Ontario International Airport Announces Major Advertising Partnership and New In-house Agency

ONT Has Entered into Advertising Agreement with Walter’s Auto Group

The Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) has announced a major advertising and sponsorship agreement with the Walters Automotive Group, exclusive agents for Porsche and Audi in the City of Ontario.

The 12-month partnership agreement – the first under OIAA’s new in-house advertising agency – will include creative use of digital and static advertising at Ontario International Airport (ONT), car placement in the terminals, special events for VIP clients and many soon-to-be announced customer interface activities.

“We’re especially pleased to partner with the Walters Automotive Group – a great Ontario-based business – as we launch this exciting new opportunity for companies to market themselves at the fastest-growing airport in the U.S.,” said Alan D. Wapner, President of the OIAA Board of Commissioners and Mayor Pro Tem for the City of Ontario. “Our new in-house agency is committed to understanding and proposing advertising solutions that meet our clients’ objectives, and engaging our customers and visitors in creative and innovative ways.”

Mark Marchant, General Manager of Porsche Ontario, described the agreement as a new direction for advertising the Walter’s Automotive Group’s dealerships throughout Southern California. “Our team is very excited at having great exposure and bringing some unforgettable unique experiences for our clients at Ontario International Airport,” Marchant said.

Added Greg Sexton General Manager of Audi Ontario, “This partnership reinforces the growth of Audi and Porsche in the region, alongside all the exciting new developments at the airport.”

Wapner said the in-house agency and Walter’s partnership are the first of a number of initiatives in the coming months that will focus on adding value to the advertiser over and above the standard digital and static platforms.

OIAA is in the final stages of awarding an RFP to build its own omni-channel retail sales and distribution network and will be launching multiple popup stores that will create greater flexibility for promotional activities, product launches, and consumer interaction.

The Walter’s automotive group operates a number of Porsche and Audi dealerships within Southern California and their state-of-the-art dealerships are open to the public 7 days a week. For further information, please refer to www.PorscheOntario.com. or www.AudiOntario.com.