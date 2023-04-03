Concerts Series Announced

Community Concert Series
Announced On the recently named outdoor patio
Toyota Arena is proud to announce the Community Concerts 2023 presented by Stater Bros. Markets. Nineteen (19) live concerts are scheduled for the newly named patio located on the north side of the Arena. “The partnership with Stater Bros. Markets, effective July 1, 2022, has been terrific!” said Michael K. Krouse, President and CEO of Toyota Arena. “We admire their commitment to the local community and are pleased we could work together to provide this new, low cost, family fun experience at our Arena.” Guests of the arena will be able to experience live concerts featuring local bands, recognizable talent, and up-and-coming superstars. Ticket prices are $20, which includes parking and all fees.
Information for individual shows will be available on the official website at Toyota-Arena.com. A variety of concerts from country to rock and roll, in addition to themed activities will provide people a truly fun and immersive evening out. Fabulous food and beverages will be available. Each event will have a DJ so dancing shoes are recommended.
COMMUNITY CONCERTS 2023 DATES
|May 4, 2023 – Thursday
|May 9, 2023 – Tuesday
|May 16, 2023 – Tuesday
|June 1, 2023 – Thursday
|June 6, 2023 – Tuesday
|June 15, 2023 – Thursday
|June 29, 2023 – Thursday
|July 5, 2023 – Wednesday
|July 13, 2023 – Thursday
|July 19, 2023 – Wednesday
|July 27, 2023 – Thursday
|August 3, 2023 – Thursday
|August 10, 2023 – Thursday
|August 16, 2023 – Wednesday
|August 24, 2023 – Thursday
|August 30, 2023 – Wednesday
|September 7, 2023 – Thursday
|September 21, 2023 – Thursday
|September 28, 2023 – Thursday
By Press Release
Newsom’s “Campaign for Democracy”, What about California?
Dear All,
Governor Newsom is launching a political action committee targeting red states — and channeling $10 million into the effort. (Thanks to those who contributed to his last campaign)
“The problem in our country right now: authoritarian leaders who are so hell-bent on gaining power and keeping it by whatever means necessary that they’re directly attacking our freedoms in state after state,” Newsom said.
Was he standing in front of a mirror?
Newson needs to focus on California, not other states. The business community continues to be crushed by outrageous laws written by BIG LABOR and we need some relief. That relief will not come from his sanctimonious whistle stop campaign.
Thanks and enjoy the week!
Tom
“Practice what you preach or change your speech.”
By Press Release
George Acosta vs. Blas Ezequiel Caro | Thompson Boxing Returns April 21st
Super featherweight rising prospect, George “El Yuyu” Acosta (14-1, 2 KO), of Whittier, Ca, will return to the ring against Blas Ezequiel Caro (9-5, 4 KOs) of Rosario, Argentina. The 8-round bout will serve as the main event on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card. In the 8-round featherweight co-main event, Rigoberto Hermosillo (12-4-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA, will square off against Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs), of Phoenix, AZ.
“New Blood” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, April 21, 2023. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT. Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, and $125 and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com. Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new mobile app downloadable on Apple and Google.
“Staying busy is a blessing and I’m happy to be returning to the ring for the second time this year,” said George Acosta, who is on a seven fight winning streak. “I have big plans to make a nice run this year and I know a win will keep me on track. I’m going to put on a great show for all my hometown fans who will be in attendance.”
“I always put on a good show and I will be more than ready for Acosta,” Caro stated from his training camp in Argentina. “I’ve seen Acosta fight and I see a lot of flaws in his style, he is not as strong as I am and I’ll be coming into this fight in great shape. I’m going to stop him if I get him hurt, that you can bet on.”
UNDERCARD BOUTS:
Lightweight Ruben Islas (6-1, 5 KOs) of Rialto, CA, will take on Francisco Duque (1-2), of Guadalupe, Mexico. (6-rounds)
Super featherweight Anthony Chavez (9-3-1, 3 KOs), of Redlands, CA, will look to take out battle tested veteran Dihul Olguin (15-30-5, 10 KOs), of of Guadalupe, Mexico. (6-rounds)
Opening the card will be a welterweight bout featuring Kevin Sagado (1-1) of Murrieta, CA, battling Steven Walker (Pro Debut), of Lancaster, CA. (4-rounds).
Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer.
This event is sponsored by HUSTLER Casino, Los Angeles’ only luxury casino; Thompson Building Materials, Transforming spaces into beautiful places; Omega Products International, The leading stucco manufacturer in the United States; Belgard, Paves the way; and Makita, Rule the outdoors.
“New Blood” will stream live for free on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and
YouTube pages.
By Press Release
CA Sports Hall of Fame
CALIFORNIA SPORTS HALL OF FAME EVENTS ANNOUNCED
2023 Inductee Gala and Golf Tournament schedule for June 25 and 26
The Greater Ontario Sports & Entertainment Authority is proud to announce the California Sports Hall of Fame is under new management and looking forward to the annual June 2023 events. The California Sports Hall of Fame was founded by Christian Okoye, former all-pro running back for the Kansas City Chiefs. This non-profit organizations primary mission is to capture and direct the passion children and young adults have for sports towards educational opportunities. “We have hosted and supported Christian’s efforts for years” said Michael K. Krouse, President & CEO of Ontario Convention Center and the Greater Ontario Sports & Entertainment Authority. “With our venues, regional assets, and relationships in the community we felt we could expand the depth and reach of these annual events to provide more funding towards the mission of the organization.”
Once a year, an induction ceremony is held to honor the accomplishments and contributions of the men and women who have excelled in their respective areas of sports and sports media in the state of California first, nationally and worldwide. The Inductee Gala will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the Ontario Convention Center. The Inductees include:
Terry Donahue │ Alexi Lalas │ Dave Stewart
Rick Lozano │ Kenny Easley Jr │ Norm Nixon
The following day many of the same attendees will join golfers at the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon golf course in Beaumont to enjoy the Golf Classic. The local community is welcomed to attend and support these events. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available on line through the official website at CASportsHallofFame.org
