Ontario International Airport passenger volume exceeds pre-pandemic levels for second straight month in April

Published

18 hours ago

on

Traveler count grew 7% over 2019 level with domestic volume up 10%

The number of passengers who traveled through Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) in April was nearly 7% above the April 2019 total, beating pre-pandemic levels for the second straight month, officials announced today.

Total ONT passenger volume was almost 476,000 last month, 6.92% more than April three years ago. The number of domestic travelers increased by 9.65% to more than 461,000.

Passenger traffic increased by 4% in March compared with the same month in 2019.

“Demand for air travel through Ontario International remained strong in April as passengers took to the airways for spring break vacations and to visit friends and family for religious holidays. Ontario International was rapidly growing before the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is not a surprise that we’re among the quickest to recover,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.

From January through April, total passenger volume was more than 1.62 million, within a percentage point of the total from the first four months of 2019. The number of domestic passengers was 1.57 million, an increase of 1.6%.

Passenger

Totals

April

2022

April

2019

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2019

Change

Domestic

461,300

420,699

9.65%

1,571,080

1,545,621

1.6%

International

14,441

24,249

-40.45%

56,300

95,660

-41.1%

Total

475,741

444,948

6.92%

1,627,380

1,641,281

-0.8%

 

Passenger

Totals

April

2022

April

2021

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Change

Domestic

461,300

295,186

56.27%

1,571,080

847,680

85.3%

International

14,441

3,598

301.36%

56,300

14,748

281.7%

Total

475,741

298,784

59.23%

1,627,380

862,428

88.7%

Air cargo shipments also remained strong in April at 67,000 tons, 8.6% greater than April in 2019. On a year-to-date basis, shipments of freight and mail combined were 15.5% higher than the January through April period in 2019, at nearly 270,000 tons.

Air cargo

(tonnage)

April

2022

April

2019

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2019

Change

Freight

62,291

59,359

4.94%

250,623

224,346

11.7%

Mail

4,860

2,454

98.05%

19,068

9,192

107.4%

Total

67,152

61,813

8.64%

269,692

233,539

15.5%

 

Air cargo

(tonnage)

April

2022

April

2021

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Change

Freight

62,291

70,422

-11.55%

250,623

278,143

-9.9%

Mail

4,860

4,085

18.98%

19,068

14,383

32.6%

Total

67,152

74,508

-9.87

269,692

292,526

-7.8%

“Ontario International remains a point of pride as an increasingly popular passenger gateway in Southern California and attractive hub for e-commerce,” said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the OIAA. “With our growing customer base in the Inland Empire, support of our community neighbors and strong political will of our city and county leaders, I am confident Ontario International will continue to attract new and increased flights from passenger and cargo air carriers.”

Ontario International Airport achieves milestone in March as passenger volume exceeded pre-pandemic level

Published

4 weeks ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

March passenger total 4% higher than March 2019; cargo shipments up 22%

Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials had eagerly awaited a month in which passenger volume would be higher than the same month before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the wait is over as the Southern California airport welcomed 454,000 air travelers last month, 4% more than in March 2019.

“Ontario is setting the pace of recovery among airports in California and, as a result, it is an attractive metropolitan gateway for airlines restarting suspended services and establishing new routes as public health restrictions ease and demand for air travel increases,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.

Domestic passengers totaled 439,531 last month, while the number of international travelers was almost 15,000, increases of 71% and 446%, respectively, compared with March of last year. The total number of ONT passengers was 75% higher in March.

Most importantly, domestic and international passenger volume combined was 3.97% higher in March compared with March 2019. Domestic travel increased more than 6.5% to 439,531 while international volume was 40% lower at 14,492.

“The March passenger numbers are a tremendous achievement for our airport and airline partners, launching Ontario International’s pandemic recovery to an even higher level. We can’t say for sure what the coming months will bring, but the March passenger count shows what full recovery looks like,” said OIAA Chief Executive Officer Atif Elkadi,

The emergence of ONT as an increasingly popular aviation gateway comes as the Inland Empire experiences a steady influx of new residents, particularly from the coastal areas of Los Angeles and Orange counties, drawn by employment opportunities, available housing and high quality of life. According to  U.S. Census data, San Bernardino and Riverside counties have experienced the fifth-largest population gain among the top 50 metro areas in the U.S.

 

Passenger

Totals

March

2022

March

2021

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Change
Domestic

439,531

256,837

71.13%

1,109,780

552,494

100.9%
International

14,492

2,654

446.04%

41,859

11,150

275.4%
Total

454,023

259,491

74.97%

1,151,639

563,644

104.3%

 

From January through March, the number of passengers who traveled through ONT doubled compared to the same period last year. The first quarter figures were 3.7% lower than 2019.

 

Passenger

Totals

March

2022

March

2019

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2019

Change
Domestic

439,531

412,440

6.57%

1,109,780

1,124,922

-1.3.%
International

14,492

24,261

-40.27%

41,859

71,411

-41.4%
Total

454,023

436,701

3.97%

1,151,639

1,196,333

-3.7%

 

Shipments of air cargo likewise remained strong in March compared with March 2019, increasing by 22%. On a year-to-date basis, shipments of freight and mail combined were 18% higher than the first quarter of 2019 as the Inland Empire continued to be a hub for commercial freight movement.

