pain management procedures

Lung cancer screening

Multiparametric MRI (mpMRI) for prostate cancer detection, diagnosis and treatment

Nuclear medicine

Virtual colonoscopy

Whole body MRI screening

Clinical trials for conditions including prostate, lung cancer, stem cell and other studies

Personalized healthcare using emerging genomic solutions

Plans in the near future include the development of a women’s health imaging program, radiology artificial intelligence solutions, and expanded nuclear medicine and genomics services.