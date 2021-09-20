Southwest Airlines will fly from Ontario International Airport, CA, to Austin in 2022

The announcement from Southwest Airlines that it will fly daily nonstop from Ontario International Airport (ONT) to Austin (AUS) starting in March 2022 is welcome news for the Southern California gateway and the Inland Empire.

The announcement from Southwest Airlines that the low-cost carrier will fly daily nonstop from Ontario International Airport (ONT) to Austin (AUS) starting in March 2022 is welcome news for the Southern California gateway and the Inland Empire.

Southwest will offer flights between ONT and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport daily on the following schedule effective March 10, 2022.

Flt # Origin Destination Departure Arrival Frequency Aircraft 1204 ONT AUS 10:55 a.m. 3:35 p.m. Mon – Fri &

Sun 737-700 474 ONT AUS 9:50 a.m. 2:30 p.m. Sat 737-700 1739 AUS ONT 4:35 p.m. 5:55 p.m. Mon – Fri &

Sun 737-700 257 AUS ONT 2:55 p.m. 4:10 p.m. Sat 737-700

The new flights are available for booking immediately at southwest.com.

“The addition of the Texas state capital to our route map is welcomed news and further indication of confidence by ONT’s largest air carrier,” said Alan D. Wapner, President of the OIAA Board of Commissioners. “It is also another sign that ONT’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is well underway and gaining momentum.”

The announcement of the new Southwest flights comes as ONT continues to experience an impressive pandemic recovery. In August, ONT reported passenger traffic was within 7% of pre-COVID levels.