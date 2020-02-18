Actor David Boreanaz To Give Command At Nascar Cup Series Auto Club 400 Race

FONTANA, Calif. (Feb. 17, 2020) – David Boreanaz, Executive Producer and star of “SEAL Team,” will deliver the most famous words in motorsports, “Drivers, Start Your Engines” as the Grand Marshal at the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 on March 1, 2020 at Auto Club Speedway. The event will also be televised on FOX starting at 11:50 a.m. with the green flag waving at 12:30 p.m. (PT).

As an Honorary Race Official, Boreanaz, will be involved with pre-race ceremony activities including driver introductions and special NASCAR awards.

“I grew up a fan of NASCAR and whenever I have the opportunity to expose my friends and family to the sport I always take it, I’m excited to be able to say the most famous words in motorsports at the Auto Club 400 and even more excited to have been able to incorporate NASCAR into an upcoming episode of SEAL Team! We hope everyone enjoys seeing Austin Dillon in our world as we will enjoy being in his at the race,” said David Boreanaz.

Boreanaz landed a guest-starring role on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” which vaulted his stardom on hit television series’ “Angel” and “Bones” where he often served as director and producer.

On the big screen, Boreanaz’s credits include “The Mighty Macs,” “Officer Down,” “Suffering Man’s Charity,” “These Girls,” “Valentine, “The Crow: Wicked Prayer,” The Hard Easy,” “Mr. Fix It” and “I’m with Lucy.” He also lent his voice to the role of “Hal Jordan” (aka “The Green Lantern”) for the animated feature “Justice League: The New Frontier.”

On stage, Boreanaz starred in the Off-Broadway production of “Spalding Gray: Stories Left to Tell.” He has performed at the Ensemble Theater in “Hat Full of Rain”; at the Gardner Stage in “Italian-American Reconciliation” and “Fool for Love”; and in “Cowboy Mouth.”

Tickets are available to see David Boreanaz and other honorary race officials get the NASCAR Auto Club 400 underway by calling 800-944-RACE (7223) or purchasing online at www.autoclubspeedway.com.