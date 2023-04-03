By Press Release
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Opens at Southern California’s Ontario Convention Center, Hall B On August 19
Imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. It’s all part of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, which has sold over 5 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions. The sensory extravaganza will open in Southern California’s Ontario Convention Center, Hall B on August 19.
While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience guests witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many revealing self-portraits. Prices start at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children (ages 5-15), plus ticketing fees. Tickets, which will sell out quickly, will be on-sale to the general public beginning Thursday, March 30th at www.vangoghontario.com.
“This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences. Encompassing a refreshing new twist unlike art lovers have seen before, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience gives a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work. Unsurprisingly millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will only strengthen that connection,” says Justin Paquin, producer, Paquin Entertainment Group.
Freed from their frames, Van Gogh’s spectacular paintings appear on projection-swathed walls inviting guests to fully immerse themselves into the incredible detail of his work and be enveloped in his ever-shifting, swirling and colorful flowers, cafes and stunning landscapes. And the audience is able to hear the artist’s own dreams, thoughts and words set to a symphonic score that drives an unmatched narrative experience.
Cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean from European cities to North America in recent years and met with great critical acclaim, with sold-out audiences in every market.
WHEN: August 19th 2023 – September 27th 2023
HOURS OF OPERATION
Monday – Thursday: 10:00am – 8:00pm (Last Entry: 7PM)
Friday & Saturday: 10:00am – 9:00pm (Last Entry: 8PM)
Sunday: 10:00am – 7:00pm (Last Entry: 6PM)
WHERE: Ontario Convention Center, Hall B
2000 E Convention Center Way, Ontario CA 91764
TICKETS: www.vangoghontario.com
By Press Release
Newsom’s “Campaign for Democracy”, What about California?
Dear All,
Governor Newsom is launching a political action committee targeting red states — and channeling $10 million into the effort. (Thanks to those who contributed to his last campaign)
“The problem in our country right now: authoritarian leaders who are so hell-bent on gaining power and keeping it by whatever means necessary that they’re directly attacking our freedoms in state after state,” Newsom said.
Was he standing in front of a mirror?
Newson needs to focus on California, not other states. The business community continues to be crushed by outrageous laws written by BIG LABOR and we need some relief. That relief will not come from his sanctimonious whistle stop campaign.
Thanks and enjoy the week!
Tom
“Practice what you preach or change your speech.”
By Press Release
George Acosta vs. Blas Ezequiel Caro | Thompson Boxing Returns April 21st
Super featherweight rising prospect, George “El Yuyu” Acosta (14-1, 2 KO), of Whittier, Ca, will return to the ring against Blas Ezequiel Caro (9-5, 4 KOs) of Rosario, Argentina. The 8-round bout will serve as the main event on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card. In the 8-round featherweight co-main event, Rigoberto Hermosillo (12-4-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA, will square off against Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs), of Phoenix, AZ.
“New Blood” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, April 21, 2023. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT. Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, and $125 and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com. Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new mobile app downloadable on Apple and Google.
“Staying busy is a blessing and I’m happy to be returning to the ring for the second time this year,” said George Acosta, who is on a seven fight winning streak. “I have big plans to make a nice run this year and I know a win will keep me on track. I’m going to put on a great show for all my hometown fans who will be in attendance.”
“I always put on a good show and I will be more than ready for Acosta,” Caro stated from his training camp in Argentina. “I’ve seen Acosta fight and I see a lot of flaws in his style, he is not as strong as I am and I’ll be coming into this fight in great shape. I’m going to stop him if I get him hurt, that you can bet on.”
UNDERCARD BOUTS:
Lightweight Ruben Islas (6-1, 5 KOs) of Rialto, CA, will take on Francisco Duque (1-2), of Guadalupe, Mexico. (6-rounds)
Super featherweight Anthony Chavez (9-3-1, 3 KOs), of Redlands, CA, will look to take out battle tested veteran Dihul Olguin (15-30-5, 10 KOs), of of Guadalupe, Mexico. (6-rounds)
Opening the card will be a welterweight bout featuring Kevin Sagado (1-1) of Murrieta, CA, battling Steven Walker (Pro Debut), of Lancaster, CA. (4-rounds).
Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer.
This event is sponsored by HUSTLER Casino, Los Angeles’ only luxury casino; Thompson Building Materials, Transforming spaces into beautiful places; Omega Products International, The leading stucco manufacturer in the United States; Belgard, Paves the way; and Makita, Rule the outdoors.
“New Blood” will stream live for free on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and
YouTube pages.
By Press Release
CA Sports Hall of Fame
CALIFORNIA SPORTS HALL OF FAME EVENTS ANNOUNCED
2023 Inductee Gala and Golf Tournament schedule for June 25 and 26
The Greater Ontario Sports & Entertainment Authority is proud to announce the California Sports Hall of Fame is under new management and looking forward to the annual June 2023 events. The California Sports Hall of Fame was founded by Christian Okoye, former all-pro running back for the Kansas City Chiefs. This non-profit organizations primary mission is to capture and direct the passion children and young adults have for sports towards educational opportunities. “We have hosted and supported Christian’s efforts for years” said Michael K. Krouse, President & CEO of Ontario Convention Center and the Greater Ontario Sports & Entertainment Authority. “With our venues, regional assets, and relationships in the community we felt we could expand the depth and reach of these annual events to provide more funding towards the mission of the organization.”
Once a year, an induction ceremony is held to honor the accomplishments and contributions of the men and women who have excelled in their respective areas of sports and sports media in the state of California first, nationally and worldwide. The Inductee Gala will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the Ontario Convention Center. The Inductees include:
Terry Donahue │ Alexi Lalas │ Dave Stewart
Rick Lozano │ Kenny Easley Jr │ Norm Nixon
The following day many of the same attendees will join golfers at the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon golf course in Beaumont to enjoy the Golf Classic. The local community is welcomed to attend and support these events. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available on line through the official website at CASportsHallofFame.org
Login
|
Business Journal Newsletter
Advertisement
Trending
-
By Press Release3 weeks ago
Newmark Negotiates 864,000-Square-Foot Industrial Lease Renewal in Perris, California
-
Career & Workplace3 weeks ago
Inland Empire Education and Workforce Summit Connects the Dots Between the Classroom and Careers
-
By Press Release3 weeks ago
South Coast Winery Resort & Spa Newly Appoints Albert Park as Executive Chef
-
By Press Release3 weeks ago
Rebuilt Second Street Bridge Opens in Downtown San Bernardino
-
Banking & Financial Services5 days ago
Thoughts on Financial Literacy. Explained through the Experiences of a New, Immigrant Small Business Owner
-
By Press Release7 days ago
CBRE Sells 1.8-Acre Multifamily Development Site in Western Inland Empire for $6.78 Million
You must be logged in to post a comment Login