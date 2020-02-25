Auto Club Speedway to Honor Southern California Native and Seven-Time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson Prior to his Final Auto Club 400

~ Jimmie to Lead the Historic Five Wide Salute ~

FONTANA, Calif. (Feb. 25, 2020) – Jimmie Johnson is a racing legend in Southern California and thousands of fans will be at the NASCAR Auto Club 400 celebrating him as he makes his final start as a full-time NASCAR Cup driver on March 1, 2020. Auto Club Speedway will pay tribute to the El Cajon native through a variety of ways including incorporating family and friends into the pre-race ceremonies.

Five Wide Salute – NASCAR Cup Series drivers will once again line up five wide to salute fans and special for this year, Jimmie will lead the Five Wide Salute. A tribute video will also play on the ISM Vision Screens reliving Johnson’s accomplishments at his hometown track.

Family Named Honorary Starters: Chandra Johnson along with daughters Genevieve and Lydia will go into the starter stand to wave the green flag to start the Auto Club 400 as Jimmie makes his final start at his hometown track.

Jimmie's Mentor Named Honorary Pace Car Driver: Iconic motocross racer and childhood friend Ricky Johnson will serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver and will drive the Official NASCAR 2020 Toyota Camry Pace Car where he will lead the field and the "Five Wide Salute" during the pace laps before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Special Mural Highlights Jimmie's Career: Renowned Los Angeles artist Jonas Never has painted a 19' x 24' mural telling the story of Jimmie's career highlights along a wall on the APEX building in the heart of the Fan Zone. Ticket holders can view and take photos of the incredible artwork.

In addition, ticket holders will be able to see these tributes:

Guests exiting through the infield tunnel will be treated with another Jimmie Johnson mural featuring his six wins and thanking him for an incredible career.

Auto Club Speedway renamed one of its facility roads to Jimmie Johnson Drive, which will intersect with Jeff Gordon Way.

Jimmie Johnson has won at Auto Club Speedway a record six times – the most of any driver all-time. His first NASCAR Cup Series Career win was at Auto Club Speedway in 2002 and most recent trip to Victory Lane at the track came in 2016 while driving a fitting “Superman” paint scheme. To purchase tickets, call 800-944-RACE (7223), log on to www.autoclubspeedway.com, or visit ticket office at 9300 Cherry Avenue, Fontana, CA 92335.