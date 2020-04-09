Nation’s #1 Auto Oil and Chemical Manufacturer to Produce in Excess of 20,000 Gallons of FDA-Approved Hand Sanitizer Daily

NATION’S #1 AUTO OIL AND CHEMICAL MANUFACTURER AND DISTRIBUTOR TO CONVENIENCE AND GROCERY STORES SHIFTS PRODUCTION STRATEGY IN 7 DAYS TO PRODUCE IN EXCESS OF 20,000 GALLONS OF FDA-APPROVED HAND SANITIZER DAILY

In response to COVID-19 crisis, RPP Products already selling massive quantities of hand sanitizer to major national brands

Portion of sales will fund hand sanitizer donations to tax-exempt organizations including homeless shelters, food banks, other vital community services

APRIL 7, 2020 – BLOOMINGTON, CA – RPP Products, a national privately held manufacturer and distributor of automotive oil and additives to the convenience and grocery channels, today announced that in just seven days, it has pivoted the company to produce in excess of 20,000 gallons of FDA-approved hand sanitizer daily, for as long as it’s needed. The company continues to ramp up their production capacity by tens of thousands of gallons per day.

With inventories dangerously low, or completely out of stock, the current lack of hand sanitizer is impacting the potential health and safety of millions of Americans during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Dedicated to answering our nation’s call for increased production and distribution of hand sanitizer, RPP Products CEO Eric Zwigart, a former Marine, is laser focused on sales to major national brands, and has committed a portion of those sales to fund donations of hand sanitizer to tax-exempt 501c3 organizations like homeless shelters, food banks and other vital community service organizations.

“Throughout history, private American businesses have stepped up to fulfill emergency needs during times of crisis, and it is in this spirit that our company quickly pivoted to hand sanitizer production,” said Zwigart. “I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to create in such a short amount of time, and the positive impact it will have on my fellow Americans during this crisis.”

RPP Products has branded its hand sanitizer Premier Pure, which is FDA-approved, bottled in the USA and available in a typical 2 oz. size, but also 32 oz. and 67.6 oz. family sizes, which last longer and are more convenient. The only company providing a family size hand sanitizer, RPP Products suggests taking the bottle cap off, and adding any household sprayer to the top of the bottle for convenient and thorough hand sanitizing. Premier Plus may kill up to 99.9% of the most common germs, and helps reduce bacteria on the skin.

About RPP Products

RPP Products is a national privately held manufacturer and distributor of automotive chemicals and lubricants to the convenience and grocery distribution channels. RPP Products CEO Eric Zwigart has vowed to use the 40,000 gallons per day of ethanol alcohol that RPP Products has access to for the purposes of answering the hand sanitizer shortage, for as long as it’s needed. RPP is currently producing in excess of 20,000 gallons daily, and continues to ramp up its production capacity by tens of thousands of gallons per day.

RPP Products will be selling hand sanitizer to essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis (hospital staff, first responders, postal carriers, etc.) and to the public through its convenience and grocery distribution channels.

For more information, please visit www.premierpure.com