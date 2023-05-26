Career & Workplace
California Job Growth Sees Progress; State Accounts for One-Quarter of All Jobs Added in the Nation
Labor Force Grows But Long Term Struggle With Worker Supply Continues
California’s labor market continued to expand in April, with total nonfarm employment in the state growing by 67,000 positions over the month, according to an analysis released today by Beacon Economics. March’s gains were also revised up to 11,900 in the latest numbers, a 3,200 increase from the preliminary estimate of 8,700.
“California accounted for roughly one-quarter of the jobs added in the nation during April,” said Taner Osman, Research Manager at Beacon Economics. “Despite all the talk of tech-sector lay-offs, the state’s economy has had a strong start to the year, adding jobs at a quicker rate than the nation as a whole.”
As of April 2023, California has recovered all of the jobs that were lost in March and April 2020, and there are now 365,400 more people employed in the state compared to February 2020, the month before pandemic-related employment losses occurred. Total nonfarm employment in the state has grown 2.1% since the pre-pandemic peak compared to a 2.2% increase nationally. Annually, California increased payrolls by 2.4% from April 2022 to April 2023, trailing the 2.6% increase nationally over the same period.
California’s unemployment rate increased to 4.4% in the latest numbers, which is elevated relative to the 3.4% rate in the United States overall. California is continuing to struggle with its labor supply, which grew by 32,700 in April, an increase of 0.2% on a month-over-month basis. Since February 2020, the state’s labor force has fallen by 196,400 workers, a 1.0% decline.
Industry Profile
- At the industry level, job gains were broad based. Health Care led the way in April, with payrolls expanding by 18,200 in that sector, an increase of 0.7% on a month-over-month basis. In other words, Health Care accounted for just over one in four of the net jobs added in the state in April. Health Care payrolls are now up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.
- Leisure and Hospitality was the next best performing sector, adding 13,100 jobs, a month-over-month increase of 0.6%. Leisure and Hospitality payrolls are now down just 1.1% since February 2020 and they are on track to fully recover in the coming months.
- Other sectors posting strong gains during the month were Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (5,800 or 0.7%), Retail Trade (5,400 or 0.3%), Government (4,500 or 0.2%), Other Services (4,000 or 0.7%), and Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (3,800 or 0.3%).
- Payrolls decreased in only two sectors in April, and these declines were minor. The only sectors with job losses were Wholesale Trade (-900 or -0.1%) and Mining and Logging (-100 or -0.5%).
Regional Profile
- Regionally, job gains were led by Southern California. Los Angeles (MD) saw the largest increase, where payrolls grew by 21,500 (0.5%) during the month. Orange County (8,900 or 0.5%), the Inland Empire (4,400 or 0.3%), San Diego (4,200 or 0.3%), Ventura (900 or 0.3%), and El Centro (100 or 0.2%) also saw their payrolls jump during the month. Over the past year, El Centro (3.4%) has enjoyed the fastest job growth in the region, followed by Orange County (3.1%), San Diego (3.0%), Los Angeles (MD) (2.5%), Ventura (2.0%), and the Inland Empire (1.0%).
- In the San Francisco Bay Area, the East Bay experienced the largest increase, with payrolls expanding by 6,400 (0.5%) positions in April. San Francisco (MD) (1,600 or 0.1%), San Rafael (MD) (1,100 or 1.0%), Santa Rosa (1,000 or 0.5%), and Vallejo (800 or 0.6%) also saw payrolls expand during the month. Over the past 12 months, Napa (3.5%) experienced the fastest job growth in the region, followed by San Jose (3.1%), Santa Rosa (3.0%), San Francisco (MD) (2.9%), Vallejo (2.4%), the East Bay (1.9%), and San Rafael (MD) (1.3%).
- In the Central Valley, Sacramento experienced the largest monthly increase as payrolls expanded by 6,900 (0.6%) positions in April. Payrolls in Modesto (1,200 or 0.6%), Stockton (1,200 or 0.4%), Bakersfield (900 or 0.3%), Fresno (500 or 0.1%), Visalia (400 or 0.3%), Merced (300 or 0.4%), and Yuba (300 or 0.6%) also saw their payrolls jump during the month. Over the past year, Yuba (3.8%) had the fastest growth, followed by Hanford (3.6%), Fresno (3.2%), Madera (3.1%), Redding (3.1%), Visalia (3.0%), Modesto (2.6%), Sacramento (2.5%), and Stockton (2.2%).
