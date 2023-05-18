By Press Release
CBRE Announces Dave & Buster’s Inks Lease at The River at Rancho Mirage
First location for the restaurant and entertainment chain in Coachella Valley to open in in the third quarter of 2023
CBRE announced Dave & Buster’s has signed a 22,982-square-foot lease at The River at Rancho Mirage, a premier retail shopping center in Rancho Mirage, California, and will open the location in the third quarter of 2023.
CBRE’s Marco Rossetti and Walter Pagel represent the landlord, CL Investment Group. CBRE’s Scott Riddles, Derek Fitch and Rob Crumly represented Dave & Busters.
Located at 71800 Highway 11 at the intersection of Bob Hope Drive in Riverside County, The River is a 227,000-square-foot premier lifestyle and entertainment center that serves as a shopping, dining and entertainment hub for the Rancho Mirage community. The intersection attracts over 67,500 daily. In addition, the property is centrally located within the Coachella Valley, an area that attracts an estimated 3.1 million visitors annually.
“The River’s award-winning design creates a one-of-a-kind ambiance in the heart of the Coachella Valley,” said Marco Rossetti, Vice President with CBRE. “Dave & Buster’s will bring in a different demographic than the typical retail shopper at The River.”
The River features a 1,100-foot, 1.7 million gallon “river” water feature, public sitting areas and walkways, and a 100-seat outdoor amphitheater. The River’s anchor tenants include a 15-screen, stadium-style Century Theatre cinema and seven full-service restaurants, including The Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang’s, and Yard House. In addition, The River has approximately 20,000 square feet of premium office space.
“Activity in the desert has significantly ramped up filling the community with patrons drawn to sports and entertainment. Dave & Buster’s will be a fantastic addition to The River, serving the corporate client, the vacationer, and the strong residential community within the desert,” said Walter Pagel, Senior Vice President with CBRE.
The Coachella Valley attracts various annual events, including the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Palm Springs International Film Festival, BNP Paribas Open, and Stagecoach Music Festival. The area has over 1,900 hotel rooms nearby including the Ritz Carlton, Westin Mission Hills and Marriott Rancho Las Palmas.
SRS Brings Buyer for Two Chick-fil-A Properties Totaling $15 Million in Southern California
Blended cap rate of 3.83% sets record for the lowest cap rates for Chick-fil-A-occupied properties sold year-to-date in the Western United States.
SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the ground lease acquisitions of two Chick-fil-A assets totaling approximately $15 million. The assets are located in the Southern California cities of Palm Desert and Mission Viejo. The blended closing cap rate was 3.83%, marking the lowest cap rates for Chick-fil-A-occupied properties sold year-to-date in the Western United States.
SRS NNLG’s Managing Principals Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther represented the private buyer who is out of Southern California.
“Chick-fil-A-occupied assets continue to be highly coveted and sought after by net lease investors as a leading brand within the quick-service-restaurant sector. We continue to transact this credit throughout the country in the 3% to 4% cap rate range, showing the resiliency of this product type and this segment of the buyer pool despite overall market cap rate movements,” said Mousavi. “Our SRS team successfully brought the buyer to these properties as part of a larger requirement placed on its behalf. The long-term intrinsic value of these Southern California sites combined with zero landlord responsibilities will provide a passive investment with scheduled rent escalations.”
Following is information on each asset:
Mission Viejo, CA – Located at 27845 Santa Margarita Parkway, the 4,800-square-foot property is situated on just under one-acre. The newly developed asset has a 15-year, absolute triple net corporate guaranteed ground lease. The property is within an affluent south Orange County area with more than 47,000 housing units within a three-mile radius. Jimmy Slusher, Eric Shain and John Read of CBRE represented the seller, a local private investor.
Palm Desert, CA – Located at 73070 Dinah Shore Drive, the 4,738-sf property is situated on 1.63 acres and was developed last year. There is a 15-year absolute triple net absolute triple net ground lease in place. The property is within the new Monterey Crossing Shopping Center and is adjacent to the I-10 Freeway. Timothy Genske of CBRE and Bruce Bailey of The Bailey Group represented the seller, UCLA who had received the asset as a donation.
In 2022, SRS’ Investment Properties Group (IPG) and National Net Lease Group (NNLG) completed more than $2.8 billion in deal volume comprised of 705 transactions in 49 states. SRS currently has in excess of 550 properties actively on the market with a market value surpassing $2.8 billion.
