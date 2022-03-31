Waters Edge Wineries® Jumps Nearly 80 Spots on INC. Magazine’s List of the Pacific Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Ranking No.135

Innovative Urban Winery Franchise Recognized Second Year in a Row for Annual Inc. 5000 Regionals; Brand Notes 65 Percent Growth in Revenue Over Past Two Years

Waters Edge Wineries®, an innovative urban winery system bringing the cultural experience of wine to communities across the country, has earned the 135th spot on Inc. Magazine’s second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in California, Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington. As part of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list provides a look at the Pacific Coast’s most successful privately owned businesses.

“It’s a privilege to be honored amongst the most successful private companies within the Pacific Region as we continue to focus on ways to introduce our urban winery experience to new communities across the country,” said Ken Lineberger, president and CEO of Waters Edge Wineries. “Over the last two years, we have opened five new wineries and have signed on an additional X. To realize such growth during a pandemic is an incredibly positive indicator for the future of our brand. We look forward to welcoming aspiring entrepreneurs who are passionate about wine into the world of franchising!”

As an emerging franchise concept, the Waters Edge Winery & Bistro model is ideal for entrepreneurs passionate about wine who seek a way to share their love and knowledge without being in the agriculture business. Each location combines the traditional winery experience with the popular wine bar concept

offering bistro-style artisanal selections including appetizers, flatbreads, sandwiches, salads and desserts, custom bottle labeling as personalized gifts, private tasting areas for groups, a wine club and more. Franchise owners receive comprehensive training on the micro-winery tank system and are provided with pre-opening training courses, both hands-on and classroom based, to help prepare for the launch of their winery. The company also offers social media and marketing support to help franchise owners realize success.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Magazine.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2018 and 2020, these 150 private companies had an average growth rate of 195% percent and, in 2020 alone, added 10,252 jobs and $5.1 billion to the Pacific region’s economy. Companies based in the Irvine, Santa Monica, and Venice, California, areas had the highest growth rate overall. Waters Edge Wineries moved up from 212 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list to 135 in 2022.

To view the complete ranking, visit https://www.inc.com/regionals/pacific. Results can also be seen in the March/April issue of Inc. magazine. For more information on Waters Edge Wineries or for franchising information, contact 909-GOT-WINE, visit WatersEdgeWineries.com or email Sales@WatersEdgeWineries.com.