Amcal Multi-Housing, Inc. Starts Construction On Veterans Park In Pomona – A New Affordable Apartment Community For Veterans

January 7, 2020 — Agoura Hills, CA — AMCAL Multi-Housing, Inc. announced today that it has closed financing and has started construction on Veterans Park Apartments — a high-quality affordable apartment community being developed in Pomona for veterans.

Veterans Park Apartments is an affordable multi-family apartment complex with modern amenities that will consist of 61 apartments ranging in size from 600 to 1,100 square feet located at 444 W. Commercial Street. Veterans Park will include 25 one-bedroom apartments with one bath, 15 two-bedroom apartments with two baths, and 20 three-bedroom apartments with two baths. One apartment will be reserved as an unrestricted manager’s unit.

Veterans Park Apartments was awarded $1.8 million in annual federal tax credits by the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee.

Rents will range from $545 a month for a one-bedroom apartment to $1,519 for a three-bedroom apartment, which are affordable for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of area median income. The community will welcome veterans with Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) issued from the HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program.

A special feature of Veterans Park will be the delivery of on-site social services for resident veterans designed around their unique needs. Veterans will be able to access a range of transformative assistance including how to transition into civilian life and how to navigate the sometimes complicated Veterans Affairs system. Services will be delivered in the community’s specially designed, 1,052 square foot Veterans Center. Additionally, the on-site service coordinator, Rancho Cucamonga-based Hope through Housing Foundation, will provide veterans with information about services available at the service center and in the community, and will also organize community-building activities for residents.

Children living with veterans at the community will enjoy a new 1,725 square foot children’s center, where they can also take advantage services such as tutoring, mentoring, homework help, art, educational games, after-school programs and recreational activities.

The property will also feature other public spaces including 267 square feet of conference and counseling space on the second level, and a 1,072 common room in a first-level Community Room.

Designed by award-winning architect WHA, Veterans Park is being constructed as a single Type V over Type I building, with architectural design elements drawing from surrounding mission architecture and the nearby historic Pomona train depot. The 1.27-acre site is located two blocks

(less than 1 mile) from the Pomona Transit Center, a major hub with the regional transit authority. The community is being designed to LEED Silver standards and will be located within walking distance of Pomona’s Arts District and lively downtown area.

The building is also being designed with a large open courtyard to provide play and social spaces for families to enjoy. All apartment styles offer contemporary living arrangements with balconies that open out to the courtyard and neighborhood streets. Each apartment will feature personal storage space, and modern kitchens and bathrooms. All kitchens will have garbage disposals, dishwashers, and energy-efficient appliances.

“Veterans Park has been many years in the planning stages and promises to be a sanctuary for veterans who have heroically served their country and deserve an affordable place to call home,” said Percy Vaz, AMCAL’s CEO. “We appreciate the City of Pomona and the Pomona Housing Authority for their support of this beautiful project. When completed, Veterans Park will proudly serve 60 military veterans and their families. We are thrilled that the project has broken ground, and are looking forward to the project’s completion in 2021.”

Veterans Park is AMCAL’s third apartment community in Pomona. AMCAL previously completed two communities for seniors in Pomona — Serenity Villas in 2002 and Portofino in 2005.

AMCAL Multi-Housing, Inc.

AMCAL is a leading developer of multi-family rental housing known for its commitment to outstanding design, quality construction, and green building that has led to multiple awards for its projects. Founded in 1978, the AMCAL group of companies is one of the nation’s leading

housing development companies, developing quality rental residential properties throughout California, Texas and Washington including affordable housing, luxury apartment housing and student housing. AMCAL has developed more than $1.5 billion in multifamily housing projects consisting of more than 7,000 units. AMCAL is known for delivering projects on time and on budget, and generally builds with its own in-house construction company. For more information, visit: https://www.amcalhousing.com.