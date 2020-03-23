Dr. Chris Thornberg – Inland Empire Real Estate Market Forecast & COVID-19

Concerned about Coronavirus and its Impact on the Economy? Leading Economist — Dr. Chris Thornberg gives a very important economic update.

Dr. Chris Thornberg was scheduled to Keynote the 2020 Real Estate Market Forecast that was set to take place at the Fox Theater in Riverside, California. Of course, due to Coronavirus concerns and cancellations of public events, the event had to be modified to a private in-studio presentation. The first 45 minute addresses the immediate concerns around the Coronavirus and it’s impact on our lives and economy. The remainder addresses the Inland Empire in Southern California. But, no matter where you live in the United States, the first 45 minutes is MUST SEE TV.