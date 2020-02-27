Transwestern Development Co. Breaks Ground on 225,185 SF Inland Empire Logistics Center

Speculative Industrial Project Offers Unparalleled Access to Interstates 215 and 10

(Feb. 26, 2020 – Inland Empire, Calif.) – Transwestern Development Co. (TDC®) today announces it has broken ground on I-215 Commerce Center, a 225,185-square-foot speculative warehouse at the corner of East Cooley Drive and Ashley Way in Colton, California. Situated near the junction of Interstates 215 and 10, the industrial development offers exceptional access to both thoroughfares and the greater Southern California region. It is slated for delivery in October 2020.

“This project provides users a central location with convenient access to the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, premier gateways for trade between the U.S. and Asia,” said Sara Santomauro, Development Manager in the TDC National Logistics Group. “It is ideal for today’s industrial and e-commerce users that require modern distribution space that can accommodate high racking systems.”

I-215 Commerce Center features 32-foot clear heights, 28 dock-high loading doors, ESFR sprinkler system, 50-foot-by-52-foot column spacing, 153 auto parking stalls and 31 trailer parking stalls. With frontage facing I-215, users have visibility to more than 174,000 vehicles per day. It also offers proximity to the San Bernardino International Airport and Ontario International Airport.

“California’s Inland Empire remains one of the top industrial markets in the country,” said Stephen Batcheller, Partner in the TDC National Logistics Group. “The region has experienced tremendous growth and demand from industrial users of all sizes as they look to improve their supply chain and take advantage of business incentives. As a result, we are very bullish on the future demand for high-quality logistics space in Southern California.”

The site is in the Inland Empire West submarket, which has a current vacancy rate of only 1.9%, substantially below the national average of 4.4%. The Inland Empire West offers unparalleled infrastructure and is home to the busiest rail corridor in the U.S., served by Union Pacific and BNSF. The Inland Empire West also offers users lower drayage rates than other Inland Empire areas, as it is located approximately 60 miles northeast from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

TDC has assembled a talented team of experts to execute the project, including:

Fullmer Construction as the general contractor;

RGI as the architect;

Thienes Engineering Inc. as the civil engineer;

Southern California Geotechnical Inc. as the geotechnical engineer;

Avocet Environmental Inc. as the environmental consultant; and

CBRE as the leasing team.

The National Logistics Group has grown to 23 professionals across six regional offices. The group develops both speculative and build-to-suit industrial projects, primarily in major distribution markets, with expertise in intermodal logistics, e-commerce, port strategy, sustainability and municipal incentives.

Founded in 1978, Transwestern has developed office, industrial, multifamily and healthcare projects across the United States. Since 2012, Transwestern Development Company’s pipeline of projects either completed or in process exceeds $5.6 billion in total cost.

ABOUT TRANSWESTERN DEVELOPMENT CO.

Transwestern Development Co. (TDC®) is a diversified business with expertise in all commercial property types. The firm executes projects through a variety of venture and contract structures and has been creating commercial landmarks for itself, its partners and valued customers throughout the U.S. since 1978. TDC operates as a principal, investing capital alongside its institutional equity partners in the development of speculative and build-to-suit projects, and as a fee developer for clients and user-owners. Part of the integrated Transwestern enterprise, the firm capitalizes on the market insight and operational expertise of its affiliates, which include a diversified real estate services firm with 34 U.S. offices and a real estate investment management company. For more information, visit transwesterndevelopment.com.