FAA Awards Ontario International Airport another $10.77 million for taxiway, airfield improvements
Ontario International Airport has received an additional $10.77 million in infrastructure funding from the FAA.
Ontario International Airport will receive another $10.77 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to invest in infrastructure improvements at the aviation gateway of choice for millions of Southern Californians.
The FAA announced this week that it is awarding a total of $518 million to airports across the country, under its 2022 Airport Improvement Program. ONT will receive the largest amount within California – for taxiway improvements and expanding the lighting vault that serves the airport’s runways.
The announcement comes less than a year after ONT was awarded $12.68 million through the FAA and the American Rescue Plan Act for taxiway and runway improvements.
“I’m grateful to our staff for preparing a successful funding application and to the FAA for continuing to bring infrastructure and airfield improvement dollars to the fastest-growing passenger airport in the U.S.,” said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners and Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Ontario.
ONT has been one of the aviation industry’s great success stories, eclipsing pre-pandemic passenger volumes and ranking among the Top 10 cargo airports in North America. The airport also plays a critical role in the Inland Empire’s emergence as one of the fastest-growing population centers in the United States and a global supply chain hub.
“In communities of all sizes, airports are vital to local economies, sustaining jobs and getting people and goods where they need to go,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, in announcing this week’s funding awards. “We’re pleased to announce this important funding to help improve airports around the country and better serve all Americans.”
Ontario International Airport passenger volume exceeds pre-pandemic levels for second straight month in April
Traveler count grew 7% over 2019 level with domestic volume up 10%
The number of passengers who traveled through Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) in April was nearly 7% above the April 2019 total, beating pre-pandemic levels for the second straight month, officials announced today.
Total ONT passenger volume was almost 476,000 last month, 6.92% more than April three years ago. The number of domestic travelers increased by 9.65% to more than 461,000.
Passenger traffic increased by 4% in March compared with the same month in 2019.
“Demand for air travel through Ontario International remained strong in April as passengers took to the airways for spring break vacations and to visit friends and family for religious holidays. Ontario International was rapidly growing before the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is not a surprise that we’re among the quickest to recover,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.
From January through April, total passenger volume was more than 1.62 million, within a percentage point of the total from the first four months of 2019. The number of domestic passengers was 1.57 million, an increase of 1.6%.
|
Passenger
Totals
|
April
2022
|
April
2019
|
Change
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2019
|
Change
|
Domestic
|
461,300
|
420,699
|
9.65%
|
1,571,080
|
1,545,621
|
1.6%
|
International
|
14,441
|
24,249
|
-40.45%
|
56,300
|
95,660
|
-41.1%
|
Total
|
475,741
|
444,948
|
6.92%
|
1,627,380
|
1,641,281
|
-0.8%
|
Passenger
Totals
|
April
2022
|
April
2021
|
Change
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2021
|
Change
|
Domestic
|
461,300
|
295,186
|
56.27%
|
1,571,080
|
847,680
|
85.3%
|
International
|
14,441
|
3,598
|
301.36%
|
56,300
|
14,748
|
281.7%
|
Total
|
475,741
|
298,784
|
59.23%
|
1,627,380
|
862,428
|
88.7%
Air cargo shipments also remained strong in April at 67,000 tons, 8.6% greater than April in 2019. On a year-to-date basis, shipments of freight and mail combined were 15.5% higher than the January through April period in 2019, at nearly 270,000 tons.
|
Air cargo
(tonnage)
|
April
2022
|
April
2019
|
Change
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2019
|
Change
|
Freight
|
62,291
|
59,359
|
4.94%
|
250,623
|
224,346
|
11.7%
|
|
4,860
|
2,454
|
98.05%
|
19,068
|
9,192
|
107.4%
|
Total
|
67,152
|
61,813
|
8.64%
|
269,692
|
233,539
|
15.5%
|
Air cargo
(tonnage)
|
April
2022
|
April
2021
|
Change
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2021
|
Change
|
Freight
|
62,291
|
70,422
|
-11.55%
|
250,623
|
278,143
|
-9.9%
|
|
4,860
|
4,085
|
18.98%
|
19,068
|
14,383
|
32.6%
|
Total
|
67,152
|
74,508
|
-9.87
|
269,692
|
292,526
|
-7.8%
“Ontario International remains a point of pride as an increasingly popular passenger gateway in Southern California and attractive hub for e-commerce,” said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the OIAA. “With our growing customer base in the Inland Empire, support of our community neighbors and strong political will of our city and county leaders, I am confident Ontario International will continue to attract new and increased flights from passenger and cargo air carriers.”
Ontario International Airport achieves milestone in March as passenger volume exceeded pre-pandemic level
March passenger total 4% higher than March 2019; cargo shipments up 22%
Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials had eagerly awaited a month in which passenger volume would be higher than the same month before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the wait is over as the Southern California airport welcomed 454,000 air travelers last month, 4% more than in March 2019.
“Ontario is setting the pace of recovery among airports in California and, as a result, it is an attractive metropolitan gateway for airlines restarting suspended services and establishing new routes as public health restrictions ease and demand for air travel increases,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.
