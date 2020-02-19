Carlie Myers Awarded University of Phoenix Distinguished Alumni Award

City of Riverside Deputy City Manager recognized for her positive impact in the community by University’s Southern California Campus

Ontario, Calif. Feb. 19, 2020 – Carlie Myers, a Deputy City Manager at the City of Riverside, was recently presented the Distinguished Alumni Award by University of Phoenix, Southern California campus.

The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes outstanding alumni who have used their education to excel professionally, provide inspirational leadership to others, and provide service to our community. Myers, a University of Phoenix alumna, has been active in public service for more than 20 years, having served in the Community & Economic Development Department, Fire Department, and now in an executive role in the City Manager’s Office.

“Carlie Myers is a dedicated public servant who strives for excellence and has had a tremendous impact in the local community,” said Mikal Powers, University of Phoenix campus director. “We are very impressed with the work she has done to improve the communication and transparency between the community and the city. Carlie is a shining example of the dedication of our alumni and University of Phoenix is thrilled to recognize her with this award.”

Myers oversees the Finance Department, the CalPERS Challenge Team, the Community Police Review Commission, the Internal Audit Division, and the Ward Action teams. The programs focus on the principles of having open and honest conversations between citizens and city officials promoting public confidence. Topics include discussions on ensuring the city’s long-term financial solvency; providing independent, objective and reliable assessments of city government; an independent review of citizen complaints against law enforcement; and cross-departmental teams to address the long-term problem-solving concerns in each ward.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the community, and to my alma mater for recognizing me with such a prestigious award,” Myers said. ”Public service is a privilege and an honor, and I am proud to use what I learned at the University of Phoenix to improve the quality of life in Riverside.”

Myers was recently presented with the award in a surprise ceremony that included Riverside City Manager Al Zelinka and members of his executive team, other city officials, representatives of the University of Phoenix, and Myers’ family members.