- On California’s Central Coast, Salinas (700 or 0.5%) added the largest number of jobs. Santa Cruz (300 or 0.3%) and Santa Barbara (300 or 0.2%) also saw payrolls increase during the month. From April 2022 to April 2023, Salinas (3.78%) added jobs at the fastest rate, followed by Santa Cruz (3.4%), San Luis Obispo (2.9%), and Santa Barbara (2.5%).
Career & Workplace
Morongo to Host Two Job Fairs in May
The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa is seeking to fill dozens of positions across the property for nearly all departments.
The AAA-Four Diamond Morongo Casino Resort & Spa is preparing to meet surging summer demand by hosting two job fairs in May. The events will cover dozens of positions across the resort and its restaurants.
Set to take place in the new Marketplace food hall, the job fairs will occur on the 2nd and 16th:
- May 2, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Marketplace food hall
- May 16, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Marketplace food hall
“As we approach the summer season, we’re excited to bring on new team members to support our consistent growth and continue building a team that goes above and beyond for our guests,” said Richard St. Jean, Morongo’s Chief Operating Officer. “Those with hospitality and restaurant experience should consider joining us as we work together to exceed guest expectations and provide unforgettable experiences.”
The job fairs will include possible on-the-spot offers for several departments, including cash operations, count room, entertainment, food and beverage, hospitality, housekeeping, promotions, public safety and surveillance, and the Morongo Travel Center. Positions are also available at the Marketplace, a new upscale food hall by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani featuring seven gourmet eateries that allow diners to pay a single fee to experience cuisine from Italy, Mexico, South America, Asia, and the Southern United States.
Candidates are asked to complete an online application prior to attending the events, available at http://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment.
Morongo offers competitive wages and benefits, including medical, dental and vision insurance options for full-time team members and dependents with affordable pricing, and life insurance options for full and part-time team members. Additional benefits include a 401(k) plan, vacation and jury duty pay, paid meal breaks and free meals. Team members receive discounts at Morongo restaurants and various enterprises, including Sage Spa, Canyon Lanes Bowling, and the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon.
Career & Workplace
California Storms Slow Jobs Growth in Key Sectors
Unemployment Rate Remains Near A Historic Low But Still Higher Than Nation
California’s labor market grew slowly in March, with total nonfarm employment in the state expanding by just 8,700 positions, according to an analysis released today by Beacon Economics.
Recent extreme weather and flooding likely played a role in the slowdown as major storms hit California during the survey week and impacted sectors including Construction and Real Estate. February’s gains were also revised down to 21,800 in the latest numbers, a 10,500 decrease from the preliminary estimate of 32,300.
“Given the adverse weather last month, it’s difficult to get a true read on how California’s labor market actually performed,” said Taner Osman, Research Manager at Beacon Economics. “Interestingly, while labor markets in inland communities had been outperforming coastal communities since the start of the pandemic, we are now starting to see these differences level out, with stronger job growth in some coastal communities.”
Statewide, as of February 2023, there were 295,200 more people employed in California compared to February 2020, the pre-pandemic peak. Total nonfarm employment in the state grew 1.7% over this time, compared to a 2.1% increase in the United States as a whole. Annually, California payrolls increased by 2.5% from March 2022 to March 2023, trailing the 2.7% national increase over the same period.
California’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.4% in March 2023. While this is near historic lows, the state’s unemployment rate remains elevated relative to the United States overall (3.5%). California continues to struggle with its labor supply, which grew by 32,700 in March, an increase of 0.2% on a month-over-month basis. Since February 2020, the state’s labor force has fallen by 229,600 workers, a 1.2% decline.
Industry Profile
- At the industry level, job gains were mixed as extreme weather impacted several of California’s job sectors. Health Care led the gains in March, with payrolls expanding by 7,400, an increase of 0.3% on a month-over-month basis. Health Care jobs are now up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.
- Other sectors posting strong gains during the month were Government (6,900 or 0.3%), Information (5,400 or 0.9%), Leisure and Hospitality (4,900 or 0.2%), and Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (4,300 or 0.5%).
