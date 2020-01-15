Toyota Arena welcomes the American Hockey League 2020 All Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport Ontario, California

Two day event brings national visitors to the Region

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 (Ontario, California) The management team of Toyota Arena in Ontario, California is proud to host the American Hockey League (AHL) All Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, competition on January 26th and 27th, 2020.

“We are thrilled to welcome visitors nationally and internationally that will be attending this special event” said Michael Krouse, President & CEO of the Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This is a fabulous opportunity to showcase our region and all of our amenities – over 6,000 hotel rooms, a shopper’s paradise, culturally diverse restaurants, and the ease of Ontario International Airport.” The anticipated economic impact to the region is estimated at $4,165,000. All-Star Ticket Information – ontarioreign.com/allstar

Toyota Arena is the Entertainment Icon of the Inland Empire, continually voted as the best place to enjoy sporting competitions, family shows and concerts. “Our Ontario Reign fans have been loyal since we opened the doors in 2008, and we look forward to rolling out the red carpet to all hockey fans during the AHL All Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport” said Adam Millar, General Manager of Toyota Arena. Estimated attendance is expected to be 9.050. Toyota Arena will be the hub of activity for two days with the Fan Fest, Player Arrival, Skills Competition and the All Star game.

Toyota Arena is a 10,000-seat capacity venue situated in Southern California’s Ontario near the apex of two major freeways, Interstate 10 and the 15 Freeway. The arena was built and is owned by the City of Ontario and since July of 2016 has been managed by SMG Worldwide / ASM Global. Under new management the arena has seen major improvements including a robust calendar of events. The arena hosts over 225 ticketed shows a year and sees attendance of more than 1,000,000 guests annually. For more information on the event and all upcoming shows at Toyota Arena please visit our website at Toyota-Arena.com

2020 AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC presented by ONTARIO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

SCHEDULE

SUNDAY, JANUARY 26, 2020

Fan Fest at Toyota Arena – 2:00PM

Kicks off with a Fan Fest on the North side of Toyota Arena beginning at 2:00PM. There will be food trucks, music, games and a vendor village open to the public!

A red carpet player arrival will begin around 2:40PM on the Southeast side of Toyota Arena.

Skills Competition – 5:00PM

General doors of Toyota Arena will open at 4:00PM for the Skills Competition. The variety of events include the following: