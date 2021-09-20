Ontario International Airport passenger volumes increased 138% in August compared to 2020

August traffic climbs to 93% of pre-COVID level as recovery continues; Ontario International Airport continued to show strong passenger volumes during August

Ontario International Airport (ONT) continues to experience an impressive pandemic recovery, reporting strong year-over-year gains in August passenger volumes and inching to within 7% of pre-COVID levels.

More than 467,000 passengers traveled through the Southern California gateway during the month – 138% more than August last year and 93% of the passenger volume recorded in the same month in 2019, officials announced. ONT welcomed more than 454,000 domestic passengers and 13,600 international travelers during August. Year to date, total passenger volume was 2.6 million, 51% higher than the same period last year and within 72.5% of 2019 levels for the same eight-month period.

“Ontario International continued to experience a strong pandemic recovery in August, and we remain confident in our ability to attract air service and maintain Ontario’s status as a safe, attractive destination airport,” said Ronald O. Loveridge, vice president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) and retired mayor of the city of Riverside, Calif.

PassengerTotals August2021 August2020 Change YTD2021 YTD2020 Change Domestic 454,022 193,142 135,07% 2,539,079 1,649,497 53.9% International 13,600 3,389 301.30% 66,959 72,766 -8.0% Total 467,622 196,531 137.94% 2,606,038 1,722,263 51.3%

PassengerTotals August2021 August2019 Change YTD2021 YTD2019 Change Domestic 454,022 478,782 -5.17% 2,539,079 3,392,696 -25.2% International 13,600 25,320 -46.29% 66,959 200,734 -66.6% Total 467,622 504,102 -7.24% 2,606,038 3,593,430 -27.5%

Air cargo (freight and mail) shipments in August totaled more than 68,000 tons, a decrease of 8.3% compared to the same month in 2020 but an increase of 1.6% compared to the same month in 2019. Over the first eight months of the year, air cargo – more than 543,000 tons – declined 2.7% from the same period a year ago but increased 15.6% compared to 2019.

Air cargo(tonnage) August2021 August2020 Change YTD2021 YTD2020 Change Freight 64,316 72,261 -11.0% 543,571 575,947 -5.6% Mail 3,881 2,096 85.16% 30,157 13,607 121.6% Total 68,198 74,358 -8.28% 573,728 589,554 -2.7%

Air cargo(tonnage) August2021 August2019 Change YTD2021 YTD2019 Change Freight 64,316 65,514 -1.83% 543,571 479,145 13.4% Mail 3,881 1,587 144.58% 30,157 16,950 77.9% Total 68,198 67,101 1.63% 573,728 496,094 15.6%

“Ontario International continues to be a tremendous public asset for the Inland Empire as a safe, convenient and low-cost destination airport, as well as a spacious, modern hub for commercial freight activity,” Loveridge added.