- Payrolls decreased in a handful of sectors in March. Due to the major storms that hit the state, Construction posted the largest declines, with payrolls falling by 8,200 during the month, a 0.9% decline on a month-over-month basis.
- Other sectors with significant job losses included Administrative Support (-5,000 or -0.4%), Real Estate (-2,400 or -0.8%), Finance and Insurance (-1,300 or -0.2%), and Other Services (-1,200 or -0.2%).
Regional Profile
- Regionally, job gains were led by Southern California. Los Angeles (MD) saw the largest increase, where payrolls grew by 14,800 (0.3%) during the month. San Diego (3,100 or 0.2%), Ventura (1,200 or 0.4%), and El Centro (300 or 0.5%) also saw their payrolls jump. In contrast, Orange County (-2,400 or -0.1%) and the Inland Empire (-2,300 or -0.1%) experienced payrolls drop in March. Over the past year, El Centro (3.6%) enjoyed the fastest job growth in the region, followed by San Diego (3.2%), Orange County (2.8%), Los Angeles (MD) (2.5%), Ventura (1.9%), and the Inland Empire (0.7%).
- In the Bay Area, San Jose experienced the largest increase, with payrolls expanding by 2,200 (0.2%) positions in March. Santa Rosa (300 or 0.1%) and Napa (100 or 0.1%) also saw payrolls expand. In contrast, the East Bay (-6,400 or -0.5%), San Francisco (MD) (-1,400 or -0.1%), and San Rafael (MD) (-400 or -0.4%) all had payrolls drop in March. Over the past 12 months, Napa (4.5%) has experienced the fastest job growth in the region, followed by San Jose (3.5%), San Francisco (MD) (3.2%), Santa Rosa (2.9%), Vallejo (1.3%), the East Bay (1.0%), and San Rafael (MD) (0.4%).
- In the Central Valley, Bakersfield experienced the largest monthly increase in March as payrolls expanded by 400 (0.1%) positions. Payrolls in Sacramento (200) and Fresno (100) increased as well. In contrast, Yuba (-400 or -0.8%), Merced (-300 or -0.4%), Redding (-200 or -0.3%), Madera (-200 or -0.5%), Visalia (-100 or -0.1%), and Modesto (-100 or -0.1%) all saw declines. Over the past year, Hanford (3.6%) has enjoyed the fastest growth, followed by Fresno (3.4%), Visalia (2.8%), Yuba (2.6%), Stockton (2.4%), Redding (2.3%), Madera (2.1%), Modesto (2.1%) and Sacramento (2.0%).
- On California’s Central Coast, Salinas (800 or 0.5%) and Santa Barbara (800 or 0.4%) added the largest number of jobs. San Luis Obispo (500 or 0.4%) and Santa Cruz (100 or 0.1%) also saw payrolls increase. From March 2022 to March 2023, San Luis Obispo (3.7%) has added jobs at the fastest rate, followed by Santa Cruz (3.5%), Salinas (3.3%), and Santa Barbara (2.0%).
Career & Workplace
Inland Empire Education and Workforce Summit Connects the Dots Between the Classroom and Careers
The Inland Empire Connection: Merging Academic Paths and Career Journeys
Exclusive Report by Ken Alan, IEBJ freelance writer
A generation ago, parents and school counselors tended to defer talking to students about going to college until the last two years of high school. Today, kindergartners are likely to see their classroom dressed up with college pendants and banners that proclaim “we will go to college.” The line that once separated the classroom from careers has faded as schools now actively seek mentorships, internships and apprenticeships for their students and high schoolers are getting a head-start on earning college credits through concurrent enrollment at a junior college. These were just a few of the insights that highlighted the Third Annual Inland Empire Education and Workforce Summit in Riverside.
“Connecting business with education,” was the overarching goal of sponsoring the summit, said Cathy Paredes, Senior Vice President, Inland Empire Marketing Executive for Bank of America, which employs about 2,000 in the region. Since 2018, the company has sponsored a student leaders program, offering paid internships and work experience for various non-profits. About 100 applications were received last year for four internship opportunities. Next year’s program will start accepting applications in October. (More information can be found at bit.ly/3LtRN5p).
