By Press Release
SRS Brings Buyer for Two Chick-fil-A Properties Totaling $15 Million in Southern California
Blended cap rate of 3.83% sets record for the lowest cap rates for Chick-fil-A-occupied properties sold year-to-date in the Western United States.
SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the ground lease acquisitions of two Chick-fil-A assets totaling approximately $15 million. The assets are located in the Southern California cities of Palm Desert and Mission Viejo. The blended closing cap rate was 3.83%, marking the lowest cap rates for Chick-fil-A-occupied properties sold year-to-date in the Western United States.
SRS NNLG’s Managing Principals Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther represented the private buyer who is out of Southern California.
“Chick-fil-A-occupied assets continue to be highly coveted and sought after by net lease investors as a leading brand within the quick-service-restaurant sector. We continue to transact this credit throughout the country in the 3% to 4% cap rate range, showing the resiliency of this product type and this segment of the buyer pool despite overall market cap rate movements,” said Mousavi. “Our SRS team successfully brought the buyer to these properties as part of a larger requirement placed on its behalf. The long-term intrinsic value of these Southern California sites combined with zero landlord responsibilities will provide a passive investment with scheduled rent escalations.”
Following is information on each asset:
Mission Viejo, CA – Located at 27845 Santa Margarita Parkway, the 4,800-square-foot property is situated on just under one-acre. The newly developed asset has a 15-year, absolute triple net corporate guaranteed ground lease. The property is within an affluent south Orange County area with more than 47,000 housing units within a three-mile radius. Jimmy Slusher, Eric Shain and John Read of CBRE represented the seller, a local private investor.
Palm Desert, CA – Located at 73070 Dinah Shore Drive, the 4,738-sf property is situated on 1.63 acres and was developed last year. There is a 15-year absolute triple net absolute triple net ground lease in place. The property is within the new Monterey Crossing Shopping Center and is adjacent to the I-10 Freeway. Timothy Genske of CBRE and Bruce Bailey of The Bailey Group represented the seller, UCLA who had received the asset as a donation.
In 2022, SRS’ Investment Properties Group (IPG) and National Net Lease Group (NNLG) completed more than $2.8 billion in deal volume comprised of 705 transactions in 49 states. SRS currently has in excess of 550 properties actively on the market with a market value surpassing $2.8 billion.
By Press Release
Australia’s Thunder From Down Under returns to Agua Caliente Casino August 19
Tickets on sale Friday
Internationally acclaimed Australia’s Thunder From Down Under, the No. 1 male revue in the world, returns to The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage on Saturday, August 19 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. at www.aguacalientecasinos.com/entertainment.
Australia’s hottest export, Australia’s Thunder From Down Under shows off chiseled bodies, dance routines, and irresistible boy-next-door charm in a fully interactive experience that may even see some lucky female audience members getting the chance to join in the fun on stage. Far from the type of show you just sit and watch, Australia’s Thunder From Down Under is a fully interactive experience complete with chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor, and boy-next-door charm.
Critics, celebrities, and fans from around the world have raved that Australia’s Thunder From Down Under is the best male revue show on the Las Vegas strip, and the show’s performers have been named “Best Dancers” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. More than 6 million audience members have seen the striking faces and physiques of the performers worldwide, as Australia’s Thunder From Down Under has toured more than 15 countries, including Russia, England, Canada, South Africa, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Taiwan, Mexico, and Ireland, among others.
All attendees must be age 18+ to enter the event.
Show Information: Australia’s Thunder From Down Under
Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.
Location: The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.
Purchase tickets:
Prices: $15 – $55, based on seat location.
www.AguaCalienteCasinos.com; (800) 514-3849
By Press Release
Inland Empire Townhome Community Trades for $150 Million in So Cal’s Largest Multifamily Transaction of 2023
In the largest multifamily transaction in Southern California to close this year, real estate investment firm Archway Equities (“Archway”) has acquired from 4914 Olive Street Properties LLC, The Paseos at Montclair North, a 385-unit multifamily community in the Inland Empire community of Montclair, CA for $150 million.
