Pomona Valley Hospital First in U.S. to Install Skytron Glass Operating Room

The new glass operating room (OR) at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center (PVHMC) is the first Skytron Efficient and Safe Environment (EASE) Modular System installation in the United States. The EASE system is clinically proven to reduce infections. In fact, the glass OR can fight off bacteria growth with a 99.9% efficiency rate.

Glass or steel-walled ORs have been used in Europe for quite some time. Their use in the U.S. is a growing trend because of their hygienic qualities:

· Rounded corners allow nowhere for bacteria to hide

· Flush surfaces increase efficiency for cleaning the room

· Powder coating increases ability to fight off infectious elements

The glass OR is primarily being used for total joint replacement surgeries. While the rate of infection for total joint replacements is low at PVHMC, the potential risk of infection is higher for these types of surgical procedures.

The newly-outfitted modern glass OR also includes a healing-inspired design element – a nature mural. There are bodies of evidence about the positive effects of nature on healing and improved outcomes. The mural not only enhances the patient experience, but it also benefits the surgical team working in this pleasing environment.

“Patients often tell us that entering an operating room feels dark and scary – and sometimes they are already anxious about their procedure,” said Hrayr Basmajian, M.D. medical director of orthopedic trauma at PVHMC. “With the new, modern glass OR and nature mural it feels peaceful, calming – and that enhances the patient experience.”