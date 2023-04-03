Australia’s Thunder From Down Under returns to Agua Caliente May 19

TICKETS FOR THE NO. 1 MALE REVUE IN THE WORLD

GO ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 31 AT 10:00 A.M.

Internationally acclaimed Australia’s Thunder From Down Under, the No. 1 male revue in the world, returns to The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa on Friday, May 19 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public tomorrow on Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. at www.aguacalientecasinos.com/entertainment.

Australia’s hottest export, Australia’s Thunder From Down Under shows off chiseled bodies, dance routines, and irresistible boy-next-door charm in a fully interactive experience that may even see some lucky female audience members getting the chance to join in the fun on stage. Far from the type of show you just sit and watch, Australia’s Thunder From Down Under is a fully interactive experience complete with chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor, and boy-next-door charm.

Critics, celebrities, and fans from around the world have raved that Australia’s Thunder From Down Under is the best male revue show on the Las Vegas strip, and the show’s performers have been named “Best Dancers” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. More than 6 million audience members have seen the striking faces and physiques of the performers worldwide, as Australia’s Thunder From Down Under has toured more than 15 countries, including Russia, England, Canada, South Africa, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Taiwan, Mexico, and Ireland, among others.

All attendees must be age 18+ to enter the event.

Show Information: Thunder From Down Under

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.

Location: The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.

Purchase tickets:

Prices: $15 – $55, based on seat location.

www.AguaCalienteCasinos.com; (800) 514-3849