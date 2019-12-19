Stater Bros. Celebrates Holiday Season with over $840,000 in Donations

NEWS RELEASE — SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA (December 19, 2019) –Stater Bros. is spreading cheer this holiday season by giving back to the loyal communities it serves. To brighten the holidays for those in need,Stater Bros. Charities donated over $840,000to local non-profit organizations that benefit hunger relief and children’s well-being initiatives.

“For many,the holidays are typically a time of warm meals and wrapped toys underneath a Christmas tree. But, for far too many this is simply not the case,” said Nancy Negrette Stater Bros. Charities Chairman and President. “That’s why Stater Bros. Charities stepped in to make the holiday season a little brighter for those in need,” Negrette added.

Stater Bros. Charities is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports critical needs in the communities where Stater Bros. employees live and work.Since 2008, Stater Bros. Charities has provided funding to countless local organizations and causes that benefit hunger relief, children’s well-being, education, health, help for our nation’s veterans and active service members. Funds are raised throughout the year from generous customers, supplier friends, and caring members of the Stater Bros. Supermarket Family.

Stater Bros. Markets was founded in 1936 in Yucaipa, California, and has grown steadily through the years to become the largest privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California.The Company currently operates 170supermarkets, and there are approximately 17,000 members of the Stater Bros. Market Family. Since 2008, Stater Bros. Markets and Stater Bros. Charities have contributed more than $80 million in food and funds to localSouthern California communities. For more information about Stater Bros. Markets, visit www.staterbros.com.