For Archway, which has more than $1 billion in commercial real estate assets under management, including 5,000 apartment units across the Sunbelt, The Paseos represents the firm’s first multifamily investment in California.
“Somewhere along the way, cap rates between the Sunbelt and coastal markets inverted and select pockets of Southern California should now provide more attractive risk-adjusted returns in the current environment,” said Archway President Sean Moghavem. “We are still very bullish long term on multifamily in the Sunbelt because of its favorable business climate, low cost of living and continued job and population growth. Having said that, we continue to see aggressive pricing that’s not factoring in short-term headwinds such as supply, rising property taxes and insurance costs We’ll always look to grow our Sunbelt portfolio but are also actively seeking opportunities in the Inland Empire, Orange County and San Diego.
“With a lot of institutional capital sitting on the sidelines, there are very few firms that would be able to close on a transaction of this size,” added Archway Managing Director Sankeerth Pulusani. “Consequently, we believe that we were able to acquire the best asset in this submarket,” he said.
Paseos at Montclair North is located at 4914 Olive Street at the Inland Empire’s eastern gateway to Los Angeles’s San Gabriel Valley. The Paseos’ location offers immediate proximity to the rapidly growing Inland Empire economy and prominent Los Angeles employment hubs, according to JLL who marketed the property for sale on behalf of the seller.
Nearby to Interstates 10 and 210, residents are a 60-minute commute to more than 6.5 million jobs. In addition, the property is within walking distance of the Montclair Transitcenter, an intermodal transit center providing bus and train service throughout the region. It also will be the future home of the eastern terminus to the Los Angeles Metro Rail “L” Line serving downtown Los Angeles when completed in 2028. The property also neighbors Claremont McKenna College, ranked as one of the top 10 liberal arts universities in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Encompassing nearly two full city blocks, the garden style community features a unit-mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom Santa Barbara inspired townhomes built around a central linear park with concert amphitheater. The property boasts a best-in-class amenity set including two resort-style pool areas with spas and cabanas, fitness facility with children’s entertainment suite, yoga room, conference center, and entertainment lounge. The property was 97% leased at closing.
While well maintained, 100 percent of the units have not been significantly updated since the property was developed in 2014. Archway plans to add designer touches to the unit interiors, create a co-working space and reimagine the amenity areas in what Pulusani describes as a “modest renovation.”
According to CoStar data, The Paseos is the largest of 546 multifamily transactions to close this year in Southern California, a market area that includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Ventura and San Bernardino Counties. It is only the second transaction to trade at more than $100 million.
Archway assumed the accretive in place Agency loan with five years remaining on the term.
By Press Release
Imperial Valley Economic & Energy Summit, 6/15/23
Registration Now Open for the 2023 Imperial Valley Economic & Energy Summit
Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation (IVEDC) will host the annual Imperial Valley Economic & Energy Summit at Imperial Valley College on June 15, 2023. The conference will be co-hosted by Imperial Regional Alliance (IRA) and Imperial Valley Business Resource Center (IVBRC). The full-day event will convene local leaders and industry experts to discuss industry and economic growth in Imperial Valley. Attendees will have ample opportunities to network and join conversations that shape Imperial Valley’s future.
The 2023 conference is sponsored by ORMAT Technologies and will cover top industry clusters including Lithium Valley, recycling, transmission and clean transportation, including electric vehicle battery supply chain, green hydrogen and renewable natural gas and fuels. The conference will also feature a Listening Session led by California Forward in preparation for their upcoming California Economic Summit that will be hosted and centered around Imperial and Coachella Valleys in October 2023.
To attend this event, registration is required. Registration includes breakfast, panel discussions and presentations, lunch and reception. Online registration can be found at www.ivedc.com/events.
