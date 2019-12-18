Pechanga Resort Casino Named Founding Partner Of Sofi Stadium And Hollywood Park, Los Angeles Rams, And Los Angeles Chargers

Pechanga Tribe Announces $100,000 in Grants for Inglewood Educational and Non-Profit Organizations

Pechanga Resort Casino is SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park’s First Founding Partner

Headquartered in Southern California

LOS ANGELES – (Dec. 17, 2019) – SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park officially announced Pechanga Resort Casino as its newest Founding Partner of the new 70,000-seat stadium and 298-acre development being built by Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. As a part of this expansive agreement, Pechanga Resort Casino, owned and operated by the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians, will be the official California casino partner of the Rams, Chargers, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. Pechanga is the first Southern California-headquartered company to announce a sponsorship with SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Chargers and the Rams, and to be a part of SoFi Stadium,” said Tribal Chairman Mark Macarro. “This isn’t just a Los Angeles stadium, it’s a Southern California stadium, and Southern California has always been and will always be our home. We are especially proud to be able to help local students and people in need with the grants we announced today.”

In honor of the holiday season and as a new member of the Inglewood community, Pechanga tribal leadership is donating $100,000 to Morningside High School in Inglewood and the Inglewood chapters of non-profits School on Wheels and U.S. Vets. This donation will be announced today at the stadium site, when Pechanga, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, Rams and Chargers host a complimentary shopping experience for 50 homeless and/or at-risk veterans through U.S. Vets to give them needed items ahead of the holidays. The vets will receive items such as blankets, socks, umbrellas, hats and more. Pechanga’s efforts in Inglewood echo the millions of dollars the casino/resort has given over the years to the local communities it is involved in throughout the Southern California region.

“We are building a global destination that will be the pinnacle of sports and live entertainment,” said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “Pechanga is a company that not only shares Stan Kroenke’s vision to build a world-class facility and fan-first development with Hollywood Park, but also shares our passion for our surrounding communities. When our doors open in July, we look forward to working alongside Pechanga to create memorable guest moments and to give back to our Southern California home.”

Pechanga will have an extensive presence across the stadium, and when SoFi Stadium opens in July 2020, it will feature select Pechanga-branded spaces, including the Pechanga Founders Club. Pechanga Founders Club is a 14,000 square-foot premium club space within the stadium that is located on field level. The space will be creatively branded throughout, and guests will be up close to all the action happening on the field.

“We are proud to be the first Southern California-based Founding Partner with SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park,” said Jared Munoa, President of the Pechanga Development Corporation. “This is a natural partnership between two of the top entertainment destinations in Southern California. We can’t wait for fans to experience the new Pechanga Founders Club and a lot of the other great amenities here.”

Fans coming to SoFi Stadium will interact with the major resort/casino’s brand across many areas and levels of the stadium, including an 11,500 square-foot activation zone on level 8. The activation zone will provide special branding and experiential opportunities for Pechanga to utilize for guests. Pechanga has longstanding partnerships with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Angels and has naming rights with the Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

“Pechanga’s commitment to serving the community while striving to maintain its reputation as a best in class resort/casino is exactly what you hope for when it comes to a Founding Partner,” said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. “To have someone who competes each and every day to be the very best within their industry yet understands their place in the community comes with a responsibility to give back – that’s everything you can ask for when it comes to corporate alignment. We couldn’t be happier to welcome Pechanga to the Chargers family.”

Pechanga will also entitle one of the stadium’s four VIP entrances. The resort/casino will have certain wayfinding signage and brand integration in and around its entitled VIP entrance.

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Pechanga and move together into our new home at SoFi Stadium,” said Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff. “Since kicking off our partnership last summer, it has been evident that Pechanga and the Rams share many of the same values, whether it is delivering an unparalleled guest experience or making a difference in our community. We look forward to continuing to work with Pechanga to inspire not only Angelenos but also all those across Southern California to shine bright.”

Hollywood Park was represented by Legends Global Partnerships division, which sourced, negotiated and represented Hollywood Park in securing this partnership.

