info@iebizjournal.com
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Join Newsletter
HomeEconomyDr. Chris Thornberg – Inland Empire Real Estate Market Forecast & COVID-19
Lance Martin (L) and Dr. Christopher Thornberg (R)
EconomyOpinion

Dr. Chris Thornberg – Inland Empire Real Estate Market Forecast & COVID-19

EconomyOpinionfeaturedno comment
108views

Concerned about Coronavirus and its Impact on the Economy? Leading Economist — Dr. Chris Thornberg gives a very important economic update.

Dr. Chris Thornberg was scheduled to Keynote the 2020 Real Estate Market Forecast that was set to take place at the Fox Theater in Riverside, California. Of course, due to Coronavirus concerns and cancellations of public events, the event had to be modified to a private in-studio presentation. The first 45 minute addresses the immediate concerns around the Coronavirus and it’s impact on our lives and economy. The remainder addresses the Inland Empire in Southern California. But, no matter where you live in the United States, the first 45 minutes is MUST SEE TV.

Tags :featured

Leave a Response

Inland Empire Business Journal

Inland Empire Business Journal

The Inland Empire Business Journal (IEBJ) is the official business news publication of Southern California’s Inland Empire region - covering San Bernardino County and Riverside County.
view all posts

You Might Also Like