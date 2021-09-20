Ontario International Airport passenger volumes increased 138% in August compared to 2020

August traffic climbs to 93% of pre-COVID level as recovery continues; Ontario International Airport continued to show strong passenger volumes during August
Ontario International Airport (ONT) continues to experience an impressive pandemic recovery, reporting strong year-over-year gains in August passenger volumes and inching to within 7% of pre-COVID levels.
More than 467,000 passengers traveled through the Southern California gateway during the month – 138% more than August last year and 93% of the passenger volume recorded in the same month in 2019, officials announced. ONT welcomed more than 454,000 domestic passengers and 13,600 international travelers during August. Year to date, total passenger volume was 2.6 million, 51% higher than the same period last year and within 72.5% of 2019 levels for the same eight-month period.
“Ontario International continued to experience a strong pandemic recovery in August, and we remain confident in our ability to attract air service and maintain Ontario’s status as a safe, attractive destination airport,” said Ronald O. Loveridge, vice president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) and retired mayor of the city of Riverside, Calif.
|PassengerTotals
|August2021
|August2020
|Change
|YTD2021
|YTD2020
|Change
|Domestic
|454,022
|193,142
|135,07%
|2,539,079
|1,649,497
|53.9%
|International
|13,600
|3,389
|301.30%
|66,959
|72,766
|-8.0%
|Total
|467,622
|196,531
|137.94%
|2,606,038
|1,722,263
|51.3%
|PassengerTotals
|August2021
|August2019
|Change
|YTD2021
|YTD2019
|Change
|Domestic
|454,022
|478,782
|-5.17%
|2,539,079
|3,392,696
|-25.2%
|International
|13,600
|25,320
|-46.29%
|66,959
|200,734
|-66.6%
|Total
|467,622
|504,102
|-7.24%
|2,606,038
|3,593,430
|-27.5%
Air cargo (freight and mail) shipments in August totaled more than 68,000 tons, a decrease of 8.3% compared to the same month in 2020 but an increase of 1.6% compared to the same month in 2019. Over the first eight months of the year, air cargo – more than 543,000 tons – declined 2.7% from the same period a year ago but increased 15.6% compared to 2019.
|Air cargo(tonnage)
|August2021
|August2020
|Change
|YTD2021
|YTD2020
|Change
|Freight
|64,316
|72,261
|-11.0%
|543,571
|575,947
|-5.6%
|3,881
|2,096
|85.16%
|30,157
|13,607
|121.6%
|Total
|68,198
|74,358
|-8.28%
|573,728
|589,554
|-2.7%
|Air cargo(tonnage)
|August2021
|August2019
|Change
|YTD2021
|YTD2019
|Change
|Freight
|64,316
|65,514
|-1.83%
|543,571
|479,145
|13.4%
|3,881
|1,587
|144.58%
|30,157
|16,950
|77.9%
|Total
|68,198
|67,101
|1.63%
|573,728
|496,094
|15.6%
“Ontario International continues to be a tremendous public asset for the Inland Empire as a safe, convenient and low-cost destination airport, as well as a spacious, modern hub for commercial freight activity,” Loveridge added.