Wingz takes off at Ontario International Airport

Ride hail company approved for airport’s ground transportation program

Oct. 8, 2020 — Passengers now have another convenient option to reach Ontario International Airport (ONT) with the addition of ride-app Wingz to the airport’s ground transportation program.

Ontario airport officials permitted the new service, authorizing Wingz drivers to provide curbside service for departing and arriving passengers at both ONT terminals.

“We are pleased to welcome Wingz to Ontario,” said Atif Elkadi, ONT’s deputy chief executive officer. “We work hard to understand and meet the needs of our customers and the new Wingz service adds nicely to our efforts to deliver a positive, stress-free customer service experience for leisure and business travelers.”

Ontario Airport customers can make a Wingz reservation up to two months in advance at a fixed rate and request a driver of their choice.

In addition to California, the San Francisco-based company serves major airports in Florida, Texas, Arizona, Oregon and Washington. Wingz joins Lyft Inc. in providing app-based transportation service at ONT.