Australia’s Thunder From Down Under returns to Agua Caliente Casino August 19
Tickets on sale Friday
Internationally acclaimed Australia’s Thunder From Down Under, the No. 1 male revue in the world, returns to The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage on Saturday, August 19 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. at www.aguacalientecasinos.com/entertainment.
Australia’s hottest export, Australia’s Thunder From Down Under shows off chiseled bodies, dance routines, and irresistible boy-next-door charm in a fully interactive experience that may even see some lucky female audience members getting the chance to join in the fun on stage. Far from the type of show you just sit and watch, Australia’s Thunder From Down Under is a fully interactive experience complete with chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor, and boy-next-door charm.
Critics, celebrities, and fans from around the world have raved that Australia’s Thunder From Down Under is the best male revue show on the Las Vegas strip, and the show’s performers have been named “Best Dancers” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. More than 6 million audience members have seen the striking faces and physiques of the performers worldwide, as Australia’s Thunder From Down Under has toured more than 15 countries, including Russia, England, Canada, South Africa, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Taiwan, Mexico, and Ireland, among others.
All attendees must be age 18+ to enter the event.
Show Information: Australia’s Thunder From Down Under
Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.
Location: The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.
Purchase tickets:
Prices: $15 – $55, based on seat location.
www.AguaCalienteCasinos.com; (800) 514-3849
Inland Empire Townhome Community Trades for $150 Million in So Cal’s Largest Multifamily Transaction of 2023
In the largest multifamily transaction in Southern California to close this year, real estate investment firm Archway Equities (“Archway”) has acquired from 4914 Olive Street Properties LLC, The Paseos at Montclair North, a 385-unit multifamily community in the Inland Empire community of Montclair, CA for $150 million.
For Archway, which has more than $1 billion in commercial real estate assets under management, including 5,000 apartment units across the Sunbelt, The Paseos represents the firm’s first multifamily investment in California.
“Somewhere along the way, cap rates between the Sunbelt and coastal markets inverted and select pockets of Southern California should now provide more attractive risk-adjusted returns in the current environment,” said Archway President Sean Moghavem. “We are still very bullish long term on multifamily in the Sunbelt because of its favorable business climate, low cost of living and continued job and population growth. Having said that, we continue to see aggressive pricing that’s not factoring in short-term headwinds such as supply, rising property taxes and insurance costs We’ll always look to grow our Sunbelt portfolio but are also actively seeking opportunities in the Inland Empire, Orange County and San Diego.
“With a lot of institutional capital sitting on the sidelines, there are very few firms that would be able to close on a transaction of this size,” added Archway Managing Director Sankeerth Pulusani. “Consequently, we believe that we were able to acquire the best asset in this submarket,” he said.
Paseos at Montclair North is located at 4914 Olive Street at the Inland Empire’s eastern gateway to Los Angeles’s San Gabriel Valley. The Paseos’ location offers immediate proximity to the rapidly growing Inland Empire economy and prominent Los Angeles employment hubs, according to JLL who marketed the property for sale on behalf of the seller.
Nearby to Interstates 10 and 210, residents are a 60-minute commute to more than 6.5 million jobs. In addition, the property is within walking distance of the Montclair Transitcenter, an intermodal transit center providing bus and train service throughout the region. It also will be the future home of the eastern terminus to the Los Angeles Metro Rail “L” Line serving downtown Los Angeles when completed in 2028. The property also neighbors Claremont McKenna College, ranked as one of the top 10 liberal arts universities in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Encompassing nearly two full city blocks, the garden style community features a unit-mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom Santa Barbara inspired townhomes built around a central linear park with concert amphitheater. The property boasts a best-in-class amenity set including two resort-style pool areas with spas and cabanas, fitness facility with children’s entertainment suite, yoga room, conference center, and entertainment lounge. The property was 97% leased at closing.
While well maintained, 100 percent of the units have not been significantly updated since the property was developed in 2014. Archway plans to add designer touches to the unit interiors, create a co-working space and reimagine the amenity areas in what Pulusani describes as a “modest renovation.”
According to CoStar data, The Paseos is the largest of 546 multifamily transactions to close this year in Southern California, a market area that includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Ventura and San Bernardino Counties. It is only the second transaction to trade at more than $100 million.
Archway assumed the accretive in place Agency loan with five years remaining on the term.
