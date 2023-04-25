Today’s EDD Release: Analysis from Beacon Economics

CALIFORNIA STORMS SLOW JOBS GROWTH IN KEY SECTORS
Unemployment Rate Remains Near A Historic Low But Still Higher Than Nation
California’s labor market grew slowly in March, with total nonfarm employment in the state expanding by just 8,700 positions, according to an analysis released today by Beacon Economics.
Recent extreme weather and flooding likely played a role in the slowdown as major storms hit California during the survey week and impacted sectors including Construction and Real Estate. February’s gains were also revised down to 21,800 in the latest numbers, a 10,500 decrease from the preliminary estimate of 32,300.
“Given the adverse weather last month, it’s difficult to get a true read on how California’s labor market actually performed,” said Taner Osman, Research Manager at Beacon Economics. “Interestingly, while labor markets in inland communities had been outperforming coastal communities since the start of the pandemic, we are now starting to see these differences level out, with stronger job growth in some coastal communities.”
Statewide, as of February 2023, there were 295,200 more people employed in California compared to February 2020, the pre-pandemic peak. Total nonfarm employment in the state grew 1.7% over this time, compared to a 2.1% increase in the United States as a whole. Annually, California payrolls increased by 2.5% from March 2022 to March 2023, trailing the 2.7% national increase over the same period.
California’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.4% in March 2023. While this is near historic lows, the state’s unemployment rate remains elevated relative to the United States overall (3.5%). California continues to struggle with its labor supply, which grew by 32,700 in March, an increase of 0.2% on a month-over-month basis. Since February 2020, the state’s labor force has fallen by 229,600 workers, a 1.2% decline.
Industry Profile
- At the industry level, job gains were mixed as extreme weather impacted several of California’s job sectors. Health Care led the gains in March, with payrolls expanding by 7,400, an increase of 0.3% on a month-over-month basis. Health Care jobs are now up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.
- Other sectors posting strong gains during the month were Government (6,900 or 0.3%), Information (5,400 or 0.9%), Leisure and Hospitality (4,900 or 0.2%), and Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (4,300 or 0.5%).
- Payrolls decreased in a handful of sectors in March. Due to the major storms that hit the state, Construction posted the largest declines, with payrolls falling by 8,200 during the month, a 0.9% decline on a month-over-month basis.
- Other sectors with significant job losses included Administrative Support (-5,000 or -0.4%), Real Estate (-2,400 or -0.8%), Finance and Insurance (-1,300 or -0.2%), and Other Services (-1,200 or -0.2%).
Regional Profile
- Regionally, job gains were led by Southern California. Los Angeles (MD) saw the largest increase, where payrolls grew by 14,800 (0.3%) during the month. San Diego (3,100 or 0.2%), Ventura (1,200 or 0.4%), and El Centro (300 or 0.5%) also saw their payrolls jump. In contrast, Orange County (-2,400 or -0.1%) and the Inland Empire (-2,300 or -0.1%) experienced payrolls drop in March. Over the past year, El Centro (3.6%) enjoyed the fastest job growth in the region, followed by San Diego (3.2%), Orange County (2.8%), Los Angeles (MD) (2.5%), Ventura (1.9%), and the Inland Empire (0.7%).
- In the Bay Area, San Jose experienced the largest increase, with payrolls expanding by 2,200 (0.2%) positions in March. Santa Rosa (300 or 0.1%) and Napa (100 or 0.1%) also saw payrolls expand. In contrast, the East Bay (-6,400 or -0.5%), San Francisco (MD) (-1,400 or -0.1%), and San Rafael (MD) (-400 or -0.4%) all had payrolls drop in March. Over the past 12 months, Napa (4.5%) has experienced the fastest job growth in the region, followed by San Jose (3.5%), San Francisco (MD) (3.2%), Santa Rosa (2.9%), Vallejo (1.3%), the East Bay (1.0%), and San Rafael (MD) (0.4%).
- In the Central Valley, Bakersfield experienced the largest monthly increase in March as payrolls expanded by 400 (0.1%) positions. Payrolls in Sacramento (200) and Fresno (100) increased as well. In contrast, Yuba (-400 or -0.8%), Merced (-300 or -0.4%), Redding (-200 or -0.3%), Madera (-200 or -0.5%), Visalia (-100 or -0.1%), and Modesto (-100 or -0.1%) all saw declines. Over the past year, Hanford (3.6%) has enjoyed the fastest growth, followed by Fresno (3.4%), Visalia (2.8%), Yuba (2.6%), Stockton (2.4%), Redding (2.3%), Madera (2.1%), Modesto (2.1%) and Sacramento (2.0%).
- On California’s Central Coast, Salinas (800 or 0.5%) and Santa Barbara (800 or 0.4%) added the largest number of jobs. San Luis Obispo (500 or 0.4%) and Santa Cruz (100 or 0.1%) also saw payrolls increase. From March 2022 to March 2023, San Luis Obispo (3.7%) has added jobs at the fastest rate, followed by Santa Cruz (3.5%), Salinas (3.3%), and Santa Barbara (2.0%).
