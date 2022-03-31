Food & Lifestyle
Waters Edge Wineries® Jumps Nearly 80 Spots on INC. Magazine’s List of the Pacific Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Ranking No.135
Innovative Urban Winery Franchise Recognized Second Year in a Row for Annual Inc. 5000 Regionals; Brand Notes 65 Percent Growth in Revenue Over Past Two Years
Waters Edge Wineries®, an innovative urban winery system bringing the cultural experience of wine to communities across the country, has earned the 135th spot on Inc. Magazine’s second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in California, Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington. As part of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list provides a look at the Pacific Coast’s most successful privately owned businesses.
“It’s a privilege to be honored amongst the most successful private companies within the Pacific Region as we continue to focus on ways to introduce our urban winery experience to new communities across the country,” said Ken Lineberger, president and CEO of Waters Edge Wineries. “Over the last two years, we have opened five new wineries and have signed on an additional X. To realize such growth during a pandemic is an incredibly positive indicator for the future of our brand. We look forward to welcoming aspiring entrepreneurs who are passionate about wine into the world of franchising!”
As an emerging franchise concept, the Waters Edge Winery & Bistro model is ideal for entrepreneurs passionate about wine who seek a way to share their love and knowledge without being in the agriculture business. Each location combines the traditional winery experience with the popular wine bar concept
offering bistro-style artisanal selections including appetizers, flatbreads, sandwiches, salads and desserts, custom bottle labeling as personalized gifts, private tasting areas for groups, a wine club and more. Franchise owners receive comprehensive training on the micro-winery tank system and are provided with pre-opening training courses, both hands-on and classroom based, to help prepare for the launch of their winery. The company also offers social media and marketing support to help franchise owners realize success.
“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Magazine.
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2018 and 2020, these 150 private companies had an average growth rate of 195% percent and, in 2020 alone, added 10,252 jobs and $5.1 billion to the Pacific region’s economy. Companies based in the Irvine, Santa Monica, and Venice, California, areas had the highest growth rate overall. Waters Edge Wineries moved up from 212 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list to 135 in 2022.
To view the complete ranking, visit https://www.inc.com/regionals/pacific. Results can also be seen in the March/April issue of Inc. magazine. For more information on Waters Edge Wineries or for franchising information, contact 909-GOT-WINE, visit WatersEdgeWineries.com or email Sales@WatersEdgeWineries.com.
Lucky Couple Wins Life-Changing Jackpot at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City
Couple Takes Home a $668,777 Mega Jackpot
#JackpotAlert
Two lucky residents of Washington State had their lives changed forever on Friday, February 20, 2021 when they hit a Mega Wheel of Fortune Jackpot of $668,777.90 at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City. Kari and Michael of Washington had no idea that when they placed their $5.00 bet on the Mega Wheel of Fortune slot machine, that their luck was about to change. “Just one more spin and then we will call it a night,” the couple agreed upon, and then it happened. The last reel of their last spin landed on the winning combination of the wide-area progressive slot machine instantly making Kari and Michael wealthy and extremely excited.
Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City has not even been open for 100 days and already the lucky new casino is changing lives. Darrel Kammeyer, Vice President of Marketing for Agua Caliente Casinos said “It is nights like these when you see peoples’ lives change in an instant that makes this industry so fun!”
Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City opened its doors in late November and has already paid out millions in jackpots to lucky players from all over the country.
Considerations for the Food & Beverage Industry Amidst a Global Pandemic
By: Bansree Parikh, Business Banking Market Executive for Bank of America
Some sectors of the food and beverage industry have experienced rapid surges or declines in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. Grocery stores have seen heightened demand, creating pressure to meet the growing needs of consumers confined to their homes. Food and beverage distributors have faced a different reality, with their customers—such as restaurants, hotels and cruise lines—sharply reducing their demands for goods. Each shift has created its own challenges and opportunities. Here, we share insights and look at how food and beverage businesses are responding.
New Challenges for Food & Beverage Companies
Grocery stores
Grocery stores have faced unique challenges due to the pandemic, including keeping workers and shoppers safe from a virus as recommendations have evolved. To keep stores clean and safe, managers have increased their use of disinfectants, changed the physical layouts of their stores, increased signage, created and enforced policies around wearing masks and limited the number of people allowed in their stores.
