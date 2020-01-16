CVWD Welcomes Two Newly Elected Board Directors

Rancho Cucamonga, CA — The Cucamonga Valley Water District formally swore in two newly elected directors at its regularly scheduled board meeting on December 10, 2019. Mr. Mark Gibboney and Mr. Kevin Kenley won the November 2019

election. At the following meeting on January 14, 2020, the board of directors appointed positions and committee assignments. Director Gibboney will serve on the district’s Finance Committee and Government & Public Affairs Committee. Director Kenley will serve on the Engineering Committee and Human Resources/Risk Management Committee.

Director Gibboney has resided in Rancho Cucamonga since 1979 and is a retired deputy chief of police, attorney, and adjunct professor. Director Kenley has lived in Rancho Cucamonga since 2001 and works in management for UPS in its automotive department.

Also at the January 14 meeting, the board reappointed James V. Curatalo Jr. as President. President Curatalo has served on the board of directors since 1999. Randall James Reed was newly appointed as Vice President, and has served on the board of directors since 2003.

“CVWD welcomes Director Kenley and Director Gibboney to our board, and we look forward to collaborating with them to continue providing Service Beyond Expectation to customers,” commented President Curatalo. “Serving on the board of directors is a true honor, and I am grateful that my fellow directors are confident in my ability as president to lead the district in serving our thriving community.”

The role of the board of directors is to develop policies that guide the district in carrying out its mission of providing high-quality reliable water and wastewater services, while practicing good stewardship of natural and financial resources. For more information on CVWD’s board of directors or its mission, please visit CVWDwater.com or call at 909-987-2591.