While promoting a college education remains their main focus, schools are adapting to the new reality of some students opting for careers that don’t require a degree. Riverside high schools offer 58 career pathways, referred to as CTE (Career Technical Education), where about 85% lead to immediate employment in good-paying jobs, according to Dr. Edward Gomez, Riverside County Superintendent of Schools, County Office of Education. CTE careers include graphic design, residential and commercial construction, financial services, medical assisting, pharmacy clerk, culinary management, cyber security, welding, emergency medical technician and many more. (Download the entire catalog at bit.ly/3JKZa7e).
Students choosing to enroll in college declined from a peak of 70 percent in 2016 to 63 percent by 2020. A study produced by the Hechinger Report attributed the trend to a dip in the population of college-age students, growing skepticism about the value of a college degree, and the cost of higher education now exceeding what many families can afford to pay. Meanwhile, traditionally low-wage fields have been offering starting pay well above the minimum wage.
“We need to focus on more than just college,” said former State Senator Connie Leyva in her keynote address. “There are lots of jobs that pay good wages that don’t need a college degree.” Leyva served on California’s Senate Education Committee for 8 years, 4 of those as chair. Last October she took the helm of San Bernardino public broadcasting stations KVCR TV and KVCR FM.
During the press briefing that preceded the summit, Leyva outlined several initiatives to produce original educational programming: “KVCR is working with the (San Bernardino) County schools on a program called ‘Learn with Me.’ It will be 36 episodes. We write it, we direct it, we produce it, so it’s a very big endeavor. What’s unique about it is the fist portion is in English and the second portion is in Spanish.” The program will debut in June. KVCR also offers student internships in broadcast administration, production and fundraising.
Limited school counseling resources was cited as a key reason the discussion of career and college used to be deferred until late in high school. Now, schools have partnered with non-profits like Think Together, which offer after school programs, tutoring — and counseling.
“Schools have their hands full. So, we’re kind of ‘middleware’ that sits between the school and the workplace,” said Randy Barth, CEO.
Diego Martinez, now a mechanical engineering student at Mt. San Jacinto College, participated in Think Together program while attending West Valley High School in Hemet. “I joined the Vex Robotics group in my freshman year in high school. We designed and programmed robots that would complete certain tasks to complete with other Think Together sites in our region. Throughout my journey with Think Together there’s been a lot of interaction with the staff … I was able to get letters of recommendations for scholarships … Think Together has really supported me, all the way through high school and now in community college. I definitely wouldn’t be as far along as I am today without them,” he said. Martinez hopes to complete a bachelor’s degree at one of the University of California campuses.
Think Together also offers instruction in essential soft skills like public speaking, resume workshops and interview techniques.
“In the Inland Empire we have more apprentices per capita in our region than the rest of the State. We have more IT and cybersecurity apprentices than the Silicon Valley,” said Charles Henkels, Executive Director of Launch Apprenticeship Network. “It is an important economic development tool for our Inland Empire business community. It’s an earn-and-learn model, so it’s a win-win for both the student and employer.”
“If a student doesn’t have a plan to go college then we want to connect them to the industries that are hiring,” said Ted Alejandre, County Superintendent at San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools. “The carpenter’s (union) has an apprenticeship program where, at age 17-1/2, students can start off at $19/hour but then move very quickly to $25/hour.”
“The pandemic really stifled opportunities for internships and jobs, so we really want to encourage businesses to go out of their way to give our young people these opportunities,” said Dr. Angelo Farooq, Chair at California Workplace Development Board.
“Today’s summit is really more than just discussing the challenges facing our workforce. It’s about exploring innovative and effective strategies to build stronger, more inclusive and more prosperous communities in the Inland Empire and beyond,” said Riverside City Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson who secured $4.4 million in Youth Jobs Corps funding last year. The program, called “CaliforniansForAll,” offers employment for youth ages 16-30 to develop career pathways and interest towards a career in public service in the key areas of education, climate, and food insecurity. The City places Fellows in part-time positions for up to two years in municipal departments such as Parks, Recreation, and Community Services, Public Works Street Trees Division, The Office of Homeless Solutions, and the Fire Department Office of Emergency Services.
The summit was hosted by the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce together with partner Think Together and sponsor Bank of America.
