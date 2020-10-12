Cardenas Markets to Open in Montclair, CA

Cardenas Markets will officially open its doors to the community of Montclair, CA on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Built from the ground-up, the company’s 60th store is located at 5281 Holt Blvd. and stands at 41,652 sq. ft.

Customers will find an exceptional variety of fresh and authentic product offerings that celebrate life, family and culture at amazing prices in a convenient, fun and festive environment.

“Connecting culture and community through authentic offerings and fresh products are the foundation of our business,” said Adam Salgado, Chief Marketing Officer for Cardenas Markets. “Whether Montclair shoppers are seeking authentic ingredients for recipes that go back generations or experiencing our flavors and culture for the first time, we are committed to delivering our customers a stellar in-store experience that connects them to real flavors and real people who truly care,” Salgado continued.

The company’s new Montclair location features:

A colorful Produce Department with a wide-array of perfectly ripe, seasonal fruits and vegetables from the USA and Latin America at affordable prices

A Full-Service Meat Department with fresh cuts of beef, pork, and chicken cut daily, in addition to a large selection of seafood

An authentic Mexican Cocina where customers can savor the flavors of Cardenas’ signature carnitas, tamales, taquería classics and enjoy great Daily Deal options

A Tortilleria featuring authentic corn tortillas made by utilizing traditional Nixtamal technique in addition to flour tortillas and masa made from scratch

A Bakery filled with specialty pastries, desserts, cakes, pan dulce and bolillos baked fresh daily

A Café and Juice Bar offering natural juices, healthy smoothies, specialty coffee and delicious teas

Through the opening of its newest store, Cardenas Markets will bring approximately 100 new jobs to Montclair. To further demonstrate its community support, the Cardenas Markets Foundation will make donations totaling $15,000 to Inland Valley HOPE Partners ($5,000), Montclair High School ($5,000), and Food For Life Ministry ($5,000).

As the company opens its Montclair location, it will do so in compliance with local health and CDC guidelines related to COVID19. The company has implemented strong health and safety protocols to best serve its Team Members and customers.

The store will operate from daily from 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m