Avison Young completes $9.35 million sale of a 102,320-SF industrial building in Temecula, CA

Temecula, CA – Avison Young, the world’s fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm, announced today that it has completed the $9.35 million sale of a 102,320-square-foot (sf) industrial distribution/warehouse building located at 40761 County Center Drive in Temecula, CA (southwest Riverside County).

Avison Young Principal Stan Nowak and Vice President Cody Lerner, who are both located in the Inland Empire office in Ontario, represented the seller, Hill Properties/Rustica-Hill Temecula, LLC, as well as the buyer, Kiwi II Construction. The asset is currently occupied by Walmart who renewed its lease for three years shortly after closing the deal.

Built in 1988 and situated on nearly five acres, the well-maintained asset is located just one-mile from Interstate 15 at the Winchester Road exit. It features a newly refurbished office build-out, an expansive warehouse with above-average electrical power supply, a fenced lot, 161 skylights, excellent drive around access, 16 dock-high positions and four grade-level loading positions, and 120’ truck courts.

“The Temecula industrial market continues to experience an increasing level of both investor and tenant activity as this area offers convenient freeway access as well as accessibility to San Diego and Orange Counties and other parts of the Inland Empire,” said Nowak. “Additionally, Temecula is a thriving residential market as it offers a high quality of life and more affordable housing options compared to neighboring areas. This creates an abundant labor base of people that are seeking to live close to their place of employment.”