Additionally, grocery stores have adapted to a growing demand for online order fulfillment, as more consumers opt to stay home and have food delivered. This has created new challenges, as some grocers have tried partnering with third-party delivery services who have been enmeshed in labor disputes and sometimes unable to make timely deliveries. Some grocers have explored hiring their own shoppers and deliverers, but these services add costs to already slim margins and create new business processes to be managed.
Distributors
Distributors have had a different experience during the pandemic, undergoing a sharp decline in demand for goods as hotels, restaurants and other large-scale venues closed. While some restaurants, notably “big chain” restaurants, are seeing a return to prior-year customer spending, smaller restaurants have seen a 25 percent decline.[1]
Some distributors have evolved their business models to supply retail grocers, but doing so necessitates establishing new processes and changing product packaging to be suitable to individual consumers. Also, like restaurant owners, distributors have had to ride the wave of restaurants closing, then opening partially, then opening fully, then closing partially—a pattern that may continue indefinitely.
According to a recent survey by BofA Global Research, in June 2020, 32% of respondents did not expect to feel comfortable dining out until sometime in 2021 vs. only 20% in April.[2]
Greater Needs for Safety and Efficiency
Now is a time for food and beverage companies to closely examine revenue figures for specific products and product lines to see where the shortages are and what adjustments may be needed. Perhaps the most essential mindset for food and beverage businesses is to look to the future and aim for flexibility. There are several steps these companies can take to protect their businesses in the near- and long-term, including:
- Exploring key technologies that can automate food processing and packing or improve online processes for shopping, delivery, and curbside pickup.
- Shifting product lines to meet new demand. For example, many distilleries and breweries have started to make hand sanitizer in partnership with local grocers.
- Retailers should pay special attention to their expenses. Profits are under pressure as stores alter their spaces and practices for safer shopping and working, incurring unforeseen costs.
The future is uncertain, as the pandemic eases in some regions and surges in others. We are likely to see patterns shift again, with consumers in some areas returning to restaurants and buying fewer groceries. Remaining flexible and adaptive will help grocers and distributors continue to perform despite these waves of disruption.
Bansree Parikh is a Business Banking Market Executive for Bank of America
Fresh, Healthy, Flavorful Options: New Meal Prep Company Making an Impact in the Inland Empire
June 4th, 2020 — Opening business doors amid a world-wide pandemic was not what the co-founders of prepLIFE Meal Prep Grill, Kevin Pascual and Keith Perez, envisioned. The best friends-turned-business-partners, who grew up in the Inland Empire, were set out on a mission to inspire, motivate individuals and to create value in life for their customers and team members, starting with what you eat.
Whether you are looking for a healthier take-out alternative to fast food, staying in shape during your off- season from your fitness competition, or you’re just interested in skipping long grocery store lines and spending hours preparing meals for the entire week, prepLIFE has got you covered.
prepLIFE’s meals are made using the freshest ingredients and all twelve sauces are made in-house daily. The menu, which is available for viewing online, offers a wide-range of healthy, customizable, macronutrient- friendly food, suitable for specific lifestyles which include vegan, vegetarian, paleo, keto and Whole30 diets.
What sets prepLIFE apart from other meal prep companies is their location and their commitment to making healthy food not only flavorful & enjoyable, but also accessible. Their fast-casual restaurant is conveniently located next to 24 Hour Fitness Sport in Upland, and starting at just $9.49, you can customize your meal with prepLIFE’s Build-Your-Meal concept. You can also build your own subscription meal plan, where your order will be billed and delivered on a weekly basis, so you never miss a week of meal prep.
There are different meal options to choose from such as keto, low-carb and balanced meals. prepLIFE also offers a la carte as well as “Grab n’ Go” meals, which consist of breakfast, lunch, and dinner pre-made meals, for those who may be on a time crunch. All meals are labeled with a full breakdown of macro-nutrients.
prepLIFE remains committed to serving their community in a multitude of ways starting with offering Same-Day and Next-Day local delivery orders, if customers wish to skip the in-store to-go orders or curbside pick-up options.
They are also committed to giving back to their community by donating their fresh and nutritious meals to local low-income families in need on a daily basis via their donation sign-up form, which is available on their website at www.preplife365.com. Once received, they will reach out to the person(s) registered to coordinate a drop-off delivery.
prepLIFE Meal Prep Grill is located at 711 W. Foothill Blvd., Upland, CA 91786 and is open 7 days a week from 11:00AM – 8:00PM. They can be reached by phone (909)-708-8425 or Email CustomerService@prepLIFE365.com
