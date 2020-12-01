People on the Move — Danielle Oehlman

Stater Bros. Charities is pleased to announce the promotion of Danielle Oehlman to the position of Director.

In this role, Oehlman will continue to report to Chairman and President Stater Bros. Charities Nancy Negrette. Oehlman will be responsible for the non-profit administration of Stater Bros. Charities and will represent the charity in the communities served by Stater Bros. Markets.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there has been an increased need for support by so many people in our communities. During this time, when in-person fundraising events have been cancelled, Danielle has come up with innovative ways to increase engagement with donors and the community so that the charitable efforts and fundraising of Stater Bros. Charities can continue to support the communities we serve,” stated Negrette.

Oehlman’s career with Stater Bros. began as an Assistant for Stater Bros. Charities in 2011. In 2014, Oehlman was promoted to Stater Bros. Charities Coordinator and in 2017 she was promoted to Manager Stater Bros. Charities, her most recent position.

Oehlman attended Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut where she studied business and accounting. In addition, she is working towards a Professional Certificate in Nonprofit Management from the University of California, Riverside Extension Center.