Domestic passengers totaled 439,531 last month, while the number of international travelers was almost 15,000, increases of 71% and 446%, respectively, compared with March of last year. The total number of ONT passengers was 75% higher in March.
Most importantly, domestic and international passenger volume combined was 3.97% higher in March compared with March 2019. Domestic travel increased more than 6.5% to 439,531 while international volume was 40% lower at 14,492.
“The March passenger numbers are a tremendous achievement for our airport and airline partners, launching Ontario International’s pandemic recovery to an even higher level. We can’t say for sure what the coming months will bring, but the March passenger count shows what full recovery looks like,” said OIAA Chief Executive Officer Atif Elkadi,
The emergence of ONT as an increasingly popular aviation gateway comes as the Inland Empire experiences a steady influx of new residents, particularly from the coastal areas of Los Angeles and Orange counties, drawn by employment opportunities, available housing and high quality of life. According to U.S. Census data, San Bernardino and Riverside counties have experienced the fifth-largest population gain among the top 50 metro areas in the U.S.
|Passenger
Totals
|
March
2022
|
March
2021
|
Change
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2021
|
Change
|Domestic
|
439,531
|
256,837
|
71.13%
|
1,109,780
|
552,494
|
100.9%
|International
|
14,492
|
2,654
|
446.04%
|
41,859
|
11,150
|
275.4%
|Total
|
454,023
|
259,491
|
74.97%
|
1,151,639
|
563,644
|
104.3%
From January through March, the number of passengers who traveled through ONT doubled compared to the same period last year. The first quarter figures were 3.7% lower than 2019.
|Passenger
Totals
|
March
2022
|
March
2019
|
Change
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2019
|
Change
|Domestic
|
439,531
|
412,440
|
6.57%
|
1,109,780
|
1,124,922
|
-1.3.%
|International
|
14,492
|
24,261
|
-40.27%
|
41,859
|
71,411
|
-41.4%
|Total
|
454,023
|
436,701
|
3.97%
|
1,151,639
|
1,196,333
|
-3.7%
Shipments of air cargo likewise remained strong in March compared with March 2019, increasing by 22%. On a year-to-date basis, shipments of freight and mail combined were 18% higher than the first quarter of 2019 as the Inland Empire continued to be a hub for commercial freight movement.
Compared to 2021, March and year-to-date cargo shipments decreased 6.5% and 7%, respectively.
|Air cargo
(tonnage)
|
March
2022
|
March
2021
|
Change
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2021
|
Change
|Freight
|
67,795
|
74,367
|
-8.84%
|
188,332
|
207,720
|
-9.3%
|
5,303
|
3,828
|
38.54%
|
14,208
|
10,298
|
38.0%
|Total
|
73,098
|
78,195
|
-6.52%
|
202,540
|
218,019
|
-7.1%
|Air cargo
(tonnage)
|
March
2022
|
March
2019
|
Change
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2019
|
Change
|Freight
|
67,795
|
57,582
|
17.74%
|
188,332
|
164,988
|
14.1%
|
5,303
|
2,325
|
128.06%
|
14,208
|
6,738
|
110.9%
|Total
|
73,098
|
59,907
|
22.02%
|
202,540
|
171,725
|
17.9%
Ontario International Airport Authority appoints Atif Elkadi as Chief Executive Officer
Atif Elkadi has been selected as CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority.
The Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners today voted unanimously to appoint Atif Elkadi as chief executive officer of Southern California’s premier aviation gateway, effective March 31, 2022.
Elkadi joined Ontario International Airport (ONT) in 2017 and has served as deputy chief executive officer for the past three years. His extensive background in airport operations, management and communications includes positions at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dubai International Airport.
“We’re fortunate to have someone of Atif’s experience and leadership as we continue our strong recovery from the pandemic and assert ourselves further as Southern California’s airport of choice. We have full confidence is his ability to lead our ONT team in serving one of the most dynamic population and economic centers in the U.S.,” said Alan D. Wapner, OIAA President and Mayor pro Tem of the City of Ontario.
Since its return to local ownership in 2016, ONT has become one of the aviation industry’s great success stories, with passenger volumes climbing more than 30% to a pre-pandemic peak of nearly 5.6 million. Over the past year, Ontario has posted one of the strongest travel recovery rates in the country and was named by Global Traveler magazine as the fastest-growing airport in the country for the third year in a row.
ONT also ranks among the Top 10 cargo airports in North America and is a critical hub for the movement of goods around the world.
“I am extremely grateful for the support of the OIAA Board of Commissioners, and the opportunity to lead such an extraordinary team of airport professionals. Together, we have the honor of serving one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and I look forward to building on our role as a premier passenger airport, supply chain hub and economic driver for the Inland Empire and beyond,” Elkadi said.
Elkadi has 16 years of experience in the airport industry. Before coming to ONT, he served as senior corporate communications manager at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and managed internal communications, customer service communications and social media for Dubai International Airport.
A native of Napa, Elkadi holds a Master’s degree in Communication Management from the University of Southern California, Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.
Elkadi is married with six children, and lives in Jurupa Valley.