Compared to 2021, March and year-to-date cargo shipments decreased 6.5% and 7%, respectively.

 

Air cargo

(tonnage)

March

2022

March

2021

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Change
Freight

67,795

74,367

-8.84%

188,332

207,720

-9.3%
Mail

5,303

3,828

38.54%

14,208

10,298

38.0%
Total

73,098

78,195

-6.52%

202,540

218,019

-7.1%

 

Air cargo

(tonnage)

March

2022

March

2019

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2019

Change
Freight

67,795

57,582

17.74%

188,332

164,988

14.1%
Mail

5,303

2,325

128.06%

14,208

6,738

110.9%
Total

73,098

59,907

22.02%

202,540

171,725

17.9%
Travel & Tourism

Ontario International Airport Authority appoints Atif Elkadi as Chief Executive Officer

Published

2 months ago

on

March 27, 2022

By

Atif Elkadi has been selected as CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority.

The Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners today voted unanimously to appoint Atif Elkadi as chief executive officer of Southern California’s premier aviation gateway, effective March 31, 2022.

Elkadi joined Ontario International Airport (ONT) in 2017 and has served as deputy chief executive officer for the past three years. His extensive background in airport operations, management and communications includes positions at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dubai International Airport.

“We’re fortunate to have someone of Atif’s experience and leadership as we continue our strong recovery from the pandemic and assert ourselves further as Southern California’s airport of choice. We have full confidence is his ability to lead our ONT team in serving one of the most dynamic population and economic centers in the U.S.,” said Alan D. Wapner, OIAA President and Mayor pro Tem of the City of Ontario.

Since its return to local ownership in 2016, ONT has become one of the aviation industry’s great success stories, with passenger volumes climbing more than 30% to a pre-pandemic peak of nearly 5.6 million. Over the past year, Ontario has posted one of the strongest travel recovery rates in the country and was named by Global Traveler magazine as the fastest-growing airport in the country for the third year in a row.

ONT also ranks among the Top 10 cargo airports in North America and is a critical hub for the movement of goods around the world.

“I am extremely grateful for the support of the OIAA Board of Commissioners, and the opportunity to lead such an extraordinary team of airport professionals. Together, we have the honor of serving one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and I look forward to building on our role as a premier passenger airport, supply chain hub and economic driver for the Inland Empire and beyond,” Elkadi said.

Elkadi has 16 years of experience in the airport industry. Before coming to ONT, he served as senior corporate communications manager at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and managed internal communications, customer service communications and social media for Dubai International Airport.

A native of Napa, Elkadi holds a Master’s degree in Communication Management from the University of Southern California, Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Elkadi is married with six children, and lives in Jurupa Valley.

Travel & Tourism

Ontario International Airport continued march toward full recovery in February as passenger count neared pre-pandemic level

Published

2 months ago

on

March 17, 2022

By

Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed almost 358,000 air passengers in February, more than twice as many as the same month last year and 98.5% of the total in February 2019 as the airport edged closer to full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed almost 358,000 air passengers in February, more than twice as many as the same month last year and 98.5% of the total in February 2019 as the airport edged closer to full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Domestic travelers totaled nearly 347,000 in February, which was 131% higher than last year and 1% more than February 2019.

The number of international passengers was almost 11,000 last month, five times more than February last year, but nearly half as many as the same month in 2019.

Over the first two months of the year, ONT’s passenger volume totaled more than 697,000, an increase of nearly 130% compared with last year and 92% of the total number of travelers during January and February of 2019.

“Ontario International continues to set the pace for pandemic recovery among medium and large hub airports in California,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners. “While rising fuel costs and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine pose some uncertainty for air travel, we are confident that our aviation gateway will be a leader among airports nationwide when passengers return to more usual travel patterns.”

PassengerTotalsFeb.2022Feb.2021ChangeYTD2022YTD2021Change
Domestic346,998150,272130.91%670,249295,657126.7%
International10,8822,021438.45%27,3678,496222.1%
Total357,880152,293134.99%697,616304,153129.4%
PassengerTotalsFeb.2022Feb.2019ChangeYTD2022YTD2019Change
Domestic346,998343,2051.11%670,249712,482-5.9%
International10,88220,221-46.18%27,36747,150-42.0%
Total357,880363,426-1.53%697,616759,632-8.2%

Wapner also pointed to February’s strong growth in air cargo shipments in noting ONT’s appeal to freight shippers. Last month, ONT received nearly 61,000 tons of freight and mail combined, which was 18% more than the total tonnage in February 2019.

Over January and February, ONT cargo shipments totaled more than 129,000 tons, 15.8% more than the same period in 2019.

Air cargo(tonnage)Feb.2022Feb.2021ChangeYTD2022YTD2021Change
Freight56,48162,806-10.07%120,536133,353-9.6%
Mail4,3763,24634.82%8,9066,47137.6%
Total60,85766,052-7.86%129,442139,824-7.4%
Air cargo(tonnage)Feb.2022Feb.2019ChangeYTD2022YTD2019Change
Freight56,48149,15914.89%120,536107,40512.2%
Mail4,3762,127105.78%8,9064,413101.8%
Total60,85751,28618.66%129,442111,81815.8%

“Ontario International Airport delivers a first rate, hassle-free experience in our passenger terminals while providing spacious, modern facilities for our shipping partners and driving economic growth across the region,” Wapner said. 

