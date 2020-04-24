ShopOne Announces Organic Roots Opening at McKinley Crossroads in Corona, California

Family-owned organic and natural food store will provide healthy food and everyday essentials beginning April 25, 2020

April 22, 2020 – ShopOne Centers REIT Inc., (“ShopOne” or the “Company”) a leading owner, operator, and manager of high-quality grocery-anchored shopping centers, today announced that Organic Roots, a family-owned organic and natural food store, will open at McKinley Crossroads in Corona, California on April 25, 2020. Organic Roots has been a fixture of the Inland Empire community since 1989.

“We are pleased to work closely with Organic Roots to quickly get this store ready to serve the public with healthy, all-natural food products during this very challenging period,” said Bob Dake, Chief Operating Officer at ShopOne. “Delivering this location ahead of schedule was truly a team effort and reflects our commitment to doing all we can to support our retailers and the communities our shopping centers serve.”

Organic Roots believes in promoting and participating in a healthy lifestyle through organic food. It offers customers the finest selection of local, organic product as well as all-natural food products, health & body care, and supplements. In addition, the store features a wide selection of all-natural food products for specialized diets: vegan, vegetarian, gluten free, low sugar, paleo, keto, low carb, and more.

Paul Cook, Founder and Owner of Organic Roots added, “Now more than ever, people need healthy and organic food. We wanted to open our doors and help them do just that. We believe that the community is the back bone of our business, and are excited to become a part of this one.”

Organic Roots will be open to the general public seven days a week, from 9 AM – 7 PM (8 AM for senior citizens), and will offer curbside pickup for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organic Roots will serve the nearly 110,000 residents within a three-mile radius of the center.

About ShopOne

ShopOne Centers REIT is a leading owner, operator and manager of high-quality shopping centers. The Company’s retail centers are located in established trade areas and are supported by a diverse mix of non-discretionary, value-oriented and grocery retailers. ShopOne is committed to maximizing the value of its portfolio by capitalizing on embedded growth opportunities through driving rents, increasing occupancy and pursuing value-enhancing redevelopment opportunities. To learn more about ShopOne, please visit www.ShopOne.com.

