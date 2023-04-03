Concerts Series Announced

CALIFORNIA SPORTS HALL OF FAME EVENTS ANNOUNCED

2023 Inductee Gala and Golf Tournament schedule for June 25 and 26

The Greater Ontario Sports & Entertainment Authority is proud to announce the California Sports Hall of Fame is under new management and looking forward to the annual June 2023 events. The California Sports Hall of Fame was founded by Christian Okoye, former all-pro running back for the Kansas City Chiefs. This non-profit organizations primary mission is to capture and direct the passion children and young adults have for sports towards educational opportunities. “We have hosted and supported Christian’s efforts for years” said Michael K. Krouse, President & CEO of Ontario Convention Center and the Greater Ontario Sports & Entertainment Authority. “With our venues, regional assets, and relationships in the community we felt we could expand the depth and reach of these annual events to provide more funding towards the mission of the organization.”

Once a year, an induction ceremony is held to honor the accomplishments and contributions of the men and women who have excelled in their respective areas of sports and sports media in the state of California first, nationally and worldwide. The Inductee Gala will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the Ontario Convention Center. The Inductees include:

Terry Donahue │ Alexi Lalas │ Dave Stewart

Rick Lozano │ Kenny Easley Jr │ Norm Nixon

The following day many of the same attendees will join golfers at the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon golf course in Beaumont to enjoy the Golf Classic. The local community is welcomed to attend and support these events. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available on line through the official website at CASportsHallofFame.org