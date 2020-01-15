Toyota Arena welcomes the American Hockey League 2020 All Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport Ontario, California

Two day event brings national visitors to the Region
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 (Ontario, California) The management team of Toyota Arena in Ontario, California is proud to host the American Hockey League (AHL) All Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, competition on January 26th and 27th, 2020.
“We are thrilled to welcome visitors nationally and internationally that will be attending this special event” said Michael Krouse, President & CEO of the Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This is a fabulous opportunity to showcase our region and all of our amenities – over 6,000 hotel rooms, a shopper’s paradise, culturally diverse restaurants, and the ease of Ontario International Airport.” The anticipated economic impact to the region is estimated at $4,165,000. All-Star Ticket Information – ontarioreign.com/allstar
Toyota Arena is the Entertainment Icon of the Inland Empire, continually voted as the best place to enjoy sporting competitions, family shows and concerts. “Our Ontario Reign fans have been loyal since we opened the doors in 2008, and we look forward to rolling out the red carpet to all hockey fans during the AHL All Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport” said Adam Millar, General Manager of Toyota Arena. Estimated attendance is expected to be 9.050. Toyota Arena will be the hub of activity for two days with the Fan Fest, Player Arrival, Skills Competition and the All Star game.
Toyota Arena is a 10,000-seat capacity venue situated in Southern California’s Ontario near the apex of two major freeways, Interstate 10 and the 15 Freeway. The arena was built and is owned by the City of Ontario and since July of 2016 has been managed by SMG Worldwide / ASM Global. Under new management the arena has seen major improvements including a robust calendar of events. The arena hosts over 225 ticketed shows a year and sees attendance of more than 1,000,000 guests annually. For more information on the event and all upcoming shows at Toyota Arena please visit our website at Toyota-Arena.com
2020 AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC presented by ONTARIO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
SCHEDULE
SUNDAY, JANUARY 26, 2020
Fan Fest at Toyota Arena – 2:00PM
Kicks off with a Fan Fest on the North side of Toyota Arena beginning at 2:00PM. There will be food trucks, music, games and a vendor village open to the public!
A red carpet player arrival will begin around 2:40PM on the Southeast side of Toyota Arena.
Skills Competition – 5:00PM
General doors of Toyota Arena will open at 4:00PM for the Skills Competition. The variety of events include the following:
Puck Control Relay
Fastest Skater
Rapid Fire
Hardest Shot
Accuracy Shooting
Pass & Score
Breakaway Relay
After the Competition, the glass will be removed and fans will have the opportunity to get autographs from players down on the ice.
MONDAY, JANUARY 27, 2020
AHL Hall of Fame – 11:00AM
All Star Challenge – 7:00PM
General doors open at 6:00PM for the All Star Challenge
ROSTER / PLAYERS
Ontario Reign Players: Kale Clague, Martin Frk, Cal Petersen
Overall Rosters: https://theahl.com/rosters-2020-ahl-all-star-classic
PLAYING CAPTAINS
Matt Moulson – LA Kings, Ontario Reign and Manchester Monarchs alum, closing in on his 1,000th professional game
Matthew Ford – Southern California native (West Hills, CA).
HONORARY CAPTAINS
Derek Armstrong – Army, AHL MVP, Calder Cup champion, Kings Alumni, FSW Talent
Robb Stauber – LA Kings Alumni (1989 – 95), 2-time AHL All-Star as a goaltender, Olympic Gold Medal in 2018 with USA Women’s National Team
ALL-STAR FORMAT
4 divisions, 3-on-3 tournament. Round Robin style, each team plays the other in “pool play” and the top 2 records advance to the championship match. 7 total games for those watching.
About Toyota Arena
Toyota Arena, built and owned by the City of Ontario and managed by ASM Global, includes 9,500 fixed seats with additional “portable” seating risers to accommodate capacities of 11,089 for concerts, 9,736 for ice hockey or arena football and 10,832 for basketball. The 225,000 square foot venue features 36 luxury suites located on two levels and a continuous concourse hosting a variety of refreshment stands, merchandise kiosks, a VIP club and other fan amenities. Toyota Arena hosts ice hockey, soccer, and a variety of other sporting competitions, concerts, family shows, special events, graduation ceremonies and community activities as well as private events. The Arena is home to Ontario Reign, an AHL Hockey Team, and Ontario Fury, a MASL Soccer Team and the Aqua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, a G league basketball team. Toyota Arena is the biggest and most modern arena within the Inland Empire, an area with over 4.7 million people. It is located in the City of Ontario, California, on a 37-acre parcel located between Haven Avenue and Milliken Avenue, Fourth Street and the I-10 Freeway. For more information visit Toyota-Arena.com
About the City of Ontario
The City of Ontario Elevates the quality-of-life by creating urban lifestyle districts that create sustainable places to live, work and play. Located just 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, the City of Ontario is ideally situated as a gateway to Southern California. With major freeways, rail transportation and International Airport, Ontario offers the rest of the world to be a part of a culturally diverse community with rich history that is well positioned for quality development and economic sustainability for its 177,000 residents. Complementing its business and residential core, Ontario offers premium entertainment venues such as the Ontario Convention Center, Toyota Arena, and the Ontario Mills Mall. To learn more about the City of Ontario, visit www.ontarioca.gov
or call (909) 395-2000.
About Ontario Reign
The Ontario Reign are underway in the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit www.ontarioreign.com and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.