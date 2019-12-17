RP&B CPAs Give BIG to Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center

Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center Benefits from Multiple Fundraising Events

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA – December 11, 2019 – On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Roorda, Piquet & Bessee, Inc. (RP&B CPAs), a premier, full-service accounting firm located in the Inland Empire presented a check for $13,680 to Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Agency. The check represented the 2019 fundraising efforts of several events hosted by RP&B. The firm held a color, craft and crop event, engaged in penny warfare and hosted a poker tournament to encourage employees, clients and colleagues to donate to the firm’s 2019 charity of choice. All totaled the funds raised for Mary S Roberts Pet Adoption Center, generated friendly competition and camaraderie and provided an element of downtime otherwise filled with busy business schedules.

The firm has been giving back since inception 35 years ago and the fundraising efforts have grown to include an annual designated charity and participation in several charities and business non-profits.

“It was fun working with RP&B, we appreciate all their efforts and we would love to be their charity of the year every year,” commented Carrie Ridgway, Executive Director of Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center. To celebrate the record in fundraising and to engage everyone in the check presentation, Carrie and her team Kitty Bombed the RP&B office. “We enjoyed RP&B’s team participating and engaging with us and our organization and what better way to celebrate the success of this year’s fundraising than with a kitty bomb at the office” she concluded.

RP&B recently hosted the Judging Reception for the 2019 Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards and attended the Spirit Awards of which they are happy to report Carrie Ridgway was a winner. “We love and appreciate the community we serve. We feel it is important that the firm creates a culture of giving to the community in time and money and to do our part to inspire our future leaders and provide direction and mentorship that will continue to instill a culture of giving to the community,” commented Managing Shareholder, Michael Kouyoumdjian, CPA.

About RP&B CPAs

RP&B CPAs is a premier, full-service accounting firm providing financial statement review, audit and tax compliance services, business tax planning and ESOP consultation to contractors, manufacturers, distributors and other privately held businesses throughout the Inland Empire, Southern California and the United States. Known for its technical skills, as well as a sound understanding of the business life cycle – from start-up through succession – the firm is well-positioned to serve clients in all stages. For more information about RP&B CPAs, call (951) 684-7781 or visit RPBCPA.com.