By Press Release
Morongo to Host Two Job Fairs in May
The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa is seeking to fill dozens of positions across the property for nearly all departments.
The AAA-Four Diamond Morongo Casino Resort & Spa is preparing to meet surging summer demand by hosting two job fairs in May. The events will cover dozens of positions across the resort and its restaurants.
Set to take place in the new Marketplace food hall, the job fairs will occur on the 2nd and 16th:
- May 2, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Marketplace food hall
- May 16, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Marketplace food hall
“As we approach the summer season, we’re excited to bring on new team members to support our consistent growth and continue building a team that goes above and beyond for our guests,” said Richard St. Jean, Morongo’s Chief Operating Officer. “Those with hospitality and restaurant experience should consider joining us as we work together to exceed guest expectations and provide unforgettable experiences.”
The job fairs will include possible on-the-spot offers for several departments, including cash operations, count room, entertainment, food and beverage, hospitality, housekeeping, promotions, public safety and surveillance, and the Morongo Travel Center. Positions are also available at the Marketplace, a new upscale food hall by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani featuring seven gourmet eateries that allow diners to pay a single fee to experience cuisine from Italy, Mexico, South America, Asia, and the Southern United States.
Candidates are asked to complete an online application prior to attending the events, available at http://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment.
Morongo offers competitive wages and benefits, including medical, dental and vision insurance options for full-time team members and dependents with affordable pricing, and life insurance options for full and part-time team members. Additional benefits include a 401(k) plan, vacation and jury duty pay, paid meal breaks and free meals. Team members receive discounts at Morongo restaurants and various enterprises, including Sage Spa, Canyon Lanes Bowling, and the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon.
By Press Release
Bill Gates Visits The Cheech on 4/17
With Cheech Marin as his guide, Bill Gates tours The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture of Riverside Art Museum on Monday, April 17, 2023 to view the collection and learn about the museum’s work in the community. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has invested in the Inland Empire by supporting local and state advocacy that advances educational equity and economic mobility.
By Press Release
The Mark completion transforms Downtown Riverside
Finding the delicate balance between historic preservation and modern renewal, AO, a leading full-service architecture firm with design expertise spanning the full commercial real estate spectrum, is celebrating the completion of The Mark, a mixed-use seven-story residential and retail building in the heart of Riverside’s historic core.
After nearly a decade in development, The Mark now sits proudly across from the neighborhood favorite Fox Theater and is steps from the historic Mission Inn Hotel. The design preserves the unified 1926 façade of the former Stalder Building where once stood three structures (the city’s ﬁrst ﬁre station, a livery stable and an automobile dealership) and restores many of the original character details including urn-shaped finials, small cartouches, and beam and pulley from the original fire station. The renewed façade has been transformed into 20,000 square feet of retail space hosting street-level boutiques and restaurants, integrated with a modern seven-story podium project that houses 165 apartments ranging from studio to three-bedroom units.
“We worked closely with the preservation society and a historic consultant to ensure that we restored as much as possible of G. Stanley Wilson’s original Mission Revival facade,” said Michael Heinrich, Principal at AO. “Our intent was to showcase the ornate beauty of the original design by providing a modern counterpoint with the contemporary residential building.”
In addition to the historic restoration of the Stalder Building, The Mark is an important catalyst for the urban renaissance of downtown Riverside. The vision called for the revitalization of the historic core, which was achieved through thoughtful design emphasizing urban blocking, active streetscapes, and the pedestrian experience.
“After nearly a decade in development, we are extremely pleased to see the completion of The Mark which couldn’t have come together without the leadership and vision of Mark Rubin and the team at Regional Properties,” said RC Alley, Managing Partner at AO. “The design was very much a collaborative effort involving many stakeholders dedicated to creating a place that represents the history and future of downtown Riverside, and I think that The Mark really demonstrates that.”
The Mark boasts a robust mix of family-friendly amenities including a fitness facility, event lounge with sports simulator, three roof decks and two interior courtyards, all of which are sited to emphasize connection to the active streetscape. Sitting above the historic façade on the third level, a resort-style pool deck overlooks Mission Inn Avenue providing direct views to the adjacent Fox Theater, while a glass-bottom sky deck along 6th and Market Streets allows for panoramic city views and an incredible vantage point overlooking the Historic Mission Inn.
Named for accomplished local developer Mark Rubin, the project is the last of his many contributions to the city. He was extensively involved in design and development of The Mark until his passing in 2021. Rubin, a holocaust survivor and significant donor to the University of California Riverside and many other Riverside organizations, was honored posthumously in January with the first ever Riverside Innovation Award.
“The Mark was the vision of my late father, Mark Rubin, who believed this was the best piece of property in Riverside. He sought to restore the history of the building and blend it with a modern downtown community and having worked with AO in the past, he knew their design expertise would align with the vision. We couldn’t be more pleased with the result, and I know he would be so proud of his legacy that lives on at The Mark,” said Michelle Rubin, President of Regional Properties, Inc.
