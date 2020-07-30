AHL ANNOUNCES REVISED START DATE FOR 2020-21 SEASON

The 2020-21 American Hockey League season will begin no earlier than December 4, 2020

July 30, 2020 — It looks like we’re getting closer to enjoying Ontario Reign hockey again! American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson has announced a revised start date for the 2020-21 AHL season, as approved by the league’s Board of Governors during its 2020 Annual Meeting held today via conference call.

At the recommendation of the AHL’s Return to Play Task Force, the Board of Governors has approved moving the anticipated start of the 2020-21 regular season to December 4, 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. The AHL will continue to work with its member clubs to monitor developments and local guidelines in all 31 league cities.

Further details regarding the 2020-21 American Hockey League schedule are still to be determined.

