Ontario International Airport outlook for April

According to airline schedules published for April, passenger flights at ONT will be reduced by one-third, from 66 daily departures to 46, compared to March given declining demand for commercial air travel. As a result, passenger volumes will be reduced significantly while safe-at-home orders remain in place in states, counties and cities across the U.S.

While airlines operating at ONT intend to reduce the number of flights to and from the airport, they plan to maintain service to all nonstop destinations with the exceptions of Houston Intercontinental (United Airlines) and Taiwan (China Airlines). Both passenger terminals will remain open during all hours of flight activity and Transportation Security Officers will continue to provide security screening.

“We continue to collaborate with our airport partners and stakeholders to plan for significantly reduced flight operations and expect demand to remain suppressed through the summer and possibly through the end of the year,” said Ontario International Airport Authority Chief Executive Officer Mark Thorpe. “And In light of the reduced flight schedules, we are making adjustments to airport operations and services to reduce operating expenses.”

Airport food, beverage and retail concessionaires will adjust operating hours appropriate to the scheduled flights.

Lot 5 and valet parking will be suspended until vehicular volumes return to normal levels. Parking lots 2, 3 and 4 will remain open. Customers can pre-book discounted parking at flyontario.com.

Likewise, Escape Lounges located in each terminal will be closed temporarily until near-normal passenger volumes return.

Thorpe noted that enhancements made in February continue to benefit ONT travelers and employees by keeping airport restrooms and other public areas of our passenger terminals clean and reducing the potential for germs to spread. The changes included:

Incorporating new passenger screening trays treated with powerful antimicrobial technology to inhibit the growth of bacteria on the surface of the bins used by travelers at the TSA checkpoints in ONT’s terminals. (ONT was the first U.S. airport to receive the new trays from SecurityPoint Media in partnership with Microban International.)

Increasing the frequency and intensity of efforts to disinfect washrooms and other public areas with cleaning agents intended to kill germs.

Adding stations where passengers and employees can access free hand sanitizer.

“We take matters related to the safety and well-being of air passengers and airport employees seriously, and we will remain vigilant in our efforts to minimize the spread of germs that might be harmful,” Thorpe said.

In addition to urging travelers to adhere to public health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Thorpe directed passengers, employees and visitors to the ONT website for more airport-specific information.

