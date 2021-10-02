Cabazon Outlets Opens California Welcome Center to Serve Visitors and Residents of Greater Palm Springs Area

Welcome Center to Offer Travel Information, Discounts, Special Offers to Tourists and Locals

Cabazon Outlets has opened the doors to its California Welcome Center, featuring travel information, discounts, and special offers to visitors. Located between Los Angeles and Palm Springs, Cabazon Outlets offers a unique desert landscape shopping experience and is home to California’s newest Welcome Center located at Customer Service. Approximately 387,000 vehicles travel by the shopping center each day, and guests will be directed to the California Welcome Center via planned freeway and street signage.

Residents and tourists are able to visit the California Welcome Center at Cabazon Outlets’ Customer Service for personalized travel recommendations and information on destinations throughout California, including attraction and event brochures, city maps, restaurant guides, accommodations information and more. Staff are available to assist visitors with information, itineraries, attraction tickets and directions.

The Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau reported that Southern California’s Coachella Valley attracted 14.1 million visitors in 2019, with an economic impact of $7.5 billion.

“The Coachella Valley, and Cabazon specifically, are considered prime travel destinations for shopping, dining, and to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city,” said Donna Balderrama, Vice President, Retail Operations and Marketing, Craig Realty Group. “As we welcome thousands of visitors back to shopping, we are excited to offer this welcome center to host locals and visitors from all over, as they make plans for their next big voyage and vacation, to discover all of the remarkable destinations and activities the Golden State has to offer.”

Nestled between the Santa Rosa and San Gorgonio Mountain Range, Cabazon Outlets is a 65,000 square foot retail shopping center that features 18 specialty retailers in a relaxed open-air environment. Cabazon is a name that has become synonymous with quality outlet shopping and is a destination for over 15 million shoppers every year. The architectural focal point of the center is a copper-clad Florentine dome. The dome is crowned by a lantern and spire, which stands over an elaborate stone compass inlay, identifying local landmarks and orienting customers to other destinations.

For more information on upcoming announcements, please visit www.cabazonoutlets.com.