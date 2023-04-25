Morongo to Host Two Job Fairs in May

The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa is seeking to fill dozens of positions across the property for nearly all departments.

The AAA-Four Diamond Morongo Casino Resort & Spa is preparing to meet surging summer demand by hosting two job fairs in May. The events will cover dozens of positions across the resort and its restaurants.

Set to take place in the new Marketplace food hall, the job fairs will occur on the 2nd and 16th:

May 2, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Marketplace food hall

May 16, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Marketplace food hall

“As we approach the summer season, we’re excited to bring on new team members to support our consistent growth and continue building a team that goes above and beyond for our guests,” said Richard St. Jean, Morongo’s Chief Operating Officer. “Those with hospitality and restaurant experience should consider joining us as we work together to exceed guest expectations and provide unforgettable experiences.”

The job fairs will include possible on-the-spot offers for several departments, including cash operations, count room, entertainment, food and beverage, hospitality, housekeeping, promotions, public safety and surveillance, and the Morongo Travel Center. Positions are also available at the Marketplace, a new upscale food hall by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani featuring seven gourmet eateries that allow diners to pay a single fee to experience cuisine from Italy, Mexico, South America, Asia, and the Southern United States.

Candidates are asked to complete an online application prior to attending the events, available at http://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment.

Morongo offers competitive wages and benefits, including medical, dental and vision insurance options for full-time team members and dependents with affordable pricing, and life insurance options for full and part-time team members. Additional benefits include a 401(k) plan, vacation and jury duty pay, paid meal breaks and free meals. Team members receive discounts at Morongo restaurants and various enterprises, including Sage Spa, Canyon Lanes Bowling, and the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon.