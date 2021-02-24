Lucky Couple Wins Life-Changing Jackpot at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City

Couple Takes Home a $668,777 Mega Jackpot

#JackpotAlert

Two lucky residents of Washington State had their lives changed forever on Friday, February 20, 2021 when they hit a Mega Wheel of Fortune Jackpot of $668,777.90 at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City. Kari and Michael of Washington had no idea that when they placed their $5.00 bet on the Mega Wheel of Fortune slot machine, that their luck was about to change. “Just one more spin and then we will call it a night,” the couple agreed upon, and then it happened. The last reel of their last spin landed on the winning combination of the wide-area progressive slot machine instantly making Kari and Michael wealthy and extremely excited.

Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City has not even been open for 100 days and already the lucky new casino is changing lives. Darrel Kammeyer, Vice President of Marketing for Agua Caliente Casinos said “It is nights like these when you see peoples’ lives change in an instant that makes this industry so fun!” ​

Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City opened its doors in late November and has already paid out millions in jackpots to lucky players from